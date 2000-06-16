RNA-Ligand Interactions, Part B: Molecular Biology Methods, Volume 318
1st Edition
Description
RNA-Ligand Interactions, Part B focuses on molecular biology methods. Major topics covered include: solution probe methods, tethered-probe methodologies, in vitro affinity selection methodologies, genetic methodologies for detecting RNA-protein interactions, protein engineering methodologies useful for RNA-protein interaction studies, and cell biology methods.
RNA-Ligand Interactions, Part A, its companion, VOLUME 317 focuses on structural biology methods. The critically acclaimed laboratory standard for more than forty years, Methods in Enzymology is one of the most highly respected publications in the field of biochemistry. Since 1955, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. Now with more than 300 volumes (all of them still in print), the series contains much material still relevant today--truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of life sciences.
Readership
Biochemists; molecular biologists; geneticists; cell biologists; and microbiologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 539
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2000
- Published:
- 16th June 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121822194
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080496757
@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"The Methods in Enzymology series represents the gold-standard." @source:--NEUROSCIENCE @qu:"Incomparably useful." @source:--ANALYTICAL BIOCHEMISTRY @qu:"It is a true 'methods' series, including almost every detail from basic theory to sources of equipment and reagents, with timely documentation provided on each page." @source:--BIO/TECHNOLOGY @qu:"The series has been following the growing, changing and creation of new areas of science. It should be on the shelves of all libraries in the world as a whole collection." @source:--CHEMISTRY IN INDUSTRY @qu:"The appearance of another volume in that excellent series, Methods in Enzymology, is always a cause for appreciation for those who wish to successfully carry out a particular technique or prepare an enzyme or metabolic intermediate without the tiresome prospect of searching through unfamiliar literature and perhaps selecting an unproven method which is not easily reproduced." @source:--AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MICROBIOLOGY NEWS @qu:"If we had some way to find the work most often consulted in the laboratory, it could well be the multi-volume series Methods in Enzymology...a great work." @source:--ENZYMOLOGIA @qu:"A series that has established itself as a definitive reference for biochemists." @source:--JOURNAL OF CHROMATOGRAPHY
About the Editor-in-Chiefs
Melvin Simon Editor-in-Chief
The Salk Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA
About the Serial Volume Editors
Daniel Celander Serial Volume Editor
Loyola University, Chicago, Illinois, U.S.A.
John Abelson Serial Volume Editor
California Institute of Technology, Division of Biology, Pasadena, U.S.A.