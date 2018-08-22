Rhinoplasty for the Asian Nose, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 26-3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface: Truly Asian Rhinoplasty
Surgical Anatomy of the Asian Nose
Hybrid Approach for Asian Rhinoplasty: Open Approach Without Transcolumellar Incision
Augmentation Rhinoplasty Using Silicone Implants
Dorsal Augmentation Using Autogenous Tissues
Homologous Tissue for Dorsal Augmentation
Injection Rhinoplasty Using Filler
Septal Extension Graft in Asian Rhinoplasty
Tip Grafting for the Asian Nose
Hump Nose Correction in Asians
Alar Base Reduction and Alar-Columellar Relationship
Correction of Short Nose
Rhinoplasty for South East Asian Nose
Description
This issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Yong Ju Jang, is devoted to Rhinoplasty for the Asian Nose. Articles in this issue include: Anatomy of the Asian Nose; Surgical Approach in Asian Rhinoplasty; Dorsal Augmentation Using Silicone Implant; Dorsal Augmentation Using Autogenous Tissue; Other Implant Materials for Dorsal Augmentation; Injection Rhinoplasty Using Filler; Septal Extension Grafting in Asian Rhinoplasty; Nasal Tip Grafting; Hump Nose Correction in Asians; Alar Base Reduction and Alar-columellar Relationship; Correction of Short Nose; and Rhinoplasty for the South-East Asian Nose.
- English
- © Elsevier 2018
- 22nd August 2018
- Elsevier
- 9780323613873
- 9780323613866
Yong Jang Author
Professor, Department of Otolaryngology, Asan Medical Center, University of Ulsan College of Medicine, Ulsan South Korea