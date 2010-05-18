River Ecosystem Ecology
1st Edition
A Global Perspective
Description
A derivative of the Encyclopedia of Inland Waters, River Ecosystem Ecology reviews the function of rivers and streams as ecosystems as well as the varied activities and interactions that occur among their abiotic and biotic components. Because the articles are drawn from an encyclopedia, the articles are easily accessible to interested members of the public, such as conservationists and environmental decision makers.
Key Features
- Includes an up-to-date summary of global aquatic ecosystems and issues
- Covers current environmental problems and management solutions
- Features full-color figures and tables to support the text and aid in understanding
Readership
Professionals and teachers in the fields of limnology, aquatic ecology, environmental engineering, hydrology and environmental science
Table of Contents
Introduction to River Ecosystems, G. E. Likens
Physical and Chemical Processes Influencing Rivers
Physical Properties of Water, K.M. Stewart
Chemical Properties of Water, J.H. Aldstadt III, H.A. Bootsma, J.L. Ammerman
Hydrological Cycle and Water Budgets, T.N. Narasimhan
Hydrology: Streams, E. Wohl
Hydrology: Rivers, P.A. Bukaveckas
Geomorphology of Streams and Rivers, J.P. Bravard, F. Petit
Currents in Rivers, A.N. Sukhodolov, H.-P. Kozerski, B.L. Rhoads
Hydrodynamical Modeling, B.R. Hodges
Floods, J.A. Hubbart, J.R. Jones
Ecology of Flowing Waters
Streams and Rivers as Ecosystems, S.G. Fisher, R.A. Sponseller
Algae of River Ecosystems, R.J. Stevenson
Benthic Invertebrate Fauna, Small Streams, J. B. Wallace, S. L. Eggert
Benthic Invertebrate Fauna, River and Floodplain Ecosystems, M. R. Whiles, J. W. Grubaugh
Benthic Invertebrate Fauna, Tropical Stream Ecosystems, M. E. Benbow, M.D. McIntoch
Benthic Invertebrate Fauna, D. T. Chaloner, A. E. Hershey, G. A. Lamberti
Biological Interactions in River Ecosystems, C.E. Cushing, J.D. Allan
Regulators of Biotic Processes in Stream and River Ecosystems, M.E. Power
Ecology and Role of Headwater Streams, W.H. McDowell
Riparian Zones, H. Décamps, R.J. Naiman, M.E. McClain
Flood Plains, S.K. Hamilton
Coarse Woody Debris in Lakes and Streams, G.G. Sass
Wetlands of Large Rivers: Flood plains, S.K. Hamilton
Models of Ecological Processes in Riverine Ecosystems, J.H. Thorp
Human Impacts on Streams and Rivers
Deforestation and Nutrient Loading to Fresh Waters, M.C. Feller
Agriculture, J. R. Jones, J. A. Downing
Climate and Rivers, B. Finlayson, M. Peel, T. McMahon
Urban Aquatic Ecosystems, J.L. Meyer
Restoration Ecology of Rivers, B.G. Laub, M.A. Palmer
Conservation of Aquatic Ecosystems, R. Abell, S. Blanch, C. Revenga, M. Thieme
Rivers of the World
Africa, M. Meybeck
Asia - Eastern Asia, F. Wang, J. Chen
Asia - Monsoon Asia, M. Meybeck
Asia - Northern Asia and Central Asia Endorheic Rivers, M. Meybeck
Australia (and Papua, New Guinea), M. Meybeck
European Rivers, K. Tockner, et al.
South America, M.E. McClain, D. Gann
Streams and Rivers of North America: Overview, Eastern and Central Basins, A. Benke
Streams and Rivers of North America: Western, Northern and Mexican Basins,A. Benke
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 18th May 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123819994
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128102138