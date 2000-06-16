RNA-Ligand Interactions, Part B: Molecular Biology Methods - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121822194, 9780080496757

RNA-Ligand Interactions, Part B: Molecular Biology Methods, Volume 318

1st Edition

Editor-in-Chiefs: Melvin Simon
Serial Volume Editors: Daniel Celander John Abelson
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121822194
eBook ISBN: 9780080496757
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th June 2000
Page Count: 539
Description

RNA-Ligand Interactions, Part B focuses on molecular biology methods. Major topics covered include: solution probe methods, tethered-probe methodologies, in vitro affinity selection methodologies, genetic methodologies for detecting RNA-protein interactions, protein engineering methodologies useful for RNA-protein interaction studies, and cell biology methods.

RNA-Ligand Interactions, Part A, its companion, VOLUME 317 focuses on structural biology methods. The critically acclaimed laboratory standard for more than forty years, Methods in Enzymology is one of the most highly respected publications in the field of biochemistry. Since 1955, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. Now with more than 300 volumes (all of them still in print), the series contains much material still relevant today--truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of life sciences.

Readership

Biochemists; molecular biologists; geneticists; cell biologists; and microbiologists.

Details

No. of pages:
539
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121822194
eBook ISBN:
9780080496757

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"The Methods in Enzymology series represents the gold-standard." @source:--NEUROSCIENCE @qu:"Incomparably useful." @source:--ANALYTICAL BIOCHEMISTRY @qu:"It is a true 'methods' series, including almost every detail from basic theory to sources of equipment and reagents, with timely documentation provided on each page." @source:--BIO/TECHNOLOGY @qu:"The series has been following the growing, changing and creation of new areas of science. It should be on the shelves of all libraries in the world as a whole collection." @source:--CHEMISTRY IN INDUSTRY @qu:"The appearance of another volume in that excellent series, Methods in Enzymology, is always a cause for appreciation for those who wish to successfully carry out a particular technique or prepare an enzyme or metabolic intermediate without the tiresome prospect of searching through unfamiliar literature and perhaps selecting an unproven method which is not easily reproduced." @source:--AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MICROBIOLOGY NEWS @qu:"If we had some way to find the work most often consulted in the laboratory, it could well be the multi-volume series Methods in Enzymology...a great work." @source:--ENZYMOLOGIA @qu:"A series that has established itself as a definitive reference for biochemists." @source:--JOURNAL OF CHROMATOGRAPHY

About the Editor-in-Chiefs

Melvin Simon Editor-in-Chief

Affiliations and Expertise

The Salk Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA

About the Serial Volume Editors

Daniel Celander Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Loyola University, Chicago, Illinois, U.S.A.

John Abelson Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

California Institute of Technology, Division of Biology, Pasadena, U.S.A.

