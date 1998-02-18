Risk Assessment and Management in the Context of the Seveso II Directive, Volume 6
1st Edition
Table of Contents
I. Introduction & Legal Framework. Approaches to risk analysis in the European Union. Set of transparencies on the topic. Seveso Directive: Background, contents and requirements. Set of transparencies on the topic. II. Risk Assessment. Lessons learned from past accidents. Set of transparencies on the topic. Introduction to risk concepts. Set of transparencies on the topic. Hazard identification techniques. Set of transparencies on the topic. Exercise. Consequence analysis and modelling. Set of transparencies on the topic. Exercise. Event frequency and probability. Set of transparencies on the topic. Exercise. III. Risk Management. Risk integration and decision-making. Set of transparencies on the topic. Exercise. A methodology for risk analysis of industrial areas: The ARIPAR case study. Set of transparencies on the topic. IV. Implementation of the Seveso Directive. Information to the public about major-accident hazards. Set of transparencies on the topic. Major Accident Reporting System (MARS). Set of transparencies on the topic. Safety management systems and safety reports. Set of transparencies on the topic. Exercise. Land use planning. Set of transparencies on the topic. Exercise. V. Appendices. Council Directive 96/82/EC of 9 December 1996 on the control of major-accident hazards involving dangerous substances ("Seveso II Directive"). Consolidated Version of Council Directive 82/501/EC of 24 June 1982 on the control of major-accident hazards of certain industrial activities ("Seveso I Directive"). MARS accident reporting forms. List of abbreviations.
The assessment and management of risk to society from the operation of chemical process plants and other industrial activities in which dangerous substances are produced, used, handled or stored will remain a topic of great importance in the next decade. In order to evaluate this specific risk on a qualitative and/or quantitative basis, the concepts of risk analyses are linked together in this book.
The "performance based" and "goal oriented" regulatory requirements of the European Council's new "Seveso II Directive" for the identification of large scale industrial hazards, prevention of sudden and uncontrolled releases of dangerous substances from industrial plants and mitigation of serious consequences of industrial accidents to people and the environment are examined. The fact that risk assessment and management are key elements to such forms of regulation is also demonstrated.
While the "Seveso II Directive" defines "what" has to be achieved on the control of major hazards involving dangerous substances within the European Union, the methods of risk assessment and management give guidance on "how" to achieve it. The text provides a practical guide for decision-makers in regulatory bodies and companies with a non-technical background. Scientists and engineers who are not yet familiar with the concepts of risk assessment and who want a survey of some fundamentals of, and principal results from, risk assessment studies and approaches primarily for applications in the context defined by the "Seveso Directives" will also find this book invaluable.
- No. of pages:
- 534
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1998
- Published:
- 18th February 1998
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444828811
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080540610
Michalis Christou Author
Georgios Papadakis Author
European Commission, Joint Research Centre, 21020 Ispra, Italy
Christian Kirchsteiger Editor
European Commission, Joint Research Centre, 21020 Ispra, Italy