Rock Geochemistry in Mineral Exploration - 1st Edition

Rock Geochemistry in Mineral Exploration, Volume 3

1st Edition

Editors: G.J.S. Govett
eBook ISBN: 9781483289700
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

Part I. General Principles

Chapter 1. Geochemistry in the Exploration Sequence

Introduction

Principles Underlying Geochemical Exploration

Main Types of Geochemical Surveys

Sequence of Geochemical Exploration

Conclusions

Chapter 2. Crustal Abundance, Geochemical Behaviour of the Elements, and Problems of Sampling

Abundance of the Elements

Classification and Geochemical Behaviour of the Elements

Sampling

Chapter 3. Recognition of Geochemical Anomalies

Introduction

Background and Threshold

Spatial Distribution of Data

The "Law of Lognormality"

Population Partition

Anomalous Patterns

Soviet Interpretative Procedures

Conclusions

Part II. Regional Scale Exploration

Chapter 4. Regional Scale Exploration for Deposits of Plutonic Association — Discrimination Between Productive and Barren Intrusions

Element Concentration and Geochemical Specialization

Character of Frequency Distributions

Case Histories Based on Whole Rock Analyses of Felsic Intrusions

Case Histories Based on Whole Rock Analyses of Mafic Intrusions

The Use of Mineral Separates, Halogens, and Mineral-Selective Leaches

Rationale for the Approach

Measurement of Halogens and Water in Whole Rock

Halogens in Biotite

Distribution of Metals in Biotite and Feldspar

Sulphide-Selective Leaches

Conclusions

Chapter 5. Regional Scale Exploration for Deposits of Plutonic Association — Identification of Tin Granites

Introduction

Case Histories

Discussion of an Interpretative Procedure

Conclusions

Chapter 6. Regional Scale Exploration for Vein and Replacement Deposits

Introduction

Anomalies of More than 6 Km

Anomalies Of 3—6 Km

Anomalies Of 1—3 Km

Conclusions

Chapter 7. Regional Scale Exploration for Stratiform Deposits of Volcanic and Sedimentary Association

Introduction

Geology and Genesis of Massive Sulphide Deposits

Archaean Massive Sulphides of the Canadian Shield

Proterozoic Massive Sulphides of the Canadian Shield

Palaeozoic Massive Sulphides in New Brunswick

Massive Sulphide Deposits in Cyprus

Other Examples of Volcanic-Hosted Massive Sulphides

Massive Sulphides of Sedimentary Association

Conclusions

Part III. Local and Mine Scale Exploration

Chapter 8. Local and Mine Scale Exploration for Porphyry-Type Deposits

Introduction

Canadian Case Histories

U.S. Case Histories

Use Of Rubidium, Strontium and Potassium

Conclusions

Chapter 9. Local and Mine Scale Exploration for Vein and Replacement Deposits

Introduction

Logarithmic Decay Patterns

Surface and Weathered Bedrock Surveys

Techniques of Determining Dimensions and Distances of Veins

Conclusions

Chapter 10. Local and Mine Scale Exploration for Stratiform Deposits of Volcanic and Sedimentary Association — Precambrian, Proterozoic, and Kuroko Deposits

Introduction

Archaean and Proterozoic Deposits

Kuroko Deposits

Conclusions

Chapter 11. Local and Mine Scale Exploration For Stratiform Deposits Of Volcanic and Sedimentary Association — New Brunswick

Introduction

Description of the Deposits

Trace Element Geochemical Response

Major Element Halos

Analytical Considerations

Generalized Model and Interpretation of Geochemical Dispersion

Conclusions

Chapter 12. Local and Mine Scale Exploration for Stratiform Deposits of Volcanic and Sedimentary Association — Cyprus, Turkey, and Oceania

Cyprus Deposits

Turkish Deposits

Australian Deposits

The Wainaleka Deposit, Fiji

Conclusions

Part IV. Summary and Conclusions

Chapter 13. Synthesis of Geochemical Responses and Operational Conclusions

Introduction

Recognition of Productive Intrusions and of Halos Around Porphyry Deposits

Vein and Replacement Deposits

Volcanic-Sedimentary Massive Sulphides

Operational Conclusions

Appendix 1 — Crustal Abundance, Distribution, and Crystal Chemistry of the Elements (P.C. Rickwood)

Appendix 2 — Abundance of Elements in Common Rock Types

Appendix 3 — Probability Table for Required Number of Samples

Appendix 4 — List of Deposits and Mineralized Districts and Source of References for Geochemical Data

References

References Index

Subject Index

Description

Handbook of Exploration Geochemistry, Volume 3: Rock Geochemistry in Mineral Exploration focuses on the application of rock geochemistry in mineral exploration, including deposits of plutonic association, volcanic and sedimentary association, and sequence of geochemical exploration.

The publication first elaborates on geochemistry in the exploration sequence, crustal abundance, geochemical behavior of elements, and problems of sampling and recognition of geochemical anomalies. Discussions focus on population partition, spatial distribution of data, abundance of elements, classification and geochemical behavior of elements, principles underlying geochemical exploration, sequence of geochemical exploration, and main types of geochemical surveys. The text then takes a look at regional scale exploration for deposits of plutonic association; regional scale exploration for vein and replacement deposits; and regional scale exploration for stratiform deposits of volcanic and sedimentary association.

The book ponders on the synthesis of geochemical responses and operational conclusions, local and mine scale exploration for stratiform deposits of volcanic and sedimentary association in Cyprus, Turkey, and Oceania, New Brunswick deposits, and Precambrian, Proterozoic, and Kuroko deposits.

The text is a valuable reference for researchers interested in the application of rock geochemistry in mineral exploration.

@qu:The book is the best modern compilation of the tools needed in the field of rock geochemistry where geochemical exploration had and has its most convincing successes. Congratulations to the author. @source:Chemical Geology

About the Editors

G.J.S. Govett Editor

Professor, University of New Brunswick

