Rikisha to Rapid Transit
1st Edition
Urban Public Transport Systems and Policy in Southeast Asia
Rikisha to Rapid Transit: Urban Public Transport Systems and Policy in Southeast Asia examines the historical development of urban public transport systems and policy in Southeast Asia. The focus is on the passenger transport sector of the urban economy and the dilemmas facing decision-makers with regard to the choice of technology and organization. The prime target of the monograph is the development studies field in which urban public transport has been a neglected topic. The book is organized into three parts. Part 1 assesses Western, Japanese, and overseas Chinese models and their relevance to decision-making in Southeast Asia. Part 2 examines the evolution of transport systems and policy in five capitals (Singapore, Bangkok, Jakarta, Manila, and Kuala Lumpur) and several provincial cities (Penang, Surabaya, Davao City, Chiang Mai, Baguio and Metro Cebu). Part 3 brings out the implications of this study for theory and practice. The argument is structured in this way in order to preserve the historical sequence which will become progressively clearer as the study unfolds, particularly as there is ""a very positive indication...that the transport situation in cities results as much from historical development as from the interaction of forces currently at play.""
Table of Contents
List of Tables
List of Figures
List of Plates
Preface
Introduction The Modernization and Incorporation Process
Part I Western, Japanese and Overseas Chinese Models
The Miracle Workers
Chapter 1 London, Boston and Belfast: The Western Experience
London 1800-1933
Boston
Belfast
Lessons for Southeast Asian Cities
Chapter 2 Tokyo: the Japanese Thrust
1868-1923
1923-1945
Since 1945
A Primer for East and Southeast Asia
Chapter 3 Hong Kong: The Overseas Chinese Filter
The First Stanza: Sedan Chairs and Rikisha to Omnibuses
The Second Stanza: Public Light Bus to Mass Transit Railway
An Overseas Chinese Model
Part II Public Transport in Southeast Asian Cities
Local Flavor
Chapter 4 Singapore: The Model for Southeast Asia's Capital Cities
Jinrikisha
Electric Tramway's, 'Mosquito' Buses and Trolley Buses
Restructuring the Chinese Bus Companies
Singapore's Buses — The Last Stanza
Singapore's Transport Strategy
The Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) System Debate
Lost Innocence
Chapter 5 Jakarta, Manila and Bangkok: The Conventional Models for Provincial Cities
Southeast Asian Capital City Transport Strategy
Elimination: Dissolving Paratransit Enterprises in Jakarta
Consortia, Co-operatives and Light Rail Transit: Restructuring in Manila
Bangkok Mass Transit Authority Postscript: The 'Low Cost Strategy'
Chapter 6 Kuala Lumpur: The Unconventional Model for Provincial Cities
The 'Unconventional' Approach
Shortcomings of Urban Public Transport in the Early Seventies
The Mass Transit Minibus System
The Minibus Loan Project
Up in the Air
Chapter 7 Provincial Cities: The Choice between Conventional and Unconventional Models
A Provincial City Transport Strategy
Penang's Dilemma
Surabaya: The Conventional Choice
Chiang Mai: the Unconventional Choice
Implications for Penang and other Malaysian Provincial Cities
Part III Implications for Theory and Practice
Counterpoint
Chapter 8 Modernization and Incorporation Revisited: A Theoretical Reprise
The Modernization and Incorporation Process Reviewed
Theoretical Bases of Transport Policies
A New Framework
Bureaucratic versus Market Forces
New Directions
Conclusion Twenty Years Down the Track
Appendix I Travel Characteristics of Cities in Advanced Capitalist Countries and Southeast Asia
Appendix II Statistical Sources
Glossary
References
Author Index
Place Index
Index
