Robot Control 1988 (SYROCO'88) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080357423, 9781483298764

Robot Control 1988 (SYROCO'88)

1st Edition

Selected Papers from the 2nd IFAC Symposium, Karlsruhe, FRG, 5-7 October 1988

Editors: U. Rembold
eBook ISBN: 9781483298764
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 18th May 1989
Page Count: 560
Table of Contents

Section Headings and Selected Papers. Plenary Papers. Robot applications in Germany, M Schweizer. ESPRIT initiatives in robotics: achievements and perspectives, P Macconaill & B Lewendon. Robot Control. Comparison of a modal-expansion and a finite-element-model for a two-beam flexible robot arm, G Hohenbichler et al. State observation of elastic joint robots, S Nicosia & P Tomei. Characteristics and mechanism analysis of parallel link manipulator, T Arai & T Sheridan. A learning concept for improving robot force control, F Lange. Mobile Systems. Path assignment to a set of autonomous guided vehicles, H Mueller et al. Sensor model based preprocessing of 3-D laser range image data and motion oriented feature extraction for mobile robot applications, G Karl & G Schmidt. BARCS: introducing behavioural concepts in advanced robots, R Cassinis et al. Sensing. Improved tactile sensors, J Seekircher & B Hoffmann. Description and recognition methods of shape distorted objects for robot vision systems, Q Hu & J Yang. Motion detection and analysis - state-of-the-art and some requirements from robots, P Anandan. Grasping and Fine Manipulation. The Karlsruhe hand, T Doll & H-J Schneebeli. Artificial muscles as robotic actuators, D Caldwell & P Taylor. Robot Programming and Simulation. AUTOFIX: a task level robot programming system for automated fixturing, M Weck & J Weeks. An efficient formulation for the dynamic simulation of robots, S-K Lin. Ability of a robot to move between two points within Cartesian free workspace with an encumbered environment, P Chedmail & PH Wenger. Author Index. Keyword Index.

Description

Containing 88 papers, the emphasis of this volume is on the control of advanced robots. These robots may be self-contained or part of a system. The applications of such robots vary from manufacturing, assembly and material handling to space work and rescue operations. Topics presented at the Symposium included sensors and robot vision systems as well as the planning and control of robot actions. Main topics covered include the design of control systems and their implementation; advanced sensors and multisensor systems; explicit robot programming; implicit (task-orientated) robot programming; interaction between programming and control systems; simulation as a programming aid; AI techniques for advanced robot systems and autonomous robots.

Readership

For industrial and manufacturing engineers, mechanical engineers and all those interested in the development of robotics and cybernetics.

Details

No. of pages:
560
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483298764

Reviews

@qu:The book would be a valuable addition to a robotics library @source:Robotica

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

U. Rembold Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Institut für Prozessrechentechnik und Robotik, Universitat Karlsruhe, FRG

