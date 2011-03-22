Risks of Hazardous Wastes
1st Edition
Description
Hazardous waste in the environment is one of the most difficult challenges facing our society. The purpose of this book is to provide a background of the many aspects of hazardous waste, from its sources to its consequences, focusing on the risks posed to human health and the environment. It explains the legislation and regulations surrounding hazardous waste; however, the scope of the book is much broader, discussing agents that are released into the environment that might not be classified as hazardous waste under the regulatory system, but nonetheless pose substantial hazards to human health and the environment. It provides a background of some of the major generators of hazardous wastes, explains the pathways by which humans and wildlife are exposed, and includes discussion of the adverse health effects linked to these pollutants. It provides numerous case studies of hazardous waste mismanagement that have led to disastrous consequences, and highlights the deficiencies in science and regulation that have allowed the public to be subjected to myriad potentially hazardous agents. Finally, it provides a discussion of measures that will need to be taken to control society’s hazardous waste problem. This book was designed to appeal to a wide range of audiences, including students, professionals, and general readers interested in the topic.
Key Features
- Provides information about sources of and health risks posed by hazardous waste
- Explains the legislation and regulations surrounding hazardous waste
- Includes numerous case studies of mismanagement, highlights deficiencies in science and regulation and discusses measures to tackle society’s hazardous waste problems
Readership
students, professionals, and general readers interested in the topic; Cluster E-brochure, trade shows and conferences, online display ads, 2x-Email blast to in-house subscribers, e-newsletters, and web feature
Table of Contents
Preface
About the Authors
1. Definition of Hazardous Waste
1.1. The Environmental Protection Agency’s Regulatory Definition
1.2. Regulatory History of Hazardous Waste in the US
1.3. Categories and Sources of Hazardous Waste
2. The Biggest Generators of Hazardous Waste in the US
2.1. Federal Criteria for Regulation of Waste Generators
2.2. National Biennial RCRA Hazardous Waste Reports
2.3. The Chemical Industry
2.4. Local Effects of Hazardous Waste Production: Case Studies of the Top 3 Hazardous Waste Generators and the Communities that House Them
2.5. The United States Military and Other Federal Facilities
2.6. Unregulated Household Hazardous Waste
3. The Chemical Industry
3.1. The Dow Chemical Company
3.2. E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company
3.3. Monsanto Company
3.4. Chemical Industry Hazardous Wastes
4. The United States Military
4.1. Range and Scope of Military Hazardous Waste
4.2. Hazardous Waste from Domestic Manufacturing and Bases
4.3. Dumping of Munitions in the Ocean
4.4. Improper Disposal of Hazardous Waste in US Military Operations Abroad
5. The Petroleum Industry
5.1. Overview, Emissions and Waste
5.2. Refinery Workers Studies
5.3. The Baton Rouge Refinery: Cancer Alley
5.4. Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE)
5.5. Oil Fields Across America and Damage Done
5.6. Citgo’s Spill in Lake Charles and Criminal Charges
5.7. BP Oil Spill
6. Coal-Fired Power Plants
6.1. Overview
6.2. Power Production, Emissions, and Waste
6.3. Environmental Health Impacts
6.4. Lawsuits and Regulations
6.5. Control Technologies and Alternatives
7. Iron, Steel, and Coke
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Steel Production
7.3. Human Health Impacts
7.4. Standards and Regulations
7.5. Alabama By-Products Corp. (ABC) Coke Case Study
7.6. Alternatives to Conventional Technology
8. The Wood Treatment Industry
8.1. Overview
8.2. Chemicals Involved in the Wood Preserving Industry
8.3. Associated Hazardous Waste Laws and Regulations
8.4. Case Study – Koppers Tie Treating Facility, Somerville, TX
8.5. Hazardous Waste Mitigation – Best Management Practices and Technologies in the Wood Preservation Industry
9. The Paper and Pulp Industry
9.1. Overview
9.2. Chemicals Involved in the Pulp and Paper Industry
9.3. Associated Hazardous Waste Laws and Regulations
9.4. Case Study – International Paper Facility, Prattville, AL
9.5. Hazardous Waste Mitigation – General Guidance on Pollution Prevention (P2) and Cleaner Production in the Pulp and Paper Industry
10. Nuclear Waste and Tritium Releases
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Types and Sources of Nuclear Waste
10.3. Management and Storage
10.4. The Hazards of Nuclear Waste
11. Pesticides
11.1. Current Regulatory Framework
11.2. Case Studies of Select Pesticides
11.3. Worker Exposure to Pesticides
11.4. Pesticides in Groundwater, Surface Water, and Drinking Water
11.5. Conclusion
12. Current Practices in Hazardous Waste Treatment and Disposal
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Underground Injection
12.3. Aqueous Organic Treatment
12.4. Incineration
12.5. Land Disposal
13. The Export of Hazardous Waste
13.1. Overview, Main Drivers, and Types of Exported Waste
13.2. International Law and the Loophole
13.3. E-Waste – The New Export Challenge
13.4. Recommendations and Conclusion
14. Introduction to Human Exposure, Toxicology, and Risk Assessment
14.1. Exposure Pathways
14.2. Quantifying Exposure
14.3. Toxicity Assessment
14.4. Estimating Risks
14.5. Risk-Based Regulatory Levels
14.6. Resources for Toxicity Information
14.7. Uncertainties in Risk Assessment
15. Bioaccumulation of Dioxins, PCBs, and PAHs
15.1. Overview of Persistent, Bioaccumulative, and Toxic Chemicals
15.2. Dioxins
15.3. Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCBs)
15.4. Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAHs)
15.5. Case Studies
16. Emerging Contaminants
16.1. Overview of Chemicals of Emerging Concern
16.2. Pharmaceuticals and Personal Care Products
16.3. Surfactants
16.4. Plasticizers
16.5. Fire Retardants
16.6. Biological Emerging Contaminants
16.7. Odor as a Potential Health Issue
16.8. Future Research
17. Mercury, BPA, and Pesticides in Food
17.1. Mercury
17.2. Bisphenol A
17.3. Pesticide Residues
17.4. Dioxins, PCBs, and PAHs
18. Childhood Exposure to Environmental Toxins
18.1. What Makes Children Vulnerable
18.2. Breastfeeding and Transfer of Organochlorine Compounds
18.3. Children in Agricultural Areas
18.4. The Effects of Air Pollution on Children’s Respiratory Health
18.5. Childhood Cancers and the Link to Environmental Toxins
19. Health Care Costs and Corporate Accountability
19.1. Corporate Accountability to Medicare and Medicaid for Health Care Costs
19.2. Case Study – US Government Civil Suit Against Monsanto
20. Health and Safety Standards
20.1. Occupational Safety and Health Administration
20.2. National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health
20.3. American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists
20.4. Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry
20.5. World Health Organization
20.6. Environmental Protection Agency
20.7. EPA Sector Notebooks
21. The Failures of Regulatory Agencies and Their Inefficiency in Introducing New Chemicals into Regulation
21.1. Outdated OSHA Values are not Safe
21.2. Problems with the EPA’s IRIS
21.3. Superfund Liability and Determination of Probable Responsible Parties
21.4. Inadequacies within Hazardous Waste Legislation
22. Strategies for the Future – Waste Reduction and Recycling, Treatment Technologies, and Green Chemistry
22.1. Reduction and Recycling
22.2. New Treatment Technologies
22.3. Green Chemistry
Appendix A. OSHA Permissible Exposure Limits (PEL)
Appendix B. OSHA Permissible Exposure Limits (PEL) Time-Weighted Averages
Appendix C. OSHA Immediately Dangerous to Life and Health (IDLH) Values
Appendix D. NIOSH Recommended Exposure Limits (REL)
Appendix E. NIOSH Immediately Dangerous to Life and Health (IDLH) Values
Appendix F. ACGIH Threshold Limit Value (TLV)
Appendix G. ACGIH Immediately Dangerous to Life and Health (IDLH) Values
Appendix H. ATSDR Minimal Risk Levels (MRLs) December 2006
Appendix I. WHO Air Quality Guidelines
Appendix J. EPA Regional Screening Levels (RSLs)
Appendix K. Toxicity and Chemical-Specific Information
Appendix L. Industry Chemical Matrix
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 472
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2011
- Published:
- 22nd March 2011
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437778434
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437778427
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323165655
About the Author
Paul Rosenfeld
Affiliations and Expertise
UCLA School of Public Health; Soil/Water/Air Protection Enterprise, Santa Monica