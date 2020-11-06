Robbins and Cotran Atlas of Pathology - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323640183

Robbins and Cotran Atlas of Pathology

4th Edition

Author: Edward Klatt
Paperback ISBN: 9780323640183
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th November 2020
Page Count: 546
Description

Designed to complement Robbins and Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease, 10th Edition and Robbins Basic Pathology, 10th Edition, the full-color Robbins and Cotran Atlas of Pathology offers more than 1,800 outstanding illustrations that vividly depict the most common diseases covered in pathology courses and USMLE exams. Covering all major topic areas in organ system pathology and incorporating the latest understanding of pathophysiology and molecular medicine, it is a quick visual reference or review for students and professionals alike.

About the Author

Edward Klatt

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology, Department of Biomedical Sciences, Director, Biomedical Education Program, Mercer University School of Medicine, Savannah, Georgia

