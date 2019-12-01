Rivers of Europe
2nd Edition
Description
Rivers of Europe, Second Edition presents the latest update on the only primary source of complete and comparative baseline data on the biological and hydrological characteristics of more than 180 of the highest profile rivers in Europe. With even more full-color photographs and maps, the book includes conservation information on current patterns of river use and the extent to which human society has exploited and impacted them. Each chapter includes up to 10 featured rivers, with detailed information on their physiography, hydrology, ecology/biodiversity and human impacts. Rivers selected for specific coverage include the largest, the most natural, and those most affected by humans.
This book provides the most comprehensive information ecologists and conservation managers need to better assess their management and meet the EU legislative good governance targets.
Key Features
- Includes comparison photos of rivers, along with information on the history and management of each river
- Presents summary information on hydrological, ecological and freshwater biodiversity patterns and trends of each river
- Highlights environmental issues of great importance to citizens and governments, including fragmentation by dams, pollution, introduction of nonnative species and reductions in biodiversity
Readership
River biologists/ecologists; Geographers; Hydrologists; Local, regional and governmental environmental, river & water resource managers
Table of Contents
- General Overview
2. Volga River Basin
3. Danube River Basin
4. Iberian Rivers
5. Continental Atlantic Rivers
6. Rhine River Basin
7. Rhone River Basin
8. Rivers of the Fenno-Scandinavian Shield
9. Arctic Rivers
10. British and Irish Rivers
11. Rivers of the Balkan
12. Italian Rivers
13. Western Steppic Rivers
14. Rivers of the Central Highlands and Plains
15. Rivers of the Boreal Uplands
16. Baltic and Eastern Continental Rivers
17. Rivers of Anatolia and the Caucasus
18. Ural River Basin
19. Summary and Perspectives
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st December 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081026120
About the Editor
Klement Tockner
Professor Tockner received a PhD from the University of Vienna (1993) and a Titulary Professorship at ETH (2005). He has special expertise on freshwater biodiversity, ecosystem functioning, and river and wetland restoration and management. He is Co-Editor of the journal Aquatic Sciences and Subject Editor of the journal Ecosystems. He has published more than 200 scientific papers including 120 ISI papers. In 2009, he edited a comprehensive book on European rivers (Rivers of Europe, Elsevier). Klement Tockner has successfully managed large inter- and transdisciplinary projects such as the EC-funded project BioFresh and te Freshwater Infromation Platform (http://www.freshwaterplatform.eu/). He is member of several scientific committees and advisory boards, and elected member of the Austrian Academy of Sciences and the Germany Academy of Sciences, Leopoldina.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, FWF Austrian Science Fund, Vienna
Christiane Zarfl
Professor Zarfl is an Assistant Professor for Environmental Systems Analysis at the Universität Tübingen, a guest Scientist at the Leibniz-Institute of Freshwater Ecology and Inland Fisheries Berlin and a Co-speaker of the Platform "Environmental System Analytics". Her main research interests are in environmental pollution and infrastructure development especially in freshwater ecosystems. Her research employs mathematical modelling in combination with empirical and experimental data to understand underlying processes and interdependencies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Geosciences, Centre for Applied Geoscience, Environmental Systems Analysis, Eberhard Karls Universitat Tubingen, Germany
Christopher Robinson
Dr. Robinson is a senior scientist at the Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology (Eawag) and a lecturer at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Dübendorf/Zürich in Switzerland. His main interests are in freshwater biodiversity, disturbance ecology, and ecosystem functioning of alpine rivers and streams.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Limnology, EAWAG (Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology) and ETH (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology)