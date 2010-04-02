Rhinoplasty: Current Concepts, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437718621, 9781455700578

Rhinoplasty: Current Concepts, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, Volume 37-2

1st Edition

Authors: Ronald Gruber David Stepnick
eBook ISBN: 9781455700578
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718621
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 2nd April 2010
Description

Rhinoplasty is a commmon procedure that may be performed by a plastic surgeon or an otolaryngologist specializing in facial plastic surgery.  This is the first issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery to bring together authors who are both plastic surgeons and facial plastic surgeons to share their expertise in performing reconstructive and cosmetic rhinoplasty procedures.  

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455700578
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437718621

Ronald Gruber Author

East Bay Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Center, San Francisco

David Stepnick Author

Associate Professor, Facial Plastic Surgery

