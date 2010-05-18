River Ecosystem Ecology

Introduction to River Ecosystems, G. E. Likens

Physical and Chemical Processes Influencing Rivers

Physical Properties of Water, K.M. Stewart

Chemical Properties of Water, J.H. Aldstadt III, H.A. Bootsma, J.L. Ammerman

Hydrological Cycle and Water Budgets, T.N. Narasimhan

Hydrology: Streams, E. Wohl

Hydrology: Rivers, P.A. Bukaveckas

Geomorphology of Streams and Rivers, J.P. Bravard, F. Petit

Currents in Rivers, A.N. Sukhodolov, H.-P. Kozerski, B.L. Rhoads

Hydrodynamical Modeling, B.R. Hodges

Floods, J.A. Hubbart, J.R. Jones

Ecology of Flowing Waters

Streams and Rivers as Ecosystems, S.G. Fisher, R.A. Sponseller

Algae of River Ecosystems, R.J. Stevenson

Benthic Invertebrate Fauna, Small Streams, J. B. Wallace, S. L. Eggert

Benthic Invertebrate Fauna, River and Floodplain Ecosystems, M. R. Whiles, J. W. Grubaugh

Benthic Invertebrate Fauna, Tropical Stream Ecosystems, M. E. Benbow, M.D. McIntoch

Benthic Invertebrate Fauna, D. T. Chaloner, A. E. Hershey, G. A. Lamberti

Biological Interactions in River Ecosystems, C.E. Cushing, J.D. Allan

Regulators of Biotic Processes in Stream and River Ecosystems, M.E. Power

Ecology and Role of Headwater Streams, W.H. McDowell

Riparian Zones, H. Décamps, R.J. Naiman, M.E. McClain

Flood Plains, S.K. Hamilton

Coarse Woody Debris in Lakes and Streams, G.G. Sass

Wetlands of Large Rivers: Flood plains, S.K. Hamilton

Models of Ecological Processes in Riverine Ecosystems, J.H. Thorp

Human Impacts on Streams and Rivers

Deforestation and Nutrient Loading to Fresh Waters, M.C. Feller

Agriculture, J. R. Jones, J. A. Downing

Climate and Rivers, B. Finlayson, M. Peel, T. McMahon

Urban Aquatic Ecosystems, J.L. Meyer

Restoration Ecology of Rivers, B.G. Laub, M.A. Palmer

Conservation of Aquatic Ecosystems, R. Abell, S. Blanch, C. Revenga, M. Thieme

Rivers of the World

Africa, M. Meybeck

Asia - Eastern Asia, F. Wang, J. Chen

Asia - Monsoon Asia, M. Meybeck

Asia - Northern Asia and Central Asia Endorheic Rivers, M. Meybeck

Australia (and Papua, New Guinea), M. Meybeck

European Rivers, K. Tockner, et al.

South America, M.E. McClain, D. Gann

Streams and Rivers of North America: Overview, Eastern and Central Basins, A. Benke

Streams and Rivers of North America: Western, Northern and Mexican Basins,A. Benke

