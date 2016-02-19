Rotating Fluids in Engineering and Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750692618, 9781483292335

Rotating Fluids in Engineering and Science

1st Edition

Authors: J P Vanyo
eBook ISBN: 9781483292335
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 15th July 1993
Page Count: 440
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
97.95
83.26
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Presents theory and physical concepts necessary to follow exciting new developments in the fields of rotating fluids and vorticity. Includes nine chapters devoted to specific engineering and earth science applications, such as centrifuges, wings, turbomachinery, liquids in spacecraft, river meandering, and atmospheric and oceanic flows. Useful in many engineering and science curricula and for practising engineers and scientists in a wide variety of industrial and research settings.

Table of Contents

Basic theory of fluids; Mass and momentum; Potential flow; Boundary layers; Waves and oscillation; Rotating fluid thoery; Rotating coordinate systems; Coriolis phenomena; Rotation, vorticity and circulation; Vorticity as the variable; Vortex dynmamics; Secondary flows; Circular pathline flows; Stability and inertial waves; Rotating fluid applications; Pipes, channels and rivers; Rotors and centrifuges; Wings, lift and drag; Turbomachinery; Liquids in precession spacecraft; Atmospheric circulation; Oceanic circulation; Appendices; Mathematical relationships, fluid properties, geophysical data; References.

Details

No. of pages:
440
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483292335

About the Author

J P Vanyo

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Dept of Mechanical Engineering

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.