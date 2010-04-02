Rhinoplasty: Current Concepts, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, Volume 37-2
1st Edition
Authors: Ronald Gruber David Stepnick
eBook ISBN: 9781455700578
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718621
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 2nd April 2010
Description
Rhinoplasty is a commmon procedure that may be performed by a plastic surgeon or an otolaryngologist specializing in facial plastic surgery. This is the first issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery to bring together authors who are both plastic surgeons and facial plastic surgeons to share their expertise in performing reconstructive and cosmetic rhinoplasty procedures.
About the Authors
Ronald Gruber Author
Affiliations and Expertise
East Bay Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Center, San Francisco
David Stepnick Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Facial Plastic Surgery
