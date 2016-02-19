Ring Theory
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Conference on Ring Theory Held in Park City, Utah, March 2–6, 1971
Ring Theory provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of ring theory. This book covers a variety of topics related to ring theory, including restricted semi-primary rings, finite free resolutions, generalized rational identities, quotient rings, idealizer rings, identities of Azumaya algebras, endomorphism rings, and some remarks on rings with solvable units.
Organized into 24 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the characterization of restricted semi-primary rings. This text then examines the case where K is a Hensel ring and A is a separable algebra. Other chapters consider establishing the basic properties of the four classes of projective modules, with emphasis on the finitely generated case. This book discusses as well the non-finitely generated cases and studies infinitely generated projective modules. The final chapter deals with abelian groups G that are injective when viewed as modules over their endomorphism rings E(G).
This book is a valuable resource for mathematicians.
Contributors
Preface
Restricted Semiprimary Rings
Algebras with Hochschild Dimension ≤ 1
Hereditarily and Cohereditarily Projective Modules
Lifting Modules and a Theorem on Finite Free Resolutions
On the Automorphism Scheme of a Purely Inseparable Field Extension
Generalized Rational Identities
K2 of Polynomial Rings and of Free Algebras
Trivial Extensions of Abelian Categories and Applications to Rings: An Expository Account
Higher K-Functors
Properties of the Idealiser
Structure and Classification of Hereditary Noetherian Prime Rings
On the Representation of Modules by Sheaves of Modules of Quotients
Some Remarks on Rings with Solvable Units
Quasi-Simple Modules and Weak Transitivity
Prime Right Ideals and Right Noetherian Rings
Quotient Rings
On the Identities of Azumaya Algebras
Betti Numbers and Reflexive Modules
Idealizer Rings
Perfect Projectors and Perfect Injectors
Linearly Compact Modules and Local Morita Duality
Ideals in Finitely-Generated Pi-Algebras
Introduction to Groups of Simple Algebras
Modules over PIDs That Are Injective over Their Endomorphism Rings
Problems
- No. of pages:
- 396
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483274157