Robotics and Automation in the Food Industry
1st Edition
Current and Future Technologies
Table of Contents
Part I: Introduction, key technologies and significant areas of development
Chapter 1: Automatic process control for the food industry: an introduction
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Process control systems and structure in the food industry
1.3 Process control methods in the food industry
1.4 Future trends
Chapter 2: Robotics in the food industry: an introduction
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Current manufacturing procedures
2.3 Automation in the food sector
2.4 Specifications for a food sector robot
2.5 Future trends
2.6 Conclusion
Chapter 3: Sensors for automated food process control: an introduction
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Special considerations for food instrumentation
3.3 Measurement methods
3.4 Device integration
3.5 Applications of sensors in automated food process control
3.6 Future trends
3.7 Conclusion
Chapter 4: Machine vision in the food industry
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Machine vision: principles and methods
4.3 Applications and case studies
4.4 Recent advances in the application of vision in the food industry
4.5 Appraisal of the need for special hardware for food inspection applications
4.6 Conclusion and future trends
4.7 Acknowledgements
4.8 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 5: Optical sensors and online spectroscopy for automated quality and safety inspection of food products
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Optical sensing and spectroscopic techniques
5.3 Applications in the food industry
5.4 Future trends
5.5 Conclusion
Chapter 6: Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and related systems for automated process control in the food industry: an introduction
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction to Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition
6.2 History of SCADA
6.3 SCADA standards and applications
6.4 SCADA in food processing
6.5 Laboratory study: implementation of SCADA
6.6 Future trends in SCADA
Chapter 7: Gripper technologies for food industry robots
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Gripper challenges in food process automation
7.3 Gripping physics
7.4 Pinching and enclosing grippers
7.5 Penetrating (needle) grippers
7.6 Suction grippers
7.7 Surface effect (freeze) grippers
7.8 Selection of the appropriate gripping technology
7.9 Future trends: from laboratory to industry
Chapter 8: Wireless sensor networks (WSNs) in the agricultural and food industries
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Current state of development of WSNs
8.3 WSN applications in agriculture and food production
8.4 Future trends in WSN technology in agriculture and food production
Chapter 9: Intelligent quality control systems in food processing based on fuzzy logic
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Principles of intelligent control systems using fuzzy logic
9.3 Current applications in the food industry
9.4 Advances in research and future trends
Chapter 10: Advanced methods for the control of food processes: the case of bioconversion in a fed-batch reactor
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 The basic dynamical model
10.3 Modelling issues: population balance modelling in food processes
10.4 Monitoring issues: tuning of observer-based estimators
10.5 Design of PID controllers for fed-batch processes
10.6 Real-time optimization
10.7 Acknowledgements
10.8 Conclusion
Part II: Robotics and automation in particular unit operations and industry sectors
Chapter 11: Automation and robotics for bulk sorting in the food industry
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Principles of operation
11.3 Requirements
11.4 Recent advances in technology
11.5 Current applications
11.6 Conclusion
11.7 Future trends
11.8 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 12: Automatic control of food chilling and freezing
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction: key drivers and challenges for automatic control of food chilling and freezing
12.2 Automation in refrigerated food retail display
12.3 Automation of refrigeration and freezing operations in food catering
12.4 Automation in refrigerated food transport systems
12.5 Automation in food chilling and freezing systems
12.6 Automation in food cold storage systems
12.7 Advances in research and future trends
12.8 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 13: Robotics and automation in meat processing
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Automation of carcass production processes before primary chilling
13.3 Automation of carcass separation processes after primary chilling
13.4 Future trends
13.5 Conclusion
13.6 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 14: Robotics and automation in the poultry industry: current technology and future trends
Abstract:
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Robotics and automation in live hanging and first processing of poultry
14.3 Robotics and automation in second processing of poultry
14.4 Robotics and automation in bulk packing and shipping of poultry meat
14.5 Future trends
Chapter 15: Robotics and automation in seafood processing
Abstract:
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Technologies for robotics and automation in the seafood industry
15.3 Application of robotics and automation in fish slaughtering, filleting, portioning and associated unit operations
15.4 Automation in other unit operations in fish processing
15.5 Future trends
15.6 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 16: Robotics and automation in the fresh produce industry
Abstract:
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Machine vision system as a key technology
16.3 Vegetable preprocessing and grading systems
16.4 Information flow for food traceability and farming guidance
16.5 Conclusion
Chapter 17: Robotics and automation for packaging in the confectionery industry
Abstract:
17.1 Introduction
17.2 The confectionery market and its business requirements
17.3 Reconfigurable mechanism technology
17.4 Case study of a reconfigurable system for carton folding
17.5 Future trends
17.6 Conclusion
17.7 Acknowledgements
Chapter 18: Automatic control of batch thermal processing of canned foods
Abstract:
18.1 Introduction1
18.2 On-line control strategies
18.3 Validation of computer-based control systems
18.4 Industrial automation of batch retorts
18.5 Advances in research and future trends
Chapter 19: Automation for a sustainable food industry: computer aided analysis and control engineering methods
Abstract:
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Definition of sustainability and links with the food industry
19.3 Automation and sustainability in food manufacturing
19.4 Tools for automated sustainable design and operation in food engineering
19.5 Advanced tools and methods for sustainable food engineering with potential applications
19.6 Software technologies for automated sustainable design
19.7 Conclusions and future trends
19.8 Sources of further information and advice
Index
Description
The implementation of robotics and automation in the food sector offers great potential for improved safety, quality and profitability by optimising process monitoring and control. Robotics and automation in the food industry provides a comprehensive overview of current and emerging technologies and their applications in different industry sectors.
Part one introduces key technologies and significant areas of development, including automatic process control and robotics in the food industry, sensors for automated quality and safety control, and the development of machine vision systems. Optical sensors and online spectroscopy, gripper technologies, wireless sensor networks (WSN) and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems are discussed, with consideration of intelligent quality control systems based on fuzzy logic. Part two goes on to investigate robotics and automation in particular unit operations and industry sectors. The automation of bulk sorting and control of food chilling and freezing is considered, followed by chapters on the use of robotics and automation in the processing and packaging of meat, seafood, fresh produce and confectionery. Automatic control of batch thermal processing of canned foods is explored, before a final discussion on automation for a sustainable food industry.
With its distinguished editor and international team of expert contributors, Robotics and automation in the food industry is an indispensable guide for engineering professionals in the food industry, and a key introduction for professionals and academics interested in food production, robotics and automation.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive overview of current and emerging robotics and automation technologies and their applications in different industry sectors
- Chapters in part one cover key technologies and significant areas of development, including automatic process control and robotics in the food industry and sensors for automated quality and safety control
- Part two investigates robotics and automation in particular unit operations and industry sectors, including the automation of bulk sorting and the use of robotics and automation in the processing and packaging of meat, seafood, fresh produce and confectionery
Readership
Research and developers in the food processing industry; Mechanical, manufacturing and food engineers; Those in the packaging, automation and robotics industries
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 3rd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857095763
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845698010
Reviews
"This book provides a comprehensive overview of current and emerging technologies and their applications in different industry sectors. The structuring of the book to first consider the different aspects of the technologies separate from the practical applications works well in providing a very readable text in what is a complex subject area. The editor and authors are drawn from a wide range of international experts from universities, research institutes and process control and robotic suppliers. The book is likely to be most valued as a background reference for engineering professionals in the food industry and its equipment and process control suppliers, and as a key introduction for academics interested in food production, robotics and automation." --International Journal of Dairy Technology
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Darwin Caldwell Editor
Professor Darwin Caldwell is the award-winning Research Director at the Italian Institute of Technology in Genoa, Italy and a visiting professor in the Department of Automatic Control and Systems Engineering at the University of Sheffield, UK. Currently Chair of the IEEE Robotics and Automation Chapter (UKRI), Professor Caldwell has both edited and published extensively in the field.
Affiliations and Expertise
Italian Institute of Technology, Italy