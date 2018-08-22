Rhinoplasty for the Asian Nose, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 26-3

This issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Yong Ju Jang, is devoted to Rhinoplasty for the Asian Nose. Articles in this issue include: Anatomy of the Asian Nose; Surgical Approach in Asian Rhinoplasty; Dorsal Augmentation Using Silicone Implant; Dorsal Augmentation Using Autogenous Tissue; Other Implant Materials for Dorsal Augmentation; Injection Rhinoplasty Using Filler; Septal Extension Grafting in Asian Rhinoplasty; Nasal Tip Grafting; Hump Nose Correction in Asians; Alar Base Reduction and Alar-columellar Relationship; Correction of Short Nose; and Rhinoplasty for the South-East Asian Nose.