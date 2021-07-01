Robbins and Cotran Review of Pathology
5th Edition
Table of Contents
- Unit I General Pathology
- 1 The Cell as a Unit of Health and Disease
- 2 Cellular Pathology
- 3 Inflammation and Repair
- 4 Hemodynamic Disorders
- 5 Genetic Disorders
- 6 Immune System Diseases
- 7 Neoplastic Disorders
- 8 Infectious Diseases
- 9 Environmental and Nutritional Diseases
- 10 Diseases of Infancy and Childhood
- Unit II Diseases of Organ Systems
- 11 Blood Vessels
- 12 The Heart
- 13 Hematopathology of White Blood Cells
- 14 Hematopathology of Red Blood Cells and Bleeding Disorders
- 15 The Lung
- 16 Head and Neck
- 17 Gastrointestinal Tract
- 18 Liver and Biliary Tract
- 19 Pancreas
- 20 Kidney
- 21 The Lower Urinary Tract and Male Genital System
- 22 Female Genital Tract
- 23 The Breast
- 24 The Endocrine System
- 25 The Skin
- 26 Bones, Joints, and Soft Tissue Tumors
- 27 Peripheral Nerve and Skeletal Muscle
- 28 Central Nervous System
- 29 The Eye
- 30 Final Review and Assessment
Description
Unsurpassed in authoritative, focused content, Robbins & Cotran Review of Pathology, 5th Edition, covers all major topics in general pathology and organ system pathology, effectively preparing you for coursework and examinations. Part of the highly regarded Robbins & Cotran family of texts, this easy-to-use review contains 2,000 multiple-choice questions and answers to help you master the most important principles and facts in pathology. Questions and answers have been written, reviewed, updated, and explained by experts in the field, ensuring that your knowledge is up to date, thorough, and clinically relevant.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2022
- Published:
- 1st July 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323640220
About the Authors
Edward Klatt
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology, Department of Biomedical Sciences, Director, Biomedical Education Program, Mercer University School of Medicine, Savannah, Georgia
Vinay Kumar
Affiliations and Expertise
Alice Hogge and Arthur A. Baer Distinguished Service Professor of Pathology, Biologic Sciences Division and the Pritzker Medical School, The University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA
