Rivers of Europe
1st Edition
Description
Based on the bestselling book, Rivers of North America, this new guide stands as the only primary source of complete and comparative baseline data on the biological and hydrological characteristics of more than 180 of the highest profile rivers in Europe. With numerous full-color photographs and maps, Rivers of Europe includes conservation information on current patterns of river use and the extent to which human society has exploited and impacted them. Rivers of Europe provides the information ecologists and conservation managers need to better assess their management and meet the EU legislative good governance targets.
Key Features
- Coverage on more than 180 European rivers
- Summarizes biological, ecological and biodiversity characteristics
- Provides conservation managers with information to resolve conflicts between recreational use of rivers, their use as a water supply, and the need to conserve natural habitats
- Data on river hydrology (maximum , minimum and average flow rates), seasonal variation in water flow
- Numerous full-color photographs
- Information on the underlying geology and its affect on river behaviour
Readership
River biologists/ecologists; Geographers; Hydrologists; Local, regional and governmental environmental, river & water resource managers
Table of Contents
- General Overview
- Volga River Basin
- Danube River Basin
- Iberian Rivers
- Continental Atlantic Rivers
- Rhine River Basin
- Rhone River Basin
- Rivers of the Fenno-Scandinavian Shield
- Arctic Rivers
- British and Irish Rivers
- Rivers of the Balkan
- Italian Rivers
- Western Steppic Rivers
- Rivers of the Central Highlands and
Plains
- Rivers of the Boreal Uplands
- Baltic and Eastern Continental Rivers
- Rivers of Anatolia and the Caucasus
- Ural River Basin
- Perspectives
Details
- No. of pages:
- 728
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 24th December 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080919089
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123694492
About the Author
Klement Tockner
Professor Tockner received a PhD from the University of Vienna (1993) and a Titulary Professorship at ETH (2005). He has special expertise on freshwater biodiversity, ecosystem functioning, and river and wetland restoration and management. He is Co-Editor of the journal Aquatic Sciences and Subject Editor of the journal Ecosystems. He has published more than 200 scientific papers including 120 ISI papers. In 2009, he edited a comprehensive book on European rivers (Rivers of Europe, Elsevier). Klement Tockner has successfully managed large inter- and transdisciplinary projects such as the EC-funded project BioFresh and te Freshwater Infromation Platform (http://www.freshwaterplatform.eu/). He is member of several scientific committees and advisory boards, and elected member of the Austrian Academy of Sciences and the Germany Academy of Sciences, Leopoldina.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, FWF Austrian Science Fund, Vienna
Urs Uehlinger
Christopher T. Robinson
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Limnology, EAWAG (Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology) and ETH (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology)
Reviews
"This outstanding reference contains an enormous amount of information on characterizing and synthesizing natural features of European rivers and their catchments. Topics in this book include land use, climate hydrology, biodiversity, and environmental issues, such as pollution, fragmentation by dams, introduction of non-native species, and loss of biodiversity…I recommend this book highly to anyone interested in rivers." --Journal of the North American Benthological Society, October 2010, page 1527-9