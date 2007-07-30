Risk Accounting and Risk Management for Accountants

Both Accountants and Auditors are confronted daily with challenges associated with the evaluation of credit risk, market risk, and other exposures. The book provides up-to-date information on the most significant developments in risk management policies and practices.

Accountants whose work under International Financial Reporting Standards increasingly involves risk control in their job will find this book of practical value with the inclusion of material on "how to" successfully design, implementation and use risk control measures.

Designed specifically for accountants the book starts with the fundamental factors underpinning risk: volatility and uncertainty, and then shows how and why accounting, auditing, and risk control correlate. The themes covered in the book include: credit risk, market risk, liquidity risk, investment risk, and event risk.