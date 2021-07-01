Robbins and Cotran Review of Pathology - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323640220

Robbins and Cotran Review of Pathology

5th Edition

Authors: Edward Klatt Vinay Kumar
Paperback ISBN: 9780323640220
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st July 2021
Page Count: 520
Table of Contents

  1. Unit I General Pathology

    1. 1 The Cell as a Unit of Health and Disease

    2. 2 Cellular Pathology

    3. 3 Inflammation and Repair

    4. 4 Hemodynamic Disorders

    5. 5 Genetic Disorders

    6. 6 Immune System Diseases

    7. 7 Neoplastic Disorders

    8. 8 Infectious Diseases

    9. 9 Environmental and Nutritional Diseases

    10. 10 Diseases of Infancy and Childhood

  1. Unit II Diseases of Organ Systems

    1. 11 Blood Vessels

    2. 12 The Heart

    3. 13 Hematopathology of White Blood Cells

    4. 14 Hematopathology of Red Blood Cells and Bleeding Disorders

    5. 15 The Lung

    6. 16 Head and Neck

    7. 17 Gastrointestinal Tract

    8. 18 Liver and Biliary Tract

    9. 19 Pancreas

    10. 20 Kidney

    11. 21 The Lower Urinary Tract and Male Genital System

    12. 22 Female Genital Tract

    13. 23 The Breast

    14. 24 The Endocrine System

    15. 25 The Skin

    16. 26 Bones, Joints, and Soft Tissue Tumors

    17. 27 Peripheral Nerve and Skeletal Muscle

    18. 28 Central Nervous System

    19. 29 The Eye

    20. 30 Final Review and Assessment

Description

Unsurpassed in authoritative, focused content, Robbins & Cotran Review of Pathology, 5th Edition, covers all major topics in general pathology and organ system pathology, effectively preparing you for coursework and examinations. Part of the highly regarded Robbins & Cotran family of texts, this easy-to-use review contains 2,000 multiple-choice questions and answers to help you master the most important principles and facts in pathology. Questions and answers have been written, reviewed, updated, and explained by experts in the field, ensuring that your knowledge is up to date, thorough, and clinically relevant.  

Details

No. of pages:
520
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2022
Published:
1st July 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323640220

About the Authors

Edward Klatt

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology, Department of Biomedical Sciences, Director, Biomedical Education Program, Mercer University School of Medicine, Savannah, Georgia

Vinay Kumar

Affiliations and Expertise

Alice Hogge and Arthur A. Baer Distinguished Service Professor of Pathology, Biologic Sciences Division and the Pritzker Medical School, The University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA

