"Managing risk in today’s rapidly changing corporate environment is challenging. James Broder and Eugene Tucker take much of the guesswork out of this challenge with Risk Analysis and the Security Survey…From cover to cover, this is a valuable resource for security professionals at all career stages." --Security Management, January 2013

"When the lst edition of this book was published, back in the 1980s, it became an instant success. Today, many years later, it stands as a classic, used by security professionals, college professors, and students around the world. This new edition addresses the problems every security executive might one day face regarding Disaster Recovery. Broder tells us how to identify and deal with these threats and vulnerabilities as well as what to do if, in spite of our best efforts, disaster strikes. This book is, without doubt, the best of its kind on the market. The contents of this book are virtually priceless and I’m so bold as to suggest that without it, a security professional’s library is incomplete." --Charles (Chuck) Sennewald, CPP, CSC

"Jim Broder and Eugene Tucker have done it again--another fine reference for the serious-minded security professional." --John Fay, Learning Shop USA