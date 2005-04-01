This laboratory guide represents a growing collection of tried, tested and optimized laboratory protocols for the isolation and characterization of eukaryotic RNA, with lesser emphasis on the characterization of prokaryotic transcripts. Collectively the chapters work together to embellish the RNA story, each presenting clear take-home lessons, liberally incorporating flow charts, tables and graphs to facilitate learning and assist in the planning and implementation phases of a project.

RNA Methodologies, 3rd edition includes approximately 30% new material, including chapters on the more recent technologies of RNA interference including: RNAi; Microarrays; Bioinformatics. It also includes new sections on: new and improved RT-PCR techniques; innovative 5’ and 3’ RACE techniques; subtractive PCR methods; methods for improving cDNA synthesis.