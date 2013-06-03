Rio-Hortega's Third Contribution to the Morphological Knowledge and Functional Interpretation of the Oligodendroglia - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124116177, 9780124116085

Rio-Hortega's Third Contribution to the Morphological Knowledge and Functional Interpretation of the Oligodendroglia

1st Edition

Authors: Jose Iglesias-Rozas Manuel Garrosa
eBook ISBN: 9780124116085
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124116177
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd June 2013
Page Count: 124
Description

Pío del Rio-Hortega, one of the pioneering neuroscientists and discoverer of microglia, has been recognized as one of the most important Spanish neurohistogists of the past century. His landmark research on oligodendroglia, originally published in Spanish in 1928, has been translated into English for the first time by Dr. José R. Iglesias-Rozas and Prof. Manuel Garrosa. The book establishes definitively the concept of oligodendroglia and describes in great detail its structure, varieties, function, origin and pathology, providing a thorough review. The entire 1928 writing is presented, including the 79 excellent drawings and photographs from the original publication.

To complement the original book and provide historical context, the translators have also included an introduction to the research and a biography of Pío del Rio-Hortega. This book constitutes a milestone in the history of neuroscience, biology and medicine, and it will be valuable reading for researchers and practitioners in these fields.

Key Features

  • First English translation of seminal 1928 research
  • Contains the broad descriptions and interpretations of the normal and pathological oligodendroglia
  • Full original text and new introductory sections

Readership

Researchers and practitioners working on Neuroscience, Glia, Neuroglia, and Oligodendroglia.

Table of Contents

Dedication

Foreword

Acknowledgments

Pío del Río-Hortega (1882–1945): A Biographical Sketch

Preface

Preface references

1. Introduction

Denomination

Concept

2. Bibliographic Background

The “Mesoglia Cells” of Robertson

Cajal’s Adendritic Corpuscles

Initial Studies About Oligodendroglia

Confirmation and Discussion

Contradictory Ideas

On the Functional Concept

Relations Between Oligodendroglia and Nerve Fibers

Abnormal Variations

3. Material and Technique

4. Morphological Characteristics of the Oligodendroglia

Nuclei

Soma

Processes

Connections with Nerve Fibers and Vessels

Expansional Plexus

5. Textural Characteristics of Protoplasm in the Oligodendrocytes

Spongioplasm

Gliosomes

6. Morphological Varieties of Oligodendrocytes

First Type

Second Type

Third Type

Fourth Type

Myelin Sheaths and Septa

7. Abnormal Changes in the Oligodendroglia

Autolysis

Progressive Phenomena

Degenerative Phenomena

Phagocytic Intervention

Sideropexy

8. Morphological and Genetic Kinship Between Astrocytes and Oligodendrocytes

Histogenesis

Transitional Forms

9. Morphological and Physiological Parallelism of the Oligodendrocytes and Schwann Cells

Conclusion

References

About the Author

Jose Iglesias-Rozas

Affiliations and Expertise

Eberhard Karls Universität Tübingen, Germany

Manuel Garrosa

Affiliations and Expertise

Dept. Biología Celular, Histología y Farmacología. Facultad de Medicina, INCYL , Universidad de Valladolid, Spain.

Reviews

"Spanish neurologist Pío del Río-Hortega (1882-1945) is credited with discovering microglia, but not oligodendrocytes, another of the four cell types that constitute nerve tissue. At least part of the reason, say Iglesias-Rozas…and Garrosa… may be that his findings were only published in Spanish. They pull together the evidence for his contribution. Among their topics are the bibliographic background, morphological characteristics of the oligodendroglia, textural characteristics of protoplasm in the oligodendrocytes,…"--Reference & Research Book News, December 2013

