Running Injuries, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323417105, 9780323417112

Running Injuries, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America, Volume 27-1

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Fredericson Adam Tenforde
eBook ISBN: 9780323417112
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323417105
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th December 2015
Description

Physical medicine and rehabilitation (PM&R) physicians across the country see injured runners every day. Running injuries may impact other areas of the body and PM&R physicians are trained to treat the body as a whole, as opposed to treating just the injury, they work to identify the true source of the problem and develop a training or rehabilitation program to solve it.

Details

About the Authors

Michael Fredericson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Stanford Health Care

Adam Tenforde Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Stanford Health Care

