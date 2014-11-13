Rosenberg's Molecular and Genetic Basis of Neurological and Psychiatric Disease

Introduction to the 5th Edition

Roger N. Rosenberg and Juan M. Pascual

Section I. GENERAL CONCEPTS AND TOOLS

1. Mendelian, nonmendelian, multigenic inheritance and epigenetics

Tamar Harel, Davut Pehlivan, C. Thomas Caskey and James Lupski

2. Genotype-phenotype correlations

Thomas D. Bird and Marie Davis

3. Immunogenetics of neurological disease

Ramyiadarsini I. Elangovan, Sreeram V. Ramagopalan and David A. Dyment

4. Pharmacogenomic Approaches to the Treatment of Sporadic Alzheimer's Disease using Cholinomimetic Agents

Judes Poirier, Justin Miron and Cynthia Picard

5. Application of Mouse Genetics to Human Disease: Generation and Analysis of Mouse Models

Teresa M. Gunn and Brenda Canine

6. DNA sequencing and other methods of exonic and genomic analysis

Jin Mitsui, Hiroyuki Ishiura and Shoji Tsuji

7. Association, cause and causal association: means, methods and measures

Walter Anthony Kukull

8. Gene Therapy for Neurological Disease

Theodore Friedmann

9. Direct induction of neural stem cells from somatic cells

Hideyuki Okano

10. Neuroimaging in Dementias

Prashanthi Vemuri, Melissa E. Murray and Clifford R. Jack

11. Cognitive Enhancers and Mental Impairment: Emerging Ethical Issues

Fabrice Jotterand, Jennifer McCurdy and Bernice Elger

12. Genetic counseling

Wendy R. Uhlmann

Section II. NEUROLOGIC DISEASES

13. Cerebral Malformations

William David Graf and Shihui Yu

14. Global Developmental Delay and Intellectual Disability

Michael Shevell and Myriam Srour

15. Down syndrome

Allison M. Caban-Holt, Elizabeth Head and Frederick Schmitt

16. An Overview of Rett Syndrome

Kristen L. Szabla and Lisa M. Monteggia

17. Fragile X-associated Disorders

Reymundo Lozano, Emma Hare and Randi J. Hagerman

18. Autism Spectrum Disorders: Clinical Considerations

Patricia Evans, Sailaja Golla and Mary Ann Morris

19. Metabolic and Genetic Causes of Autism

Sailaja Golla and Patricia Evans

20. Angelman syndrome

Charles A. Williams and Jennifer M. Mueller

21. Prion diseases

James A. Mastrianni

NEUROMETABOLIC DISORDERS

Mitochondrial Disorders

22. The Mitochondrial Genome

Eric A. Schon

23. Mitochondrial Disorders Due to Mutations in the Mitochondrial Genome

Salvatore DiMauro and Carmen Paradas

24. Mitochondrial Disorders Due to Mutations in the Nuclear Genome

Patrick Chinnery

25. Pyruvate dehydrogenase, pyruvate carboxylase, Krebs cycle and mitochondrial transport disorders

Mireia Tondo, Isaac Marin-Valencia, Qian Ma and Juan M. Pascual

Lysosomal Disorders

26. Gaucher Disease – Neuronopathic Forms

Raphael Schiffmann

27. The Niemann-Pick Diseases

Edward H. Schuchman and Robert J. Desnick

28. GM2-Gangliosidoses

Gregory M. Pastores and Gustavo H.B. Maegawa

29. Metachromatic Leukodystrophy and Multiple Sulfatase Deficiency

Florian S. Eichler

30. Krabbe Disease: Globoid Cell Leukodystrophy

David A. Wenger and Paola Luzi

31. The Mucopolysaccharidoses

Reuben Matalon, Kimberlee Michals Matalon and Geetha L. Radhakrishnan

32. Mucolipidoses

Reuben Matalon, Kimberlee Michals Matalon and Geetha L. Radhakrishnan

33. Disorders of Glycoprotein Degradation: Sialidosis, Fucosidosis, Alpha-Mannosidosis, Beta-Mannosidosis and Aspartylglycosaminuria

William G. Johnson

34. Beta-Galactosidase Deficiency: GM1 Gangliosidosis, Morquio B Disease

William G. Johnson

35. Acid Ceramidase Deficiency: Farber Lipogranulomatosis and Spinal Muscular Atrophy Associated with Progressive Myoclonic Epilepsy

Michael Beck, Hugo W. Moser, and Konrad Sandhoff

36. Wolman Disease

Isaac Marin-Valencia and Juan M. Pascual

37. Lysosomal Membrane Disorders: LAMP-2 Deficiency

Kazuma Sugie and Ichizo Nishino

38. Fabry Disease: α-Galactosidase A Deficiency

Robert J. Desnick

39. Schindler Disease: Deficient-N-Acetylgalactosaminidase Activity

Detlev Schindler and Robert J. Desnick

Metal Metabolism Disorders

40. Wilson Disease

Golder North Wilson

41. Menkes disease and other ATP7A disorders

Juan M. Pascual and John H. Menkes

42. Neurodegeneration with Brain Iron Accumulation

Susanne A. Schneider

43. Pantothenate-kinase associated neurodegeneration

Michael C. Kruer

44. Disorders of manganese transport

Isaac Marin-Valencia

45. Aceruloplasminemia

Satoshi Kono and Hiroaki Miyajima

Vitamin Disorders

46. Genetic and Dietary Influences on Life Span

Yian Gu, Nicole Schupf and Richard Mayeux

47. Vitamins: Cobalamin and Folate

David Watkins, Charles Venditti and David S. Rosenblatt

48. Disorders of Biotin Metabolism: Treatable Neurologic Syndromes

Sara Elrefai and Barry Wolf

49. Disorders of Pyridoxine Metabolism

Clara van Karnebeek and Sidney M. Gospe Jr.



Lipid metabolism disorders

50. Disorders of Lipid Metabolism

Stefano Di Donato and Franco Taroni

51. Lipoprotein Disorders

Mary J. Malloy and John P. Kane

52. Cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis

Vladimir Berginer, Gerald Salen and Shailendra B. Patel

Other Metabolic Disorders

53. Organic acid disorders

Margretta Reed Seashore

54. Glycogen Storage Diseases

Salvatore DiMauro and Hasan Orhan Akman

55. Disorders of Galactose Metabolism

Gerard T. Berry

56. Inborn Errors of Amino Acid Metabolism

William L. Nyhan and Richard Haas

57. The Urea cycle disorders

Nicholas Ah Mew, Maria Belen Pappa and Andrea Lynne Gropman

58. Glucose transporter type I deficiency and other glucose flux disorders

Juan M. Pascual, Dong Wang and Darryl De Vivo

59. Maple Syrup Urine Disease: Clinical and Therapeutic Considerations

David T. Chuang, R. Max Wynn, Rody P. Cox and Jacinta L. Chuang

60. Congenital Disorders of N-linked Glycosylation

Marc C. Patterson

61. Disorders of Glutathione Metabolism

Koji Aoyama and Toshio Nakaki

62. Canavan Disease

Reuben Matalon

63. Neurotransmitter disorders

Á. García-Cazorla and R. Artuch

64. Peroxisomal Disorder

Gerald V. Raymond

65. Disorders of Purine Metabolism

William L. Nyhan

66. The Porphyrias

D. Montgomery Bissell

DEGENERATIVE DISORDERS

67. Alzheimer's disease

Dennis J. Selkoe

68. Genetics of Parkinson Disease and Related Diseases

Jill Goldman and Stanley Fahn

69. Frontotemporal dementia

Shunichiro Shinagawa and Bruce Miller

70. THE Neuronal Ceroid-Lipofuscinoses (Batten Disease)

Sara E. Mole and Matti J. Haltia

MOVEMENT DISORDERS

71. The Inherited ataxias

Roger N. Rosenberg and Pravin Khemani

72. Friedreich ataxia

Massimo Pandolfo

73. Ataxia-telangiectasia

Shuki Mizutani

74. Dystonia

Katja Lohmann and Christine Klein

75. Huntington’s disease

Andrew McGarry, Frederick J. Marshall and Kevin Michael Biglan

76. Non-Parkinsonian Movement Disorder

Stanley Fahn and Jill Goldman

77. Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia

John K. Fink

NEURO-ONCOLOGY

78. Glioblastoma

Elizabeth Maher and Robert Bachoo

NEUROCUTANEOUS DISORDERS

79. Neurofibromatoses

David H. H. Gutmann and Adam Ostendorf

80. Tuberous Sclerosis Complex

Monica P. Islam and E. Steve Roach

81. Sturge-Weber Syndrome

Anne Comi, Douglas A. Marchek and Jonathan Pevsner

82. Hemangioblastomas of the Central Nervous System

Ana Metelo and Othon Iliopoulos

83. Incontinentia pigmenti

A. Yasmine Kirkorian and Bernard A. Cohen

EPILEPSY

84. The Genetic Epilepsies

Robert Macdonald and Martin J Gallagher

WHITE MATTER DISEASES

85. Multiple sclerosis

Stephen Lawrence Hauser, Jorge R. Oksenberg and Sergio E. Baranzini

86. Vanishing White Matter Disease

Orna Elroy-Stein and Raphael Schiffmann

NEUROPATHIES AND NEURONOPATHIES:

87. The Genetics of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Jemeen Sreedharan and Robert Brown

88. Peripheral Neuropathies

Steven S. Scherer, Kleopas A. Kleopa and Merrill D. Benson

89. Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Bakri Elsheikh, William David Arnold and John T. Kissel

90. Pain Genetics

William Renthal

MUSCLE AND NEUROMUSCULAR JUNCTION DISORDERS

91. Dystrophinopathies

Eric P. Hoffman

92. Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy

Wen-Chen Liang and Ichizo Nishino

93. The Congenital Myopathies

Heinz Jungbluth, Caroline Sewry and Francesco Muntoni

94. The Distal Myopathies

Ami Mankodi, Bjarne Udd and Robert C. Griggs

95. Hereditary Inclusion-Body Myopathies

Massimilliano Mirabella and Aldobrando Broccolini

96. The Myotonic Dystrophies

Richard Thomas Moxley III, James Hilbert and Giovanni Meola

97. Facioscapulohumeral Dystrophy

Rabi Tawil

98. Muscle Channelopathies: Periodic Paralyses and Nondystrophic Myotonias

Jeffrey Ralph and Louis Ptáček

99. Congenital Myasthenic Syndromes

Andrew G. Engel

STROKE

100. Cerebral Vasculopathies

Michael M. Dowling

101. Coagulopathies

Fenella Jane Kirkham

102. Sickle Cell Disease

Fenella Jane Kirkham

Section III. PSYCHIATRIC DISEASE

103. Depression

Steven T. Szabo and Charles B. Nemeroff

104. Bipolar Disorder

Scott C. Fears and Victor I. Reus

105. Schizophrenia

David W. Volk and David A. Lewis

106. Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Michael Bloch, Jessica Lennington, Gabor Szuhay and Paul J. Lombroso

107. Tourette Syndrome

Jessica Lennington, Michael Bloch, Lawrence Scahill, Gabor Szuhay, Paul J. Lombroso and Flora Vaccarino

108. Addiction

Scott D. Philibin and John C. Crabbe

Section IV. A NEUROLOGIC AND PSYCHIATRIC GENE MAP

109. A Neurologic Gene Map

Saima N. Kayani, Kathleen S. Wilson and Roger N. Rosenberg

