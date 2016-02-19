Rikisha to Rapid Transit - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080298726, 9781483150529

Rikisha to Rapid Transit

1st Edition

Urban Public Transport Systems and Policy in Southeast Asia

Authors: Peter J. Rimmer
eBook ISBN: 9781483150529
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1986
Page Count: 414
eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Description

Rikisha to Rapid Transit: Urban Public Transport Systems and Policy in Southeast Asia examines the historical development of urban public transport systems and policy in Southeast Asia. The focus is on the passenger transport sector of the urban economy and the dilemmas facing decision-makers with regard to the choice of technology and organization. The prime target of the monograph is the development studies field in which urban public transport has been a neglected topic. The book is organized into three parts. Part 1 assesses Western, Japanese, and overseas Chinese models and their relevance to decision-making in Southeast Asia. Part 2 examines the evolution of transport systems and policy in five capitals (Singapore, Bangkok, Jakarta, Manila, and Kuala Lumpur) and several provincial cities (Penang, Surabaya, Davao City, Chiang Mai, Baguio and Metro Cebu). Part 3 brings out the implications of this study for theory and practice. The argument is structured in this way in order to preserve the historical sequence which will become progressively clearer as the study unfolds, particularly as there is ""a very positive indication...that the transport situation in cities results as much from historical development as from the interaction of forces currently at play.""

Table of Contents


List of Tables

List of Figures

List of Plates

Preface

Introduction The Modernization and Incorporation Process

Part I Western, Japanese and Overseas Chinese Models

The Miracle Workers

Chapter 1 London, Boston and Belfast: The Western Experience

London 1800-1933

Boston

Belfast

Lessons for Southeast Asian Cities

Chapter 2 Tokyo: the Japanese Thrust

1868-1923

1923-1945

Since 1945

A Primer for East and Southeast Asia

Chapter 3 Hong Kong: The Overseas Chinese Filter

The First Stanza: Sedan Chairs and Rikisha to Omnibuses

The Second Stanza: Public Light Bus to Mass Transit Railway

An Overseas Chinese Model

Part II Public Transport in Southeast Asian Cities

Local Flavor

Chapter 4 Singapore: The Model for Southeast Asia's Capital Cities

Jinrikisha

Electric Tramway's, 'Mosquito' Buses and Trolley Buses

Restructuring the Chinese Bus Companies

Singapore's Buses — The Last Stanza

Singapore's Transport Strategy

The Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) System Debate

Lost Innocence

Chapter 5 Jakarta, Manila and Bangkok: The Conventional Models for Provincial Cities

Southeast Asian Capital City Transport Strategy

Elimination: Dissolving Paratransit Enterprises in Jakarta

Consortia, Co-operatives and Light Rail Transit: Restructuring in Manila

Bangkok Mass Transit Authority Postscript: The 'Low Cost Strategy'

Chapter 6 Kuala Lumpur: The Unconventional Model for Provincial Cities

The 'Unconventional' Approach

Shortcomings of Urban Public Transport in the Early Seventies

The Mass Transit Minibus System

The Minibus Loan Project

Up in the Air

Chapter 7 Provincial Cities: The Choice between Conventional and Unconventional Models

A Provincial City Transport Strategy

Penang's Dilemma

Surabaya: The Conventional Choice

Chiang Mai: the Unconventional Choice

Implications for Penang and other Malaysian Provincial Cities

Part III Implications for Theory and Practice

Counterpoint

Chapter 8 Modernization and Incorporation Revisited: A Theoretical Reprise

The Modernization and Incorporation Process Reviewed

Theoretical Bases of Transport Policies

A New Framework

Bureaucratic versus Market Forces

New Directions

Conclusion Twenty Years Down the Track

Appendix I Travel Characteristics of Cities in Advanced Capitalist Countries and Southeast Asia

Appendix II Statistical Sources

Glossary

References

Author Index

Place Index

Index

Details

No. of pages:
414
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483150529

Peter J. Rimmer

