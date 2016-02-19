Rotating Fluids in Engineering and Science
1st Edition
Description
Presents theory and physical concepts necessary to follow exciting new developments in the fields of rotating fluids and vorticity. Includes nine chapters devoted to specific engineering and earth science applications, such as centrifuges, wings, turbomachinery, liquids in spacecraft, river meandering, and atmospheric and oceanic flows. Useful in many engineering and science curricula and for practising engineers and scientists in a wide variety of industrial and research settings.
Table of Contents
Basic theory of fluids; Mass and momentum; Potential flow; Boundary layers; Waves and oscillation; Rotating fluid thoery; Rotating coordinate systems; Coriolis phenomena; Rotation, vorticity and circulation; Vorticity as the variable; Vortex dynmamics; Secondary flows; Circular pathline flows; Stability and inertial waves; Rotating fluid applications; Pipes, channels and rivers; Rotors and centrifuges; Wings, lift and drag; Turbomachinery; Liquids in precession spacecraft; Atmospheric circulation; Oceanic circulation; Appendices; Mathematical relationships, fluid properties, geophysical data; References.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1993
- Published:
- 15th July 1993
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483292335
About the Author
J P Vanyo
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Dept of Mechanical Engineering