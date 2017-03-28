Robbins Basic Pathology - 10th Edition - ISBN: 9780323353175, 9780323394147

Robbins Basic Pathology

10th Edition

Authors: Vinay Kumar Abul Abbas Jon Aster
eBook ISBN: 9780323394147
eBook ISBN: 9780323394123
eBook ISBN: 9780323394130
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323353175
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th March 2017
Page Count: 952
Table of Contents

Chapter 1. The Cell as a Unit of Health and Disease

Chapter 2 . Cell Injury, Cell Death, and Adaptations

Chapter 3. Inflammation and Repair

Chapter 4. Hemodynamic Disorders, Thromboembolism, and Shock

Chapter 5 . Diseases of the Immune System

Chapter 6 . Neoplasia

Chapter 7. Genetic and Pediatric Diseases

Chapter 8. Environmental and Nutritional Diseases

Chapter 9. General Pathology of Infectious Diseases

Chapter 10. Blood Vessels

Chapter 11. Heart

Chapter 12. Hematopoietic and Lymphoid Systems

Chapter 13. Lung

Chapter 14. Kidney and Its Collecting System

Chapter 15. Oral Cavities and Gastrointestinal Tract

Chapter 16. Liver and Gallbladder

Chapter 17. Pancreas

Chapter 18. Male Genital System and Lower Urinary Tract

Chapter 19. Female Genital System and Breast

Chapter 20. Endocrine System

Chapter 21. Bones, Joints, and Soft Tissue Tumors

Chapter 22. Peripheral Nerves and Muscles

Chapter 23. Central Nervous System

Chapter 24. Skin

Description

Part of the trusted Robbins and Cotran family, Robbins Basic Pathology provides a readable, well-illustrated and concise overview of the principles of human pathology that's ideal for today's busy students. This thoroughly revised edition continues with a strong emphasis on pathogenesis and the clinical features of disease, adding new artwork and more schematic diagrams to further aid in summarizing key pathologic processes and expand the already impressive illustration program.

Key Features

  • Excellent art program boasts high-quality photomicrographs, gross photos, and radiologic images to supplement the world-class illustrations.

  • Bulleted summary boxes provide quick access to key information and easy review of key concepts.

  • Highlights pathogenesis, morphology, and pathophysiologic content throughout.

Details

No. of pages:
952
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323394147
eBook ISBN:
9780323394123
eBook ISBN:
9780323394130
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323353175

About the Authors

Vinay Kumar

Vinay Kumar, MBBS, MD, FRCPath, Alice Hogge and Arthur A. Baer Distinguished Service Professor of Pathology, Biological Sciences Division and The Pritzker Medical School, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois

Affiliations and Expertise

Donald N. Pritzker Professor and Chairman, Department of Pathology, Biologic Sciences Division and Pritzker School of Medicine, The University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois

Abul Abbas

Abul K. Abbas, MBBS, Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California

Affiliations and Expertise

Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California

Jon Aster

Jon C. Aster, MD, PhD, Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School; Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School; Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

