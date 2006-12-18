Rubella Viruses - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444506344, 9780080467863

Rubella Viruses, Volume 15

1st Edition

Editors: Jangu Banatvala Catherine Peckham
eBook ISBN: 9780080467863
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444506344
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 18th December 2006
Page Count: 138
Table of Contents

Preface Introduction Molecular Virology of Ruebella Virus Clinical Features: Post-natally Acquired Rubella Laboratory Diagnosis of Rubella and Congenital Rubella Rubella Vaccine Rubella epidemiology: surveillance to monitor and evaluate congenital rubella prevention strategies Future Requirements

Description

This latest volume provides a comprehensive review of the latest developments and research studies on the pathogenesis and molecular biology of human congenital infections. It reviews current diagnostic techniques and epidemiological data while describing the progress in research and understanding of continuing prevention of congenital infections and prognosis.

Readership

Gynecologists, obstetricians, pediatricians, virologists and specialists in laboratory medicine and diagnostic immunology

Details

No. of pages:
138
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080467863
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444506344

About the Editors

Jangu Banatvala Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Guys Kings and St Thomas' School of Medicine and Dentistry, U.K.

Catherine Peckham Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Child Health, London, U.K.

