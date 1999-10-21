Robust Control II, Volume E
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter headings and selected papers: Hybrid Systems: Dynamics, Computation and Control. Computation of controllers for nonlinear hybrid systems (C. Tomlin et al.). Applications of Nonlinear Control I. Application of iterative learning for constant torque control of switched reluctance motors (N.C. Sahoo et al.). Delays in Nonlinear Systems. Stability in cellular neural networks with delays (J.-D. Cao). Robustness of Nonlinear Systems. Robust stability analysis of MIMO systems with asymmetric nonlinearities (F. Gordillo et al.). Applications of Nonlinear Control II. Adaptive control of coordinated operation for two robotic manipulators (S.S. Ge et al.). Nonlinear feedback stabilization of a rotating body-beam system (B. Chentouf, J.-F. Couchouron). Applications of Nonlinear Control III. Multivariable nonlinear internal model control applied to a bioreactor (G. Roux, B. Dahhou). Observers and Measurements in Nonlinear Systems. Linear measurement feedback control of nonlinear plants (S. Padilla et al.). Discrete Time Nonlinear Systems. Input-to-state stability for discrete-time nonlinear systems (Z.P. Jiang et al.). Stabilization of Nonlinear Systems. On the stabilization of homogeneous systems in the plane (Ph. Adda, H. Zenati). Stability of Nonlinear Systems. Solution of the problem of absolute stability of nonlinear controlled system (F.A. Ovsepian). Adaptive Control of Nonlinear Systems. Robust adaptive output-feedback control of a class of uncertain nonlinear systems (W.-T. Chen et al.). Passivity and Lyapunov Functions. Characterization of Lyapunov functions for smooth nonlinear systems using LMIs (T.A. Johansen). Special Controllers. Compensation and control of nonlinear systems in frequency domain (Z.-K. Zhao et al.). Nonlinear Systems. Nonlinear system decomposition in differential vector space (Y.-F. Zheng et al.). Algorithms for Nonlinear Systems. On the feasibility of finite differences homotopy-based algorithm for nonlinear optimal control problems (M. Alamir). Methods for Nonlinear Control Design. A nonlinear PID controller with applications (Y.-C. Tian et al.). Effects of magnitude saturation in control of bifurcations (Y. Wang, R.M. Murray). Author index. Keyword index.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1999
- Published:
- 21st October 1999
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080964157
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780080432168
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
A. Isidori Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Italy
T. Glad Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Sweden