Ruminant Surgery, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice, Volume 32-3
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice focuses on Bovine Surgery. Article topics include: Local, regional, and spinal anesthesia in ruminants; Field sedation and anesthesia of ruminants; Respiratory Surgery; Surgery of the sinuses and eyes; Surgical procedures of the forestomachs; Surgical Management of Abomasal disease; Intestinal surgery; Surgery of the Umbilicus and Related Structures; Female reproductive surgery; Male reproductive surgery; Surgical management of the teats and udder; and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 17th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323477161
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323476973
About the Authors
Andrew Niehaus Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Veterinary Clinical Sciences The Ohio State University Columbus OH
David Anderson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Tennessee