Rikisha to Rapid Transit: Urban Public Transport Systems and Policy in Southeast Asia examines the historical development of urban public transport systems and policy in Southeast Asia. The focus is on the passenger transport sector of the urban economy and the dilemmas facing decision-makers with regard to the choice of technology and organization. The prime target of the monograph is the development studies field in which urban public transport has been a neglected topic. The book is organized into three parts. Part 1 assesses Western, Japanese, and overseas Chinese models and their relevance to decision-making in Southeast Asia. Part 2 examines the evolution of transport systems and policy in five capitals (Singapore, Bangkok, Jakarta, Manila, and Kuala Lumpur) and several provincial cities (Penang, Surabaya, Davao City, Chiang Mai, Baguio and Metro Cebu). Part 3 brings out the implications of this study for theory and practice. The argument is structured in this way in order to preserve the historical sequence which will become progressively clearer as the study unfolds, particularly as there is ""a very positive indication...that the transport situation in cities results as much from historical development as from the interaction of forces currently at play.""