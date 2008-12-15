RNA Turnover in Eukaryotes: Analysis of Specialized and Quality Control RNA Decay Pathways - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123745842, 9780080923321

RNA Turnover in Eukaryotes: Analysis of Specialized and Quality Control RNA Decay Pathways, Volume 449

1st Edition

Editors: Lynne E. Maquat Megerditch Kiledjian
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123745842
eBook ISBN: 9780080923321
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th December 2008
Page Count: 464
Table of Contents

Methods to Study No-Go Decay in Saccharomyces cerevisiae

Cell-Cycle Regulation of Histone mRNA Degradation in Mammalian Cells: Role of Translation and Oligouridylation

Assays of ARE-Mediated mRNA Decay in Cells

Evaluating the Control of mRNA Decay in Fission Yeast

In Vivo Analysis of the Decay of Transcripts Generated by Cytoplasmic RNA Viruses

Qualitative and quantitative assessment of the activity of the yeast NMD pathway

Nonsence Mediated mRNA Decay in C. elegans

In vivo Analysis of Plant Nonsense-Mediated Decay.

Estimating Nuclear mRNA Decay in S. Cerevisiae

Identification and Analysis of tRNAs that are Degraded in Saccharomyces cerevisiae Due to Lack of Modifications

Analysis of Non-Functional rRNA Decay in Saccharomyces cerevisiae

Identifying Substrates of mRNA Decay Factors by a Combined RNA Interference and DNA Microarray Approach

Analysis of RNA-Protein Interactions Using a Yeast Three-Hybrid System

Co-Immunoprecipitation Techniques for Assessing RNA-Protein Interactions in vivo

How to Define Targets for Small Guide RNAs in RNA Silencing: A Biochemical Approach

Rapid mRNA Deadenylation and Decay Triggered by MicroRNAs A Method to Detect miRNA Targets Using miRNA as a Primer

Description

Specific complexes of protein and RNA carry out many essential biological functions, including RNA processing, RNA turnover, and RNA folding, as well as the translation of genetic information from mRNA into protein sequences. Messenger RNA (mRNA) decay is now emerging as an important control point and a major contributor to gene expression. Continuing identification of the protein factors and cofactors and mRNA instability elements responsible for mRNA decay allow researchers to build a comprehensive picture of the highly orchestrated processes involved in mRNA decay and its regulation.

Key Features

  • Covers the nonsense-mediated mRNA decay (NMD) or mRNA surveillance pathway
  • Expert researchers introduce the most advanced technologies and techniques
  • Offers step-by-step lab instructions, including necessary equipment and reagents

Readership

Biochemists and researchers in related life science disciplines.

Details

No. of pages:
464
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123745842
eBook ISBN:
9780080923321

About the Editors

Lynne E. Maquat Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Rochester, NY, USA

Megerditch Kiledjian Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA

