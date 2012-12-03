Robotics and Automation in the Food Industry

Part I: Introduction, key technologies and significant areas of development

Chapter 1: Automatic process control for the food industry: an introduction

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Process control systems and structure in the food industry

1.3 Process control methods in the food industry

1.4 Future trends

Chapter 2: Robotics in the food industry: an introduction

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Current manufacturing procedures

2.3 Automation in the food sector

2.4 Specifications for a food sector robot

2.5 Future trends

2.6 Conclusion

Chapter 3: Sensors for automated food process control: an introduction

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Special considerations for food instrumentation

3.3 Measurement methods

3.4 Device integration

3.5 Applications of sensors in automated food process control

3.6 Future trends

3.7 Conclusion

Chapter 4: Machine vision in the food industry

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Machine vision: principles and methods

4.3 Applications and case studies

4.4 Recent advances in the application of vision in the food industry

4.5 Appraisal of the need for special hardware for food inspection applications

4.6 Conclusion and future trends

4.7 Acknowledgements

4.8 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 5: Optical sensors and online spectroscopy for automated quality and safety inspection of food products

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Optical sensing and spectroscopic techniques

5.3 Applications in the food industry

5.4 Future trends

5.5 Conclusion

Chapter 6: Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and related systems for automated process control in the food industry: an introduction

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction to Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition

6.2 History of SCADA

6.3 SCADA standards and applications

6.4 SCADA in food processing

6.5 Laboratory study: implementation of SCADA

6.6 Future trends in SCADA

Chapter 7: Gripper technologies for food industry robots

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Gripper challenges in food process automation

7.3 Gripping physics

7.4 Pinching and enclosing grippers

7.5 Penetrating (needle) grippers

7.6 Suction grippers

7.7 Surface effect (freeze) grippers

7.8 Selection of the appropriate gripping technology

7.9 Future trends: from laboratory to industry

Chapter 8: Wireless sensor networks (WSNs) in the agricultural and food industries

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Current state of development of WSNs

8.3 WSN applications in agriculture and food production

8.4 Future trends in WSN technology in agriculture and food production

Chapter 9: Intelligent quality control systems in food processing based on fuzzy logic

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Principles of intelligent control systems using fuzzy logic

9.3 Current applications in the food industry

9.4 Advances in research and future trends

Chapter 10: Advanced methods for the control of food processes: the case of bioconversion in a fed-batch reactor

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 The basic dynamical model

10.3 Modelling issues: population balance modelling in food processes

10.4 Monitoring issues: tuning of observer-based estimators

10.5 Design of PID controllers for fed-batch processes

10.6 Real-time optimization

10.7 Acknowledgements

10.8 Conclusion

Part II: Robotics and automation in particular unit operations and industry sectors

Chapter 11: Automation and robotics for bulk sorting in the food industry

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Principles of operation

11.3 Requirements

11.4 Recent advances in technology

11.5 Current applications

11.6 Conclusion

11.7 Future trends

11.8 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 12: Automatic control of food chilling and freezing

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction: key drivers and challenges for automatic control of food chilling and freezing

12.2 Automation in refrigerated food retail display

12.3 Automation of refrigeration and freezing operations in food catering

12.4 Automation in refrigerated food transport systems

12.5 Automation in food chilling and freezing systems

12.6 Automation in food cold storage systems

12.7 Advances in research and future trends

12.8 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 13: Robotics and automation in meat processing

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Automation of carcass production processes before primary chilling

13.3 Automation of carcass separation processes after primary chilling

13.4 Future trends

13.5 Conclusion

13.6 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 14: Robotics and automation in the poultry industry: current technology and future trends

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Robotics and automation in live hanging and first processing of poultry

14.3 Robotics and automation in second processing of poultry

14.4 Robotics and automation in bulk packing and shipping of poultry meat

14.5 Future trends

Chapter 15: Robotics and automation in seafood processing

Abstract:

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Technologies for robotics and automation in the seafood industry

15.3 Application of robotics and automation in fish slaughtering, filleting, portioning and associated unit operations

15.4 Automation in other unit operations in fish processing

15.5 Future trends

15.6 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 16: Robotics and automation in the fresh produce industry

Abstract:

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Machine vision system as a key technology

16.3 Vegetable preprocessing and grading systems

16.4 Information flow for food traceability and farming guidance

16.5 Conclusion

Chapter 17: Robotics and automation for packaging in the confectionery industry

Abstract:

17.1 Introduction

17.2 The confectionery market and its business requirements

17.3 Reconfigurable mechanism technology

17.4 Case study of a reconfigurable system for carton folding

17.5 Future trends

17.6 Conclusion

17.7 Acknowledgements

Chapter 18: Automatic control of batch thermal processing of canned foods

Abstract:

18.1 Introduction1

18.2 On-line control strategies

18.3 Validation of computer-based control systems

18.4 Industrial automation of batch retorts

18.5 Advances in research and future trends

Chapter 19: Automation for a sustainable food industry: computer aided analysis and control engineering methods

Abstract:

19.1 Introduction

19.2 Definition of sustainability and links with the food industry

19.3 Automation and sustainability in food manufacturing

19.4 Tools for automated sustainable design and operation in food engineering

19.5 Advanced tools and methods for sustainable food engineering with potential applications

19.6 Software technologies for automated sustainable design

19.7 Conclusions and future trends

19.8 Sources of further information and advice

Index