Rio-Hortega's Third Contribution to the Morphological Knowledge and Functional Interpretation of the Oligodendroglia
1st Edition
Description
Pío del Rio-Hortega, one of the pioneering neuroscientists and discoverer of microglia, has been recognized as one of the most important Spanish neurohistogists of the past century. His landmark research on oligodendroglia, originally published in Spanish in 1928, has been translated into English for the first time by Dr. José R. Iglesias-Rozas and Prof. Manuel Garrosa. The book establishes definitively the concept of oligodendroglia and describes in great detail its structure, varieties, function, origin and pathology, providing a thorough review. The entire 1928 writing is presented, including the 79 excellent drawings and photographs from the original publication.
To complement the original book and provide historical context, the translators have also included an introduction to the research and a biography of Pío del Rio-Hortega. This book constitutes a milestone in the history of neuroscience, biology and medicine, and it will be valuable reading for researchers and practitioners in these fields.
Key Features
- First English translation of seminal 1928 research
- Contains the broad descriptions and interpretations of the normal and pathological oligodendroglia
- Full original text and new introductory sections
Readership
Researchers and practitioners working on Neuroscience, Glia, Neuroglia, and Oligodendroglia.
Table of Contents
Dedication
Foreword
Acknowledgments
Pío del Río-Hortega (1882–1945): A Biographical Sketch
Preface
Preface references
1. Introduction
Denomination
Concept
2. Bibliographic Background
The “Mesoglia Cells” of Robertson
Cajal’s Adendritic Corpuscles
Initial Studies About Oligodendroglia
Confirmation and Discussion
Contradictory Ideas
On the Functional Concept
Relations Between Oligodendroglia and Nerve Fibers
Abnormal Variations
3. Material and Technique
4. Morphological Characteristics of the Oligodendroglia
Nuclei
Soma
Processes
Connections with Nerve Fibers and Vessels
Expansional Plexus
5. Textural Characteristics of Protoplasm in the Oligodendrocytes
Spongioplasm
Gliosomes
6. Morphological Varieties of Oligodendrocytes
First Type
Second Type
Third Type
Fourth Type
Myelin Sheaths and Septa
7. Abnormal Changes in the Oligodendroglia
Autolysis
Progressive Phenomena
Degenerative Phenomena
Phagocytic Intervention
Sideropexy
8. Morphological and Genetic Kinship Between Astrocytes and Oligodendrocytes
Histogenesis
Transitional Forms
9. Morphological and Physiological Parallelism of the Oligodendrocytes and Schwann Cells
Conclusion
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 124
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 3rd June 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124116085
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124116177
About the Author
Jose Iglesias-Rozas
Affiliations and Expertise
Eberhard Karls Universität Tübingen, Germany
Manuel Garrosa
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept. Biología Celular, Histología y Farmacología. Facultad de Medicina, INCYL , Universidad de Valladolid, Spain.
Reviews
"Spanish neurologist Pío del Río-Hortega (1882-1945) is credited with discovering microglia, but not oligodendrocytes, another of the four cell types that constitute nerve tissue. At least part of the reason, say Iglesias-Rozas…and Garrosa… may be that his findings were only published in Spanish. They pull together the evidence for his contribution. Among their topics are the bibliographic background, morphological characteristics of the oligodendroglia, textural characteristics of protoplasm in the oligodendrocytes,…"--Reference & Research Book News, December 2013