Rheumatology, An Issue of Physician Assistant Clinics, Volume 6-1
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Physician Assistant Clinics, guest edited by Benjamin Smith, is devoted to Rheumatology. Articles in this issue include: Immunology Basics of Rheumatic Disease, The Approach to the Patient with Rheumatic Disease, Osteoarthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Gout and other Cyrstal Arthritides, Fibromyalgia, Inflammatory Myopathies, Vasculitis, Osteoporosis Diagnosis and Management, Axial Spondyloarthritis and Ankylosing Spondylitis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Systemic Sclerosis, Pediatric Rheumatology, Pediatric Rheumatology Pt. II, and more.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 28th January 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323757850
About the Editor
Benjamin J. Smith
