Risk Analysis and the Security Survey
4th Edition
Description
As there is a need for careful analysis in a world where threats are growing more complex and serious, you need the tools to ensure that sensible methods are employed and correlated directly to risk. Counter threats such as terrorism, fraud, natural disasters, and information theft with the Fourth Edition of Risk Analysis and the Security Survey. Broder and Tucker guide you through analysis to implementation to provide you with the know-how to implement rigorous, accurate, and cost-effective security policies and designs. This book builds on the legacy of its predecessors by updating and covering new content. Understand the most fundamental theories surrounding risk control, design, and implementation by reviewing topics such as cost/benefit analysis, crime prediction, response planning, and business impact analysis--all updated to match today's current standards.
This book will show you how to develop and maintain current business contingency and disaster recovery plans to ensure your enterprises are able to sustain loss are able to recover, and protect your assets, be it your business, your information, or yourself, from threats.
Key Features
- Offers powerful techniques for weighing and managing the risks that face your organization
- Gives insights into universal principles that can be adapted to specific situations and threats
- Covers topics needed by homeland security professionals as well as IT and physical security managers
Readership
Students in security management courses; Security Managers, other security, business professionals at all levels concerned with security, risk mitigation, and the management aspects of security operations
Table of Contents
Dedication
About the Authors
Acknowledgments
Introduction
1. Risk
2. Vulnerability and Threat Identification
3. Risk Measurement
4. Quantifying and Prioritizing Loss Potential
5. Cost/Benefit Analysis
6. Other Risk Analysis Methodologies
7. The Security Survey
8. Management Audit Techniques and the Preliminary Survey
9. The Survey Report
10. Crime Prediction
11. Determining Insurance Requirements
12. Emergency Management – A Brief Introduction
13. Mitigation and Preparedness
14. Response Planning
15. Business Impact Analysis
16. Business Continuity Planning
17. Plan Documentation
18. Crisis Management Planning for Kidnap, Ransom, and Extortion
19. Monitoring Safeguards
20. The Security Consultant
Appendix A. Security Survey Work Sheets
Appendix B. Sample Kidnap and Ransom Contingency Plan
Appendix C. Security Systems Specifications
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2012
- Published:
- 6th January 2012
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123822338
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123822345
About the Author
James F. Broder
James F. Broder, CFE, CPP, FACFE, has more than 40 years experience in security and law
enforcement. He has worked as a security executive, instructor, and consultant as well as having
served in Vietnam as a Police Advisor in the Counter Insurgency Directorate, Vietnamese
National Police. A former FBI Special Agent and employee for the US State Department, U.S. House of Representatives, Washington D.C. Mr. Broder is considered to be one of the most highly respected security authorities in the United States.
Affiliations and Expertise
James F. Broder, CFE, CPP, FACFE, Independent Security Consultant, San Marino, CA, USA
Eugene Tucker
Eugene (Gene) Tucker, CPP, CFE, CBCP, CHST, is co-author of Butterworth Heinemann’s Risk Analysis and the Security Survey, 4th edition. He is qualified as a Certified Continuity Manager (CCM) – ISO 22301 Lead Implementer and as an ISO 22301 Lead Auditor, and has extensive international experience as a corporate manager, investigator, trainer and consultant in security, safety, and business continuity planning.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Praetorian Protective Services® LLC, California, USA
Reviews
"Managing risk in today’s rapidly changing corporate environment is challenging. James Broder and Eugene Tucker take much of the guesswork out of this challenge with Risk Analysis and the Security Survey…From cover to cover, this is a valuable resource for security professionals at all career stages." --Security Management, January 2013
"When the lst edition of this book was published, back in the 1980s, it became an instant success. Today, many years later, it stands as a classic, used by security professionals, college professors, and students around the world. This new edition addresses the problems every security executive might one day face regarding Disaster Recovery. Broder tells us how to identify and deal with these threats and vulnerabilities as well as what to do if, in spite of our best efforts, disaster strikes. This book is, without doubt, the best of its kind on the market. The contents of this book are virtually priceless and I’m so bold as to suggest that without it, a security professional’s library is incomplete." --Charles (Chuck) Sennewald, CPP, CSC
"Jim Broder and Eugene Tucker have done it again--another fine reference for the serious-minded security professional." --John Fay, Learning Shop USA