Rock Geochemistry in Mineral Exploration, Volume 3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Part I. General Principles
Chapter 1. Geochemistry in the Exploration Sequence
Introduction
Principles Underlying Geochemical Exploration
Main Types of Geochemical Surveys
Sequence of Geochemical Exploration
Conclusions
Chapter 2. Crustal Abundance, Geochemical Behaviour of the Elements, and Problems of Sampling
Abundance of the Elements
Classification and Geochemical Behaviour of the Elements
Sampling
Chapter 3. Recognition of Geochemical Anomalies
Introduction
Background and Threshold
Spatial Distribution of Data
The "Law of Lognormality"
Population Partition
Anomalous Patterns
Soviet Interpretative Procedures
Conclusions
Part II. Regional Scale Exploration
Chapter 4. Regional Scale Exploration for Deposits of Plutonic Association — Discrimination Between Productive and Barren Intrusions
Element Concentration and Geochemical Specialization
Character of Frequency Distributions
Case Histories Based on Whole Rock Analyses of Felsic Intrusions
Case Histories Based on Whole Rock Analyses of Mafic Intrusions
The Use of Mineral Separates, Halogens, and Mineral-Selective Leaches
Rationale for the Approach
Measurement of Halogens and Water in Whole Rock
Halogens in Biotite
Distribution of Metals in Biotite and Feldspar
Sulphide-Selective Leaches
Conclusions
Chapter 5. Regional Scale Exploration for Deposits of Plutonic Association — Identification of Tin Granites
Introduction
Case Histories
Discussion of an Interpretative Procedure
Conclusions
Chapter 6. Regional Scale Exploration for Vein and Replacement Deposits
Introduction
Anomalies of More than 6 Km
Anomalies Of 3—6 Km
Anomalies Of 1—3 Km
Conclusions
Chapter 7. Regional Scale Exploration for Stratiform Deposits of Volcanic and Sedimentary Association
Introduction
Geology and Genesis of Massive Sulphide Deposits
Archaean Massive Sulphides of the Canadian Shield
Proterozoic Massive Sulphides of the Canadian Shield
Palaeozoic Massive Sulphides in New Brunswick
Massive Sulphide Deposits in Cyprus
Other Examples of Volcanic-Hosted Massive Sulphides
Massive Sulphides of Sedimentary Association
Conclusions
Part III. Local and Mine Scale Exploration
Chapter 8. Local and Mine Scale Exploration for Porphyry-Type Deposits
Introduction
Canadian Case Histories
U.S. Case Histories
Use Of Rubidium, Strontium and Potassium
Conclusions
Chapter 9. Local and Mine Scale Exploration for Vein and Replacement Deposits
Introduction
Logarithmic Decay Patterns
Surface and Weathered Bedrock Surveys
Techniques of Determining Dimensions and Distances of Veins
Conclusions
Chapter 10. Local and Mine Scale Exploration for Stratiform Deposits of Volcanic and Sedimentary Association — Precambrian, Proterozoic, and Kuroko Deposits
Introduction
Archaean and Proterozoic Deposits
Kuroko Deposits
Conclusions
Chapter 11. Local and Mine Scale Exploration For Stratiform Deposits Of Volcanic and Sedimentary Association — New Brunswick
Introduction
Description of the Deposits
Trace Element Geochemical Response
Major Element Halos
Analytical Considerations
Generalized Model and Interpretation of Geochemical Dispersion
Conclusions
Chapter 12. Local and Mine Scale Exploration for Stratiform Deposits of Volcanic and Sedimentary Association — Cyprus, Turkey, and Oceania
Cyprus Deposits
Turkish Deposits
Australian Deposits
The Wainaleka Deposit, Fiji
Conclusions
Part IV. Summary and Conclusions
Chapter 13. Synthesis of Geochemical Responses and Operational Conclusions
Introduction
Recognition of Productive Intrusions and of Halos Around Porphyry Deposits
Vein and Replacement Deposits
Volcanic-Sedimentary Massive Sulphides
Operational Conclusions
Appendix 1 — Crustal Abundance, Distribution, and Crystal Chemistry of the Elements (P.C. Rickwood)
Appendix 2 — Abundance of Elements in Common Rock Types
Appendix 3 — Probability Table for Required Number of Samples
Appendix 4 — List of Deposits and Mineralized Districts and Source of References for Geochemical Data
References
References Index
Subject Index
Description
Handbook of Exploration Geochemistry, Volume 3: Rock Geochemistry in Mineral Exploration focuses on the application of rock geochemistry in mineral exploration, including deposits of plutonic association, volcanic and sedimentary association, and sequence of geochemical exploration.
The publication first elaborates on geochemistry in the exploration sequence, crustal abundance, geochemical behavior of elements, and problems of sampling and recognition of geochemical anomalies. Discussions focus on population partition, spatial distribution of data, abundance of elements, classification and geochemical behavior of elements, principles underlying geochemical exploration, sequence of geochemical exploration, and main types of geochemical surveys. The text then takes a look at regional scale exploration for deposits of plutonic association; regional scale exploration for vein and replacement deposits; and regional scale exploration for stratiform deposits of volcanic and sedimentary association.
The book ponders on the synthesis of geochemical responses and operational conclusions, local and mine scale exploration for stratiform deposits of volcanic and sedimentary association in Cyprus, Turkey, and Oceania, New Brunswick deposits, and Precambrian, Proterozoic, and Kuroko deposits.
The text is a valuable reference for researchers interested in the application of rock geochemistry in mineral exploration.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1983
- Published:
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483289700
Reviews
@qu:The book is the best modern compilation of the tools needed in the field of rock geochemistry where geochemical exploration had and has its most convincing successes. Congratulations to the author. @source:Chemical Geology
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
G.J.S. Govett Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, University of New Brunswick