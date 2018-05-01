Role of Nutraceuticals in Cancer Chemosensitization, Volume 2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Pathways linked to Chemoresistance
2. Role of curcumin in chemoresistance
3. Role of resveratrol in chemoresistance
4. Role of indole 3- carbinol in chemoresistance
5. Role of tocotrienols in chemoresistance
6. Role of ursolic acid in chemoresistance
7. Role of fisetin in chemoresistance
8. Role of celastrol in chemoresistance
9. Role of gambogic acid in chemoresistance
10. Role of butein in chemoresistance
11. Role of catechins in chemoresistance
12. Role of Silymarin in chemoresistance
Description
Role of Nutraceuticals in Chemoresistance to Cancer, Volume Two, focuses on nutraceuticals, the compounds derived from natural sources, which are usually multi-targeted as a means to overcome chemoresistance. This book discusses the role of several compounds related to nutraceuticals and chemoresistance, such as curcumin, resveratrol, indole 3-carbinol, tocotrienols, ursolic acid, fisetin, celastrol, gambogic, butein, catechins and silymarin. It is a valuable resource for cancer researchers, oncologists and members of several areas of the biomedical field who are interested in understanding how to use nutraceuticals as a sensitizing agent for chemotherapy.
Key Features
- Brings updated information on natural compounds used as specific inhibitors of cell signaling pathways as reviewed by experts in the field
- Presents experts analysis and summary of reported and novel findings and potential translational application in cancer patients
- Describes molecular mechanisms with new and helpful approaches for the readers to use in their own investigations
Readership
Cancer researchers; oncologists; pharmacists; graduate students in cancer studies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 398
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 6th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128164723
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128123737
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128123744
About the Series Editors
Benjamin Bonavida Series Editor
Dr. Bonavida is internationally renowned by his expertise and various publications in the field of tumor cell sensitization to chemotherapy and in particular the novel role of Nitric Oxide (NO) donors in chemo-sensitization and reversal of drug resistance. He was the first individual to co-organize the first international workshop on NO and Cancer with Dr. Jean-François Jeannin in Paris. Subsequently, they co-organized three additional conferences on the same topic. The last fourth workshop was held in March in Sevilla, Spain with Dr. Muntane, and the proceedings were published in Redox Biology recently. These conferences focus on NO and derivatives in cancer and their therapeutic applications in resistant cancer.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Molecular Genetics, University of California, Los Angeles, USA
About the Series Volume Editors
Alok Chandra Bharti Series Volume Editor
Dr. Alok Chandra Bharti is Professor of Molecular Oncology at the Department of Zoology, Faculty of Science, University of Delhi, Delhi, India. Until December 31, 2015, Dr. Bharti was serving as a Head, Division of Molecular Oncology, Institute of Cytology and Preventive Oncology (renamed as National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research), Indian Council of Medical Research, Noida. Dr. Bharti has made outstanding contributions in basic and applied research particularly in understanding molecular mechanisms of carcinogenesis and made efforts in developing nutraceutical-based novel anti-cancer, and anti-HPV therapeutics. His research on transcriptional (dys)regulation mediated by STAT-3, NF-kappaB and AP-1 during carcinogenesis indicated their role in cell survival and maintenance of stemness responsible for cancer chemoresistance. Dr. Bharti is also actively involved in development of cost-effective HPV diagnostics for cervical cancer. He was involved in the development of uniform international standards for HPV DNA diagnostics by WHO, Geneva. Dr. Bharti is an expert member of Institutional Technical Committee of Delhi State Cancer Institute (since 2011), Institutional BioSafety Committee of University of Delhi Ambedkar Centre for Biomedical Research (since 2011), and national faculty of DST-INSPIRE program for promotion of science in India (since 2010). He was awarded of INSA Medal for Young Scientist (2009) in Basic and Applied Medical Sciences Indian National Science Academy (INSA). Dr. Bharti has published over 100 research and review articles and book chapters in international peer reviewed journals and books. Dr. Bharti has co-edited a Special Issue of Indian Journal of Medical Research on “Human Papillomavirus and Cervical Cancer” in September 2009. His research focuses on molecular oncology, anti-cancer nutraceuticals and their mechanism of action, tumor immunology, molecular diagnosis, molecular pharmacology, cancer stem cell biology, host virus interactions, transcriptional regulation
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Molecular Oncology Laboratory, Department of Zoology, University of Delhi (North Campus), India
Bharat Bhushan Aggarwal Series Volume Editor
Dr. Aggarwal is currently a Founding Director of the Inflammation Research Center in San Diego, California. He is also currently serving on the Advisory Board of several Nutraceutical companies. Until December 31st, 2015, Dr. Aggarwal was a Ransom Horne Distinguished Professor of Experimental Therapeutics, Cancer Research, Cancer Medicine, Biochemistry and Immunology; and Chief of the Cytokine Research Section, in the Department of Experimental Therapeutics at the University of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas. He also served as a member of the University of Texas Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, Houston, and as an Adjunct Professor at Albert B. Alkek Institute of Biosciences and Technology, Texas A&M University, Houston, Texas.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ph.D. Director, Inflammation Research Center, San Diego, California; USA