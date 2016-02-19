Rock Geochemistry in Mineral Exploration, Volume 3

Handbook of Exploration Geochemistry, Volume 3: Rock Geochemistry in Mineral Exploration focuses on the application of rock geochemistry in mineral exploration, including deposits of plutonic association, volcanic and sedimentary association, and sequence of geochemical exploration.

The publication first elaborates on geochemistry in the exploration sequence, crustal abundance, geochemical behavior of elements, and problems of sampling and recognition of geochemical anomalies. Discussions focus on population partition, spatial distribution of data, abundance of elements, classification and geochemical behavior of elements, principles underlying geochemical exploration, sequence of geochemical exploration, and main types of geochemical surveys. The text then takes a look at regional scale exploration for deposits of plutonic association; regional scale exploration for vein and replacement deposits; and regional scale exploration for stratiform deposits of volcanic and sedimentary association.

The book ponders on the synthesis of geochemical responses and operational conclusions, local and mine scale exploration for stratiform deposits of volcanic and sedimentary association in Cyprus, Turkey, and Oceania, New Brunswick deposits, and Precambrian, Proterozoic, and Kuroko deposits.

The text is a valuable reference for researchers interested in the application of rock geochemistry in mineral exploration.