River Ecosystem Ecology

1st Edition

A Global Perspective

Editors: Gene E. Likens
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th May 2010
Page Count: 424
Description

A derivative of the Encyclopedia of Inland Waters, River Ecosystem Ecology reviews the function of rivers and streams as ecosystems as well as the varied activities and interactions that occur among their abiotic and biotic components. Because the articles are drawn from an encyclopedia, the articles are easily accessible to interested members of the public, such as conservationists and environmental decision makers.

Key Features

  • Includes an up-to-date summary of global aquatic ecosystems and issues
  • Covers current environmental problems and management solutions
  • Features full-color figures and tables to support the text and aid in understanding

Readership

Professionals and teachers in the fields of limnology, aquatic ecology, environmental engineering, hydrology and environmental science

Table of Contents

Introduction to River Ecosystems, G. E. Likens

Physical and Chemical Processes Influencing Rivers
 Physical Properties of Water, K.M. Stewart
 Chemical Properties of Water, J.H. Aldstadt III, H.A. Bootsma, J.L. Ammerman
 Hydrological Cycle and Water Budgets, T.N. Narasimhan
 Hydrology: Streams, E. Wohl
 Hydrology: Rivers, P.A. Bukaveckas
 Geomorphology of Streams and Rivers, J.P. Bravard, F. Petit
 Currents in Rivers, A.N. Sukhodolov, H.-P. Kozerski, B.L. Rhoads
 Hydrodynamical Modeling, B.R. Hodges
 Floods, J.A. Hubbart, J.R. Jones

Ecology of Flowing Waters
 Streams and Rivers as Ecosystems, S.G. Fisher, R.A. Sponseller
 Algae of River Ecosystems, R.J. Stevenson
 Benthic Invertebrate Fauna, Small Streams, J. B. Wallace, S. L. Eggert
 Benthic Invertebrate Fauna, River and Floodplain Ecosystems, M. R. Whiles, J. W. Grubaugh
 Benthic Invertebrate Fauna, Tropical Stream Ecosystems, M. E. Benbow, M.D. McIntoch
 Benthic Invertebrate Fauna, D. T. Chaloner, A. E. Hershey, G. A. Lamberti
 Biological Interactions in River Ecosystems, C.E. Cushing, J.D. Allan
 Regulators of Biotic Processes in Stream and River Ecosystems, M.E. Power
 Ecology and Role of Headwater Streams, W.H. McDowell
 Riparian Zones, H. Décamps, R.J. Naiman, M.E. McClain
 Flood Plains, S.K. Hamilton
 Coarse Woody Debris in Lakes and Streams, G.G. Sass
 Wetlands of Large Rivers: Flood plains, S.K. Hamilton
 Models of Ecological Processes in Riverine Ecosystems, J.H. Thorp

Human Impacts on Streams and Rivers
 Deforestation and Nutrient Loading to Fresh Waters, M.C. Feller
 Agriculture, J. R. Jones, J. A. Downing
 Climate and Rivers, B. Finlayson, M. Peel, T. McMahon
 Urban Aquatic Ecosystems, J.L. Meyer
 Restoration Ecology of Rivers, B.G. Laub, M.A. Palmer
 Conservation of Aquatic Ecosystems, R. Abell, S. Blanch, C. Revenga, M. Thieme 

Rivers of the World
 Africa, M. Meybeck
 Asia - Eastern Asia, F. Wang, J. Chen
 Asia - Monsoon Asia, M. Meybeck
 Asia - Northern Asia and Central Asia Endorheic Rivers, M. Meybeck
 Australia (and Papua, New Guinea), M. Meybeck
 European Rivers, K. Tockner, et al.
 South America, M.E. McClain, D. Gann
 Streams and Rivers of North America: Overview, Eastern and Central Basins, A. Benke
 Streams and Rivers of North America: Western, Northern and Mexican Basins,A.  Benke

Details

No. of pages:
424
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123819994
Paperback ISBN:
9780128102138

About the Editor

Gene E. Likens

