Rhinitis, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323444675, 9780323444682

Rhinitis, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics of North America, Volume 36-2

1st Edition

Authors: Jonathan Bernstein
eBook ISBN: 9780323444682
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323444675
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th April 2016
Description

This issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics of North America, guest edited by Dr. Jonathan A. Bernstein, is devoted to Rhinitis. Articles in this issue include: Rhinitis Subtypes, Endotypes, and Definitions; Allergic Rhinitis: Burden of Illness, Quality of Life and Control; Allergic Rhinitis: Mechanisms of Action; Allergic Rhinitis: Diagnosis; Allergic Rhinitis: Treatment; Non-allergic Rhinitis: Mechanism of Action; Non-allergic Rhinitis: Diagnosis; Non-allergic Rhinitis: Treatment; Localized Allergic Rhinitis; Occupational Rhinitis; Rhinitis in the Elderly; Complications of Rhinitis; Allergic Rhinitis: Environmental Determinants; Non-allergic Rhinitis: Environmental Determinants; and Novel, Alternative, and Controversial Therapies.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323444682
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323444675

About the Authors

Jonathan Bernstein Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Cincinnati

