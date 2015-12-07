Running Injuries, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America, Volume 27-1
1st Edition
Authors: Michael Fredericson Adam Tenforde
eBook ISBN: 9780323417112
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323417105
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th December 2015
Description
Physical medicine and rehabilitation (PM&R) physicians across the country see injured runners every day. Running injuries may impact other areas of the body and PM&R physicians are trained to treat the body as a whole, as opposed to treating just the injury, they work to identify the true source of the problem and develop a training or rehabilitation program to solve it.
About the Authors
Michael Fredericson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Stanford Health Care
Adam Tenforde Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Stanford Health Care
