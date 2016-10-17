Ruminant Surgery, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323476973, 9780323477161

Ruminant Surgery, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice, Volume 32-3

1st Edition

Authors: Andrew Niehaus David Anderson
eBook ISBN: 9780323477161
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323476973
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 17th October 2016
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice focuses on Bovine Surgery. Article topics include: Local, regional, and spinal anesthesia in ruminants; Field sedation and anesthesia of ruminants; Respiratory Surgery; Surgery of the sinuses and eyes; Surgical procedures of the forestomachs; Surgical Management of Abomasal disease; Intestinal surgery; Surgery of the Umbilicus and Related Structures; Female reproductive surgery; Male reproductive surgery; Surgical management of the teats and udder; and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323477161
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323476973

About the Authors

Andrew Niehaus Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Veterinary Clinical Sciences The Ohio State University Columbus OH

David Anderson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Tennessee

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.