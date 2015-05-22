Robust Design of Microelectronics Assemblies Against Mechanical Shock, Temperature and Moisture
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Electronic and Optical Materials
- Foreword
- Preface
- 1. Introduction
- 1.1. Introduction to microelectronic packaging
- 1.2. Introduction to robust design
- 1.3. Organisation of the book
- Part One. Advances in robust design against temperature-induced failures
- 2. Robust design of microelectronic assemblies against mismatched thermal expansion
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Fundamentals
- 2.3. Comprehensive analysis of a bilayer structure
- 2.4. Microelectronic assembly as a sandwich structure with a continuous bonding layer
- 2.5. PCB assembly as a sandwich structure with a layer of solder joints
- 3. Advances in creep-fatigue modelling of solder joints
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Life-prediction models for creep-fatigue
- 3.3. The unified equation
- 3.4. Self-validations and benchmarking
- 3.5. Applications
- Part Two. Advances in robust design against moisture-induced failures
- 4. Moisture properties and their characterisations
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Thermodynamics of water
- 4.3. Sorption and its characterisation
- 4.4. Diffusivity and its characterisation
- 4.5. Hygroscopic swelling and its characterisation
- 5. Advances in diffusion and vapour pressure modelling
- 5.1. The discontinuity of concentration
- 5.2. The fractional saturation
- 5.3. Diffusion under time-varying temperature and pressure
- 5.4. Advances in vapour pressure modelling
- Part Three. Robust design against drop impact
- 6. The physics of failure of portable electronic devices in drop impact
- 6.1. Product drop testing
- 6.2. The physics of failure
- 7. Subsystem testing of solder joints against drop impact
- 7.1. Board-level testing
- 7.2. Component-level testing
- 8. Fatigue resistance of solder joints: strain-life representation
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Design of test specimens
- 8.3. Fatigue resistance equations: materials
- 8.4. Fatigue resistance equations: frequency
- 8.5. Fatigue resistance equations: environment
- 9. Fatigue crack growth in solder joints at high strain rate
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Establishment of continuous crack growth tracking capability
- 9.3. Crack propagation characteristics: board-level drop shock test
- 9.4. Crack propagation characteristics: high-speed cyclic bending test
- 9.5. Three-dimensional fracture mechanics modelling of the crack front
- 9.6. Crack propagation in the solder joints of a mobile phone experiencing drop impact
- 10. Dynamic deformation of a printed circuit board in drop-shock
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Vibration of a test board in the JESD22-B111 drop-shock test
- 10.3. Analytical solutions for a spring-mass system subjected to half-sine shock
- 10.4. Analytical solutions for a beam/plate subjected to half-sine shock
- 10.5. Analysing the effects of imperfect half-sine acceleration shock
- 11. Stresses in solder joints due to the bending deformation of printed circuit boards in microelectronics assemblies
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. The fundamentals
- 11.3. Bending of a PCB assembly that has a continuous bonding layer
- 11.4. Bending of a PCB assembly that has a discrete bonding layer
- 12. Rate-dependent stress–strain properties of solders
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. An overview of the experimental techniques for high strain rate characterisation
- 12.3. Characterisations of solders using drop-weight test
- 12.4. The stress–strain characteristics of solders
- 12.5. The constitutive equations of solders
- 12.6. Constant strain rate testing
- Index
Description
Robust Design of Microelectronics Assemblies Against Mechanical Shock, Temperature and Moisture discusses how the reliability of packaging components is a prime concern to electronics manufacturers.
The text presents a thorough review of this important field of research, providing users with a practical guide that discusses theoretical aspects, experimental results, and modeling techniques.
The authors use their extensive experience to produce detailed chapters covering temperature, moisture, and mechanical shock induced failure, adhesive interconnects, and viscoelasticity. Useful program files and macros are also included.
Key Features
- Discusses how the reliability of packaging components is a prime concern to electronics manufacturers
- Presents a thorough review of this important field of research, providing users with a practical guide that discusses theoretical aspects, experimental results, and modeling techniques
- Includes program files and macros for additional study
Readership
All those involved in the design, development, production and application of electronics packaging and microelectronic assemblies, including both professionals in the electronics industry and academic researchers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 482
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 22nd May 2015
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857099112
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845695286
About the Authors
E-H Wong Author
Y.-W. Mai Author
Dr Yiu-Wing Mai is Chair and Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Sydney, Australia
Affiliations and Expertise
University Chair and Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Sydney, Australia