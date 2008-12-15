RNA Turnover in Eukaryotes: Analysis of Specialized and Quality Control RNA Decay Pathways, Volume 449
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Methods to Study No-Go Decay in Saccharomyces cerevisiae
Cell-Cycle Regulation of Histone mRNA Degradation in Mammalian Cells: Role of Translation and Oligouridylation
Assays of ARE-Mediated mRNA Decay in Cells
Evaluating the Control of mRNA Decay in Fission Yeast
In Vivo Analysis of the Decay of Transcripts Generated by Cytoplasmic RNA Viruses
Qualitative and quantitative assessment of the activity of the yeast NMD pathway
Nonsence Mediated mRNA Decay in C. elegans
In vivo Analysis of Plant Nonsense-Mediated Decay.
Estimating Nuclear mRNA Decay in S. Cerevisiae
Identification and Analysis of tRNAs that are Degraded in Saccharomyces cerevisiae Due to Lack of Modifications
Analysis of Non-Functional rRNA Decay in Saccharomyces cerevisiae
Identifying Substrates of mRNA Decay Factors by a Combined RNA Interference and DNA Microarray Approach
Analysis of RNA-Protein Interactions Using a Yeast Three-Hybrid System
Co-Immunoprecipitation Techniques for Assessing RNA-Protein Interactions in vivo
How to Define Targets for Small Guide RNAs in RNA Silencing: A Biochemical Approach
Rapid mRNA Deadenylation and Decay Triggered by MicroRNAs A Method to Detect miRNA Targets Using miRNA as a Primer
Description
Specific complexes of protein and RNA carry out many essential biological functions, including RNA processing, RNA turnover, and RNA folding, as well as the translation of genetic information from mRNA into protein sequences. Messenger RNA (mRNA) decay is now emerging as an important control point and a major contributor to gene expression. Continuing identification of the protein factors and cofactors and mRNA instability elements responsible for mRNA decay allow researchers to build a comprehensive picture of the highly orchestrated processes involved in mRNA decay and its regulation.
Key Features
- Covers the nonsense-mediated mRNA decay (NMD) or mRNA surveillance pathway
- Expert researchers introduce the most advanced technologies and techniques
- Offers step-by-step lab instructions, including necessary equipment and reagents
Readership
Biochemists and researchers in related life science disciplines.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 15th December 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123745842
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080923321
About the Editors
Lynne E. Maquat Editor
University of Rochester, NY, USA
Megerditch Kiledjian Editor
Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA