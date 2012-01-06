Risk Analysis and the Security Survey - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780123822338, 9780123822345

Risk Analysis and the Security Survey

4th Edition

Authors: James F. Broder Eugene Tucker
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123822338
eBook ISBN: 9780123822345
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 6th January 2012
Page Count: 368
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
69.95
59.46
75.41
64.10
50.00
42.50
59.00
50.15
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
69.95
59.46
42.99
36.54
53.95
45.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Online Companion Materials
Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

As there is a need for careful analysis in a world where threats are growing more complex and serious, you need the tools to ensure that sensible methods are employed and correlated directly to risk. Counter threats such as terrorism, fraud, natural disasters, and information theft with the Fourth Edition of Risk Analysis and the Security Survey.  Broder and Tucker guide you through analysis to implementation to provide you with the know-how to implement rigorous, accurate, and cost-effective security policies and designs. This book builds on the legacy of its predecessors by updating and covering new content.  Understand the most fundamental theories surrounding risk control, design, and implementation by reviewing topics such as cost/benefit analysis, crime prediction, response planning, and business impact analysis--all updated to match today's current standards.

This book will show you how to develop and maintain current business contingency and disaster recovery plans to ensure your enterprises are able to sustain loss are able to recover, and protect your assets, be it your business, your information, or yourself, from threats.

Key Features

  • Offers powerful techniques for weighing and managing the risks that face your organization
  • Gives insights into universal principles that can be adapted to specific situations and threats
  • Covers topics needed by homeland security professionals as well as IT and physical security managers

Readership

Students in security management courses; Security Managers, other security, business professionals at all levels concerned with security, risk mitigation, and the management aspects of security operations

Table of Contents

Dedication

About the Authors

Acknowledgments

Introduction

1. Risk

2. Vulnerability and Threat Identification

3. Risk Measurement

4. Quantifying and Prioritizing Loss Potential

5. Cost/Benefit Analysis

6. Other Risk Analysis Methodologies

7. The Security Survey

8. Management Audit Techniques and the Preliminary Survey

9. The Survey Report

10. Crime Prediction

11. Determining Insurance Requirements

12. Emergency Management – A Brief Introduction

13. Mitigation and Preparedness

14. Response Planning

15. Business Impact Analysis

16. Business Continuity Planning

17. Plan Documentation

18. Crisis Management Planning for Kidnap, Ransom, and Extortion

19. Monitoring Safeguards

20. The Security Consultant

Appendix A. Security Survey Work Sheets

Appendix B. Sample Kidnap and Ransom Contingency Plan

Appendix C. Security Systems Specifications

Index

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123822338
eBook ISBN:
9780123822345

About the Author

James F. Broder

James F. Broder, CFE, CPP, FACFE, has more than 40 years experience in security and law

enforcement. He has worked as a security executive, instructor, and consultant as well as having

served in Vietnam as a Police Advisor in the Counter Insurgency Directorate, Vietnamese

National Police. A former FBI Special Agent and employee for the US State Department, U.S. House of Representatives, Washington D.C. Mr. Broder is considered to be one of the most highly respected security authorities in the United States.

Affiliations and Expertise

James F. Broder, CFE, CPP, FACFE, Independent Security Consultant, San Marino, CA, USA

Eugene Tucker

Eugene Tucker

Eugene (Gene) Tucker, CPP, CFE, CBCP, CHST, is co-author of Butterworth Heinemann’s Risk Analysis and the Security Survey, 4th edition. He is qualified as a Certified Continuity Manager (CCM) – ISO 22301 Lead Implementer and as an ISO 22301 Lead Auditor, and has extensive international experience as a corporate manager, investigator, trainer and consultant in security, safety, and business continuity planning.

Affiliations and Expertise

President, Praetorian Protective Services® LLC, California, USA

Reviews

"Managing risk in today’s rapidly changing corporate environment is challenging. James Broder and Eugene Tucker take much of the guesswork out of this challenge with Risk Analysis and the Security Survey…From cover to cover, this is a valuable resource for security professionals at all career stages." --Security Management, January 2013

"When the lst edition of this book was published, back in the 1980s, it became an instant success. Today, many years later, it stands as a classic, used by security professionals, college professors, and students around the world. This new edition addresses the problems every security executive might one day face regarding Disaster Recovery. Broder tells us how to identify and deal with these threats and vulnerabilities as well as what to do if, in spite of our best efforts, disaster strikes. This book is, without doubt, the best of its kind on the market. The contents of this book are virtually priceless and I’m so bold as to suggest that without it, a security professional’s library is incomplete." --Charles (Chuck) Sennewald, CPP, CSC

"Jim Broder and Eugene Tucker have done it again--another fine reference for the serious-minded security professional." --John Fay, Learning Shop USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.