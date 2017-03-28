Robbins Basic Pathology
10th Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. The Cell as a Unit of Health and Disease
Chapter 2 . Cell Injury, Cell Death, and Adaptations
Chapter 3. Inflammation and Repair
Chapter 4. Hemodynamic Disorders, Thromboembolism, and Shock
Chapter 5 . Diseases of the Immune System
Chapter 6 . Neoplasia
Chapter 7. Genetic and Pediatric Diseases
Chapter 8. Environmental and Nutritional Diseases
Chapter 9. General Pathology of Infectious Diseases
Chapter 10. Blood Vessels
Chapter 11. Heart
Chapter 12. Hematopoietic and Lymphoid Systems
Chapter 13. Lung
Chapter 14. Kidney and Its Collecting System
Chapter 15. Oral Cavities and Gastrointestinal Tract
Chapter 16. Liver and Gallbladder
Chapter 17. Pancreas
Chapter 18. Male Genital System and Lower Urinary Tract
Chapter 19. Female Genital System and Breast
Chapter 20. Endocrine System
Chapter 21. Bones, Joints, and Soft Tissue Tumors
Chapter 22. Peripheral Nerves and Muscles
Chapter 23. Central Nervous System
Chapter 24. Skin
Description
Part of the trusted Robbins and Cotran family, Robbins Basic Pathology provides a readable, well-illustrated and concise overview of the principles of human pathology that's ideal for today's busy students. This thoroughly revised edition continues with a strong emphasis on pathogenesis and the clinical features of disease, adding new artwork and more schematic diagrams to further aid in summarizing key pathologic processes and expand the already impressive illustration program.
Key Features
- Excellent art program boasts high-quality photomicrographs, gross photos, and radiologic images to supplement the world-class illustrations.
- Bulleted summary boxes provide quick access to key information and easy review of key concepts.
- Highlights pathogenesis, morphology, and pathophysiologic content throughout.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 952
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 28th March 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323394147
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323394123
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323394130
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323353175
About the Authors
Vinay Kumar Author
Vinay Kumar, MBBS, MD, FRCPath, Alice Hogge and Arthur A. Baer Distinguished Service Professor of Pathology, Biological Sciences Division and The Pritzker Medical School, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois
Donald N. Pritzker Professor and Chairman, Department of Pathology, Biologic Sciences Division and Pritzker School of Medicine, The University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois
Abul Abbas Author
Abul K. Abbas, MBBS, Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California
Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California
Jon Aster Author
Jon C. Aster, MD, PhD, Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School; Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts
Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School; Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts