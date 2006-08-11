Risk and Management Accounting
1st Edition
Best Practice Guidelines for Enterprise-Wide Internal Control Procedures
Description
This CIMA research report builds on a pilot study undertaken by the authors. A framework for risk management was developed as a result of the research. This research report describes the results of a major survey-based research study entitled ‘Risk and Management Accounting: The development of best practice guidelines for enterprise-wide internal control procedures to identify and manage risk; the contribution of and the consequences for management accountants’.
Key Features
- How (and why) organizations and their management accountants develop effective internal control systems to identify and manage risk
- How (and why) organizations and their management accountants construe risk in their professional and managerial roles
Readership
Management Accountants involved in risk management; Finance Directors involved in risk management; Finance professionals; Non-financial managers involved in risk management; Risk Managers; Business consultants and practitioners developing risk management techniques. CIMA Students
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Background
3. Survey design
4. Research results
5. Framework for risk management
6. Conclusions and implications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 188
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © CIMA Publishing 2007
- Published:
- 11th August 2006
- Imprint:
- CIMA Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080480732
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750680400
About the Author
Paul M. Collier
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Management Accounting, Department of Accounting and Finance, Monash University in Melbourne, Australia
Andrew Berry
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Business School, Manchester Metropolitan University.
Gary T Burke
Affiliations and Expertise
Doctoral student, Aston Business School.