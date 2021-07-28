Ruminant Ophthalmology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323813150

Ruminant Ophthalmology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice, Volume 37-2

1st Edition

Editor: Annette M. O’Connor
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323813150
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th July 2021
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
28th July 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323813150

About the Editor

Annette M. O’Connor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Epidemiology Chairperson, Department of Large Animal Clinical Sciences College of Veterinary Medicine Michigan State University

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.