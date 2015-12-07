Rhinoplasty: A Multispecialty Approach, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, Volume 43-1

The third of a series of Multispecialty presentations in plastic surgery is this issue on Rhinoplasty, led by Dr. Babak Azzizadeh with plastic surgery section editor Dr. Ronald Gruber and facial plastic surgery section Editor Dr. Daniel Becker. This comprehensive publication on all aspects of Rhinoplasty and Revision Rhinoplasty presents clinical management from plastic surgeons and facial plastic surgeons on topics including: Anatomy/Analysis of the Nose in Rhinoplasty; External and Endonasal Rhinoplasty; Airway Obstruction; Surgical Treatment of Nasal Obstruction in Rhinoplasty; Cleft Lip Nose; Humpectomy/Spreader Flaps; Costal Cartilage Grafts in Rhinoplasty; Nasal Bones and Osteotomies; Dorsal Hump Osteotomies; Dorsal Augmentation; Short Nose Correction; Nasal Tip Deficiency; Projection and De-projection Techniques in Rhinoplasty; Projection and De-projection in Rhinoplasty; Use of Fillers in Rhinoplasty; Surgical Treatment of the Middle Nasal Vault; Bulbous and Broad Nasal Tip; The Crooked Nose; Surgical Treatment of the Twisted Nose; Nasal Base Deformities; Alar Rim Deformities; Rhinoplasty in the Asian Patient; Rhinoplasty in the African-American Patient; Rhinoplasty in the Latino Patient; Revision Rhinoplasty; Chin Advancement, Augmentation, and Reduction as an Adjunct to Rhinoplasty.