Rivalrous Consonance: A Theory of General Oligopolistic Equilibrium, Volume 157

The book is an attempt to construct frameworks for the analysis of oligopoly which combine both the rivalrous and cooperative elements in the market structure of mature oligopolistic industries. It provides an alternative approach to those of game theory and conjectural variation, and does so in a fashion that permits:

the development of a general equilibrium framework that incorporates oligolopy

operational analysis of pricing policies in oligolopy

the tailoring of the analytical framework to the specifics of an industry within the context of multiobjective decision making.

The book stresses the need for economic theory to move away from the search for universal theorems concerning oligopolistic behaviour, and to develop a body of specific industry analyses using simulative theorizing''.