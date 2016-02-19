Role of Fats in Human Nutrition
2nd Edition
Description
Dietary fats and carbohydrates represent some eighty to ninety percent of food energy uptake in man; fatty acids play a critical role in human development, health and disease. In affluent populations high fat consumption contributes to heart disease, obesity and type II diabetes mellitus, while in non-affluent groups, the generally poor nutritional state found in young children can be partially attributed to a low fat intake. This book reviews our current understanding of essential fatty acids and their role in human nutrition. The topics addressed include the analysis of dietary fatty acids, dietary fats and fish oils in health and in the prevention of heart disease, linoleic acid in the treatment of diabetes, and the role of essential fatty acids in early human development.
Readership
Academic and clinical nutritionists, dieticians, and biomedical researchers with an interest in nutrition and the prevention of heart disease and diabetes.
Table of Contents
A.J. Vergroesen, Introduction. R.R. Brenner, Factors Influencing Fatty Acid Chain Elongation and Desaturation. M.A. Crawford, W. Doyle, G. Williams, and P.J. Drury, The Role of Fats and EFAs for Energy and Cell Structures in the Growth of Fetus and Neonate. K.R. Norum, E.N. Christiansen, B.O. Christopherson, and J. Bremer, Metabolic and Nutritional Aspects of Long-Chain Fatty Acids of Marine Origin. G. Hornstra, The Significance of Fish and Fish-Oil Enriched Food for Prevention and Therapy of Ischaemic Cardiovascular Disease. A.C. Beynen and M.B. Katan, Impact of Dietary Cholesterol and Fatty Acids on Serum Lipids and Lipoproteins in Man. R.J. Heine and J.A. Schouten, The Role of Fat in the Treatment of Diabetes Mellitus. A.J. Houtsmuller, The Efficacy of Linoleic Acids in Non-Insulin-Dependent Diabetes Mellitus. P. Budowski and D. Sklan, Vitamin E and A. K.K.G
About the Author
Reviews
@qu:This edition should continue to serve as an important reference and textbook for students, researchers, and medical personnel. @source:--BIOLOGICAL ABSTRACTS/RRM @qu:The book provides good background understanding to a rapidly developing field in modern human nutrition. @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF NUTRITION @qu:The book provides good background understanding to a rapidly developing field in modern human nutrition. @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF NUTRIRION