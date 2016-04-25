Rhinitis, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics of North America, Volume 36-2
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics of North America, guest edited by Dr. Jonathan A. Bernstein, is devoted to Rhinitis. Articles in this issue include: Rhinitis Subtypes, Endotypes, and Definitions; Allergic Rhinitis: Burden of Illness, Quality of Life and Control; Allergic Rhinitis: Mechanisms of Action; Allergic Rhinitis: Diagnosis; Allergic Rhinitis: Treatment; Non-allergic Rhinitis: Mechanism of Action; Non-allergic Rhinitis: Diagnosis; Non-allergic Rhinitis: Treatment; Localized Allergic Rhinitis; Occupational Rhinitis; Rhinitis in the Elderly; Complications of Rhinitis; Allergic Rhinitis: Environmental Determinants; Non-allergic Rhinitis: Environmental Determinants; and Novel, Alternative, and Controversial Therapies.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 25th April 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323444682
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323444675
About the Authors
Jonathan Bernstein Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Cincinnati