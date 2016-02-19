Robot Control 1988 (SYROCO'88)
1st Edition
Selected Papers from the 2nd IFAC Symposium, Karlsruhe, FRG, 5-7 October 1988
Containing 88 papers, the emphasis of this volume is on the control of advanced robots. These robots may be self-contained or part of a system. The applications of such robots vary from manufacturing, assembly and material handling to space work and rescue operations. Topics presented at the Symposium included sensors and robot vision systems as well as the planning and control of robot actions. Main topics covered include the design of control systems and their implementation; advanced sensors and multisensor systems; explicit robot programming; implicit (task-orientated) robot programming; interaction between programming and control systems; simulation as a programming aid; AI techniques for advanced robot systems and autonomous robots.
For industrial and manufacturing engineers, mechanical engineers and all those interested in the development of robotics and cybernetics.
@qu:The book would be a valuable addition to a robotics library @source:Robotica
U. Rembold Editor
Institut für Prozessrechentechnik und Robotik, Universitat Karlsruhe, FRG