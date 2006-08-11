Risk and Management Accounting - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750680400, 9780080480732

Risk and Management Accounting

1st Edition

Best Practice Guidelines for Enterprise-Wide Internal Control Procedures

Authors: Paul M. Collier Andrew Berry Gary T Burke
eBook ISBN: 9780080480732
Paperback ISBN: 9780750680400
Imprint: CIMA Publishing
Published Date: 11th August 2006
Page Count: 188
Description

This CIMA research report builds on a pilot study undertaken by the authors. A framework for risk management was developed as a result of the research. This research report describes the results of a major survey-based research study entitled ‘Risk and Management Accounting: The development of best practice guidelines for enterprise-wide internal control procedures to identify and manage risk; the contribution of and the consequences for management accountants’.

Key Features

  • How (and why) organizations and their management accountants develop effective internal control systems to identify and manage risk
  • How (and why) organizations and their management accountants construe risk in their professional and managerial roles

Readership

Management Accountants involved in risk management; Finance Directors involved in risk management; Finance professionals; Non-financial managers involved in risk management; Risk Managers; Business consultants and practitioners developing risk management techniques. CIMA Students

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Background
    3. Survey design
    4. Research results
    5. Framework for risk management
    6. Conclusions and implications

About the Author

Paul M. Collier

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Management Accounting, Department of Accounting and Finance, Monash University in Melbourne, Australia

Andrew Berry

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Business School, Manchester Metropolitan University.

Gary T Burke

Affiliations and Expertise

Doctoral student, Aston Business School.

