Rubella Viruses, Volume 15
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface Introduction Molecular Virology of Ruebella Virus Clinical Features: Post-natally Acquired Rubella Laboratory Diagnosis of Rubella and Congenital Rubella Rubella Vaccine Rubella epidemiology: surveillance to monitor and evaluate congenital rubella prevention strategies Future Requirements
Description
This latest volume provides a comprehensive review of the latest developments and research studies on the pathogenesis and molecular biology of human congenital infections. It reviews current diagnostic techniques and epidemiological data while describing the progress in research and understanding of continuing prevention of congenital infections and prognosis.
Readership
Gynecologists, obstetricians, pediatricians, virologists and specialists in laboratory medicine and diagnostic immunology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 138
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 18th December 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080467863
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444506344
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Jangu Banatvala Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Guys Kings and St Thomas' School of Medicine and Dentistry, U.K.
Catherine Peckham Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Child Health, London, U.K.