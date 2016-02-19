Ring Theory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120852505, 9780080873572

Ring Theory, Volume 44

1st Edition

Series Editors: Ernst August Behrens Clive Reis
eBook ISBN: 9780080873572
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1971
Page Count: 319
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
121.00
102.85
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
319
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080873572

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

Ernst August Behrens Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mathematics, McMaster University

Clive Reis Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mathematics, University of Western Ontario

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.