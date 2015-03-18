Room Temperature Organic Synthesis
1st Edition
Description
Filling a gap in the scientific literature, Room Temperature Organic Synthesis is unique in its authoritative, thorough, and applied coverage of a wide variety of "green" organic synthetic methodologies. The book describes practical, feasible protocols for room temperature reactions to produce carbon-carbon and carbon-heteroatom bond formations including aliphatic, aromatic, alicyclic, heterocycles, and more. Consistently organized for easy access, each selected reaction is discussed in a very compact and structured manner including: reaction type, reaction condition, reaction strategy, catalyst, keywords, general reaction scheme, mechanism (in selected cases), representative entries, experimental procedure, characterization data of representative entries, and references. This book will be a valuable resource for synthetic organic, natural products, medicinal, and biochemists as well as those working in the pharmaceutical and agrochemical industry.
Key Features
- Includes more than 300 protocols for a green approach to organic synthesis
- Provides specific detail about experimental conditions
- Increases efficiency in the laboratory by eliminating time-consuming literature searches
Readership
Chemists (organic, natural product, researchers involved in drug discovery and development); biochemists; pharmacologists; researchers interested in green/sustainable methods
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Foreword
- How to Read
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Carbon – Carbon Bond Forming Reactions at Room Temperature
- C-C bond_1
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-C bond_2
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-C bond_3
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of the representative compounds
- C-C bond_4
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- C-C bond_5
- Reaction scheme
- Experimental procedure
- C-C bond_6
- Reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative entries
- C-C bond_7
- Reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative entries
- C-C bond_8
- Reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedures
- Characterization data of representative entries
- C-C bond_9
- Reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative entries
- C-C bond_10
- Reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative entries
- C-C bond_11
- Reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- C-C bond_12
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative compounds
- C-C bond_13
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative compounds
- C-C bond_14
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative compounds
- C-C bond_15
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative compounds
- C-C bond_16
- General reaction scheme
- Plausible mechanism
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative compounds
- C-C bond_17
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-C bond_18
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-C bond_19
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of one representative compound
- C-C bond_20
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- C-C bond_21
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- C-C bond_22
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative entries
- C-C bond_23
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative entries
- C-C bond_24
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative entries
- C-C bond_25
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-C bond_26
- Reaction scheme
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of one representative entry
- C-C bond_27
- Reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative entries
- C-C bond_28
- Reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative entries
- C-C bond_29
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative compounds
- C-C bond_30
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative compounds
- C-C bond_31
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative compounds
- C-C bond_32
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-C bond_33
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-C bond_34
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of one representative compound
- C-C bond_35
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative entries
- C-C bond_36
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- C-C bond_37
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of one representative entry
- C-C bond_38
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative entries
- C-C bond_39
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative entries
- C-C bond_40
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative entries
- C-C bond_41
- General reaction scheme
- Proposed mechanism
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative entries
- C-C bond_42
- General reaction scheme
- Proposed mechanism
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative entries
- C-C bond_43
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative entries
- C-C bond_44
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative entries
- C-C bond_45
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative entries
- C-C bond_46
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- Chapter 2: Carbon – Nitrogen Bond Forming Reactions at Room Temperature
- C-N bond_1
- General reaction scheme
- Representative new entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-N bond_2
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- C-N bond_3
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative compounds
- C-N bond_4
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative compounds
- C-N bond_5
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative compounds
- C-N bond_6
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-N bond_7
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-N bond_8
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-N bond_9
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-N bond_10
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-N bond_11
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-N bond_12
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-N bond_13
- General reaction scheme
- Representative new entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-N bond_14
- General reaction scheme
- Representative new entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of one representative compound
- C-N bond_15
- General reaction scheme
- Representative new entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of one representative compound
- C-N bond_16
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-N bond_17
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-N bond_18
- General reaction schemes
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-N bond_19
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-N bond_20
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- C-N bond_21
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative compounds
- C-N bond_22
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative compounds
- C-N bond_23
- General reaction scheme
- Proposed mechanism
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative compounds
- C-N bond_24
- General reaction scheme
- Proposed mechanism
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative compounds
- C-N bond_25
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative compounds
- C-N bond_26
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative compounds
- C-N bond_27
- General reaction scheme
- Plausible mechanism
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative compounds
- C-N bond_28
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-N bond_29
- General reaction scheme
- Plausible mechanism
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- C-N bond_30
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-N bond_31
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-N bond_32
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-N bond_33
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-N bond_34
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-N bond_35
- General reaction schemes
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-N bond_36
- General reaction scheme
- Plausible mechanism
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of one representative compound
- C-N bond_37
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-N bond_38
- General reaction schemes
- Plausible mechanism
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-N bond_39
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of one representative compound
- C-N bond_40
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative entries
- C-N bond_41
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-N bond_42
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-N bond_43
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-N bond_44
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-N bond_45
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-N bond_46
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-N bond_47
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-N bond_48
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-N bond_49
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-N bond_50
- General reaction schemes
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-N bond_51
- General reaction scheme
- Plausible mechanism
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-N bond_52
- General reaction scheme
- Plausible mechanism
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-N bond_53
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-N bond_54
- General reaction scheme
- Plausible mechanism
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-N bond_55
- General reaction scheme
- Proposed mechanism
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-N bond_56
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-N bond_57
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-N bond_58
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-N bond_59
- General reaction scheme
- Proposed mechanism
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of one representative compound
- C-N bond_60
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-N bond_61
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-N bond_62
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of one representative compound
- C-N bond_63
- General reaction schemes
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-N bond_64
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- C-N bond_65
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-N bond_66
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Chapter 3: Carbon – Oxygen Bond Forming Reactions at Room Temperature
- C-O bond_1
- Reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- C-O bond_2
- General reaction scheme
- Plausible mechanism
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of one representative compound
- C-O bond_3
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data for two representative compounds
- C-O bond_4
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- C-O bond_5
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data for one representative compound
- C-O bond_6
- Reaction scheme
- Proposed mechanism
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative compounds
- C-O bond_7
- Reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- C-O bond_8
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative entries
- C-O bond_9
- Reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative compounds
- C-O bond_10
- Reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- C-O bond_11
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of one representative compound
- C-O bond_12
- General reaction schemes
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative compounds
- C-O bond_13
- General reaction scheme
- Extension
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative compounds
- C-O bond_14
- General reaction scheme
- Plausible mechanism
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-O bond_15
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- C-O bond_16
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data for one representative compound
- C-O bond_17
- General reaction scheme
- Proposed Mechanism
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data for two representative compounds
- C-O bond_18
- General reaction scheme
- Proposed Mechanism
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data for two representative compounds
- C-O bond_19
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data for two representative compounds
- C-O bond_20
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data for one representative compound
- C-O bond_21
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative entries
- C-O bond_22
- General reaction schemes
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative compounds
- C-O bond_23
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative compounds
- C-O bond_24
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative compounds
- C-O bond_25
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-O bond_26
- General reaction scheme
- Proposed mechanism
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative entries
- C-O bond_27
- General reaction scheme
- Proposed mechanism
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedures
- Characterization data of two representative entries
- C-O bond_28
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-O bond_29
- Reaction scheme
- Proposed mechanism
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative entries
- C-O bond_30
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative compounds
- C-O bond_31
- General reaction scheme
- Proposed mechanism
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative compounds
- Chapter 4: Carbon – Sulfur Bond Forming Reactions at Room Temperature
- C-S bond_1
- General reaction scheme
- Plausible mechanism
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of one representative compound
- C-S bond_2
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- C-S bond_3
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characteristic data for two compounds
- C-S bond_4
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characteristic data for the four types of compounds
- C-S bond_5
- General reaction scheme
- Proposed mechanism
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characteristic data for two compounds
- C-S bond_6
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- C-S bond_7
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-S bond_8
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- C-S bond_9
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative entries
- C-S bond_10
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characteristic data for two compounds
- C-S bond_11
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-S bond_12
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-S bond_13
- General reaction scheme
- Plausible mechanism
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-S bond_14
- General reaction scheme
- Plausible mechanism
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of one representative compound
- C-S bond_15
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative entries
- C-S bond_16
- General reaction scheme
- Plausible mechanism
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-S bond_17
- General reaction scheme
- Proposed Mechanism
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-S bond_18
- General reaction scheme
- Proposed mechanism
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-S bond_19
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-S bond_20
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-S bond_21
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- Chapter 5: Carbon – Phosphorus Bond Forming Reactions at Room Temperature
- C-P bond_1
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-P bond_2
- General reaction scheme
- Proposed mechanism
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-P bond_3
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-P bond_4
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-P bond_5
- General reaction scheme
- Plausible mechanism
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of one representative compound
- C-P bond_6
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-P bond_7
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- C-P bond_8
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- C-P bond_9
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative entries
- C-P bond_10
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- C-P bond_11
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- C-P bond_12
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative entries
- C-P bond_13
- General reaction scheme:
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of one representative compound
- C-P bond_14
- General reaction schemes
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-P bond_15
- General reaction scheme
- Proposed mechanism
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- Chapter 6: Carbon – Halogen Bond Forming Reactions at Room Temperature
- Carbon – Fluorine Bond Forming Reactions: C-F bond_1
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative compounds
- Carbon – Fluorine Bond Forming Reactions: C-F bond_2
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative compounds
- Carbon – Fluorine Bond Forming Reactions: C-F bond_3
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative compounds
- Carbon – Iodine Bond Forming Reactions: C-I bond_1
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative compounds
- Carbon – Iodine Bond Forming Reactions: C-I bond_2
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative compounds
- Carbon – Iodine Bond Forming Reactions: C-I bond_3
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative compounds
- Carbon – Iodine Bond Forming Reactions: C-I bond_4
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- Carbon – Iodine Bond Forming Reactions: C-I bond_5
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative compounds
- Carbon – Iodine Bond Forming Reactions: C-I bond_6
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative compounds
- Carbon – Iodine Bond Forming Reactions: C-I bond_7
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative compounds
- Carbon – Iodine Bond Forming Reactions: C-I bond_8
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of representative compounds
- Chapter 7: Carbon – Boron Bond Forming Reactions at Room Temperature
- C-B bond_1
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-B bond_2
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-B bond_3
- General reaction schemes
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-B bond_4
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- C-B bond_5
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of one representative compound
- Chapter 8: Miscellaneous Bond Forming Reactions at Room Temperature
- Carbon – Hydrogen Bond Forming Reaction: C-H bond_1
- General reaction scheme
- Proposed mechanism
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative entries
- Nitrogen – Hydrogen Bond Forming Reaction: N-H bond_1
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- Oxygen – Silicon Bond Forming Reactions: O-Si bond_1
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- Oxygen – Silicon Bond Forming Reactions: O-Si bond_2
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- Oxygen – Silicon Bond Forming Reactions: O-Si bond_3
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- Oxygen – Silicon Bond Forming Reactions: O-Si bond_4
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- Sulfur – Nitrogen Bond Forming Reaction: S-N bond_1
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Sulfur – Oxygen Bond Forming Reactions: S-O bond_1
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Sulfur – Oxygen Bond Forming Reactions: S-O bond_2
- General reaction schemes
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedures
- Characterization data of one representative sulfonamide compound
- Sulfur – Oxygen Bond Forming Reactions: S-O bond_3
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Sulfur – Sulfur Bond Forming Reactions: S-S bond_1
- General reaction scheme
- Proposed mechanism
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedure
- Sulfur – Sulfur Bond Forming Reactions: S-S bond_2
- General reaction scheme
- Proposed mechanism
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedures
- Sulfur – Sulfur Bond Forming Reactions: S-S bond_3
- General reaction scheme
- Representative entries
- Experimental procedures
- Characterization data of two representative compounds
- Index
- Abstract and keywords
Details
- No. of pages:
- 386
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 18th March 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128011386
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128010259
About the Author
Goutam Brahmachari
Goutam Brahmachari is a professor of organic chemistry at Visva-Bharati, India, and teaches courses in organic chemistry, natural products chemistry, synthetic organic chemistry, and physical methods in organic chemistry. In addition to over 20 years of teaching and research experience, he is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, a Who’s Who in the World Listee, and a recipient of Academic Brilliance Award (2015) for Excellence in Research and the Dr. Kalam Best Teaching Faculty Award (2017). Prof. Brahmachari serves as journal referee, editor-in-chief, associate editor, guest editor, and Editorial Advisory Board Member for several international journals, book publishers, and research funding agencies. He currently has 200 publications in the fields of organic and medicinal chemistry, including 22 books and over 40 book chapters, published by internationally reputed publishers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Full Professor of Organic Chemistry, Department of Chemistry, Visva-Bharati (a Central University), Santiniketan, West Bengal, India