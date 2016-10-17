Ruminant Surgery, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice, Volume 32-3

This issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice focuses on Bovine Surgery. Article topics include: Local, regional, and spinal anesthesia in ruminants; Field sedation and anesthesia of ruminants; Respiratory Surgery; Surgery of the sinuses and eyes; Surgical procedures of the forestomachs; Surgical Management of Abomasal disease; Intestinal surgery; Surgery of the Umbilicus and Related Structures; Female reproductive surgery; Male reproductive surgery; Surgical management of the teats and udder; and more!