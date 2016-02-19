Robot Control 1988 (SYROCO'88)

Table of Contents

Section Headings and Selected Papers. Plenary Papers. Robot applications in Germany, M Schweizer. ESPRIT initiatives in robotics: achievements and perspectives, P Macconaill & B Lewendon. Robot Control. Comparison of a modal-expansion and a finite-element-model for a two-beam flexible robot arm, G Hohenbichler et al. State observation of elastic joint robots, S Nicosia & P Tomei. Characteristics and mechanism analysis of parallel link manipulator, T Arai & T Sheridan. A learning concept for improving robot force control, F Lange. Mobile Systems. Path assignment to a set of autonomous guided vehicles, H Mueller et al. Sensor model based preprocessing of 3-D laser range image data and motion oriented feature extraction for mobile robot applications, G Karl & G Schmidt. BARCS: introducing behavioural concepts in advanced robots, R Cassinis et al. Sensing. Improved tactile sensors, J Seekircher & B Hoffmann. Description and recognition methods of shape distorted objects for robot vision systems, Q Hu & J Yang. Motion detection and analysis - state-of-the-art and some requirements from robots, P Anandan. Grasping and Fine Manipulation. The Karlsruhe hand, T Doll & H-J Schneebeli. Artificial muscles as robotic actuators, D Caldwell & P Taylor. Robot Programming and Simulation. AUTOFIX: a task level robot programming system for automated fixturing, M Weck & J Weeks. An efficient formulation for the dynamic simulation of robots, S-K Lin. Ability of a robot to move between two points within Cartesian free workspace with an encumbered environment, P Chedmail & PH Wenger. Author Index. Keyword Index.