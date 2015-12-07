Rhinoplasty: A Multispecialty Approach, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323414647, 9780323414654

Rhinoplasty: A Multispecialty Approach, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, Volume 43-1

1st Edition

Authors: Babak Azizzadeh Daniel Becker
eBook ISBN: 9780323414654
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323414647
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th December 2015
Description

The third of a series of Multispecialty presentations in plastic surgery is this issue on Rhinoplasty, led by Dr. Babak Azzizadeh with plastic surgery section editor Dr. Ronald Gruber and facial plastic surgery section Editor Dr. Daniel Becker. This comprehensive publication on all aspects of Rhinoplasty and Revision Rhinoplasty presents clinical management from plastic surgeons and facial plastic surgeons on topics including: Anatomy/Analysis of the Nose in Rhinoplasty; External and Endonasal Rhinoplasty; Airway Obstruction; Surgical Treatment of Nasal Obstruction in Rhinoplasty; Cleft Lip Nose; Humpectomy/Spreader Flaps; Costal Cartilage Grafts in Rhinoplasty; Nasal Bones and Osteotomies; Dorsal Hump Osteotomies; Dorsal Augmentation; Short Nose Correction; Nasal Tip Deficiency; Projection and De-projection Techniques in Rhinoplasty; Projection and De-projection in Rhinoplasty; Use of Fillers in Rhinoplasty; Surgical Treatment of the Middle Nasal Vault; Bulbous and Broad Nasal Tip; The Crooked Nose; Surgical Treatment of the Twisted Nose; Nasal Base Deformities; Alar Rim Deformities; Rhinoplasty in the Asian Patient; Rhinoplasty in the African-American Patient; Rhinoplasty in the Latino Patient; Revision Rhinoplasty; Chin Advancement, Augmentation, and Reduction as an Adjunct to Rhinoplasty.

Details

About the Authors

Babak Azizzadeh Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, The Center for Facial and Nasal Plastic Surgery, Assistant Clinical Professor of Surgery, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Audrey Skirball-Kenis Center for Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Beverly Hills, California

Daniel Becker Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Becker Nose and Sinus Center, Sewell, NJ

