Rhinoplasty for the Asian Nose, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323613866, 9780323613873

Rhinoplasty for the Asian Nose, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 26-3

1st Edition

Authors: Yong Jang
eBook ISBN: 9780323613873
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323613866
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd August 2018
Table of Contents

Preface: Truly Asian Rhinoplasty

Surgical Anatomy of the Asian Nose 　

Hybrid Approach for Asian Rhinoplasty: Open Approach Without Transcolumellar Incision 　

Augmentation Rhinoplasty Using Silicone Implants

Dorsal Augmentation Using Autogenous Tissues 　

Homologous Tissue for Dorsal Augmentation

Injection Rhinoplasty Using Filler

Septal Extension Graft in Asian Rhinoplasty

Tip Grafting for the Asian Nose

Hump Nose Correction in Asians

Alar Base Reduction and Alar-Columellar Relationship

Correction of Short Nose

Rhinoplasty for South East Asian Nose

Description

This issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Yong Ju Jang, is devoted to Rhinoplasty for the Asian Nose. Articles in this issue include: Anatomy of the Asian Nose; Surgical Approach in Asian  Rhinoplasty; Dorsal Augmentation Using  Silicone Implant; Dorsal Augmentation Using Autogenous Tissue; Other Implant Materials for Dorsal Augmentation; Injection Rhinoplasty Using Filler; Septal Extension Grafting in Asian Rhinoplasty; Nasal Tip Grafting; Hump Nose Correction in Asians; Alar Base Reduction and Alar-columellar Relationship; Correction of Short Nose; and Rhinoplasty for the South-East Asian  Nose.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323613873
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323613866

About the Authors

Yong Jang Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Otolaryngology, Asan Medical Center, University of Ulsan College of Medicine, Ulsan South Korea

