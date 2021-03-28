Rheumatology, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 105-2
1st Edition
Description
Guest edited by Dr. Brian Mandell, this issue of Medical Clinics of North America will cover several key areas of interest related to Rheumatology. This issue is one of six selected each year by our series Consulting Editor, Dr. Jack Ende. Articles in this issue include but are not limited to: Vaccinations in Patients with Rheumatic Disease: Consider Disease and Therapy, Rheumatic Complications of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Managing the Cardiovascular Risk in Patients with Rheumatic Disease, Statin associated myalgias and muscle injury – recognizing and managing both while still lowering the low-density lipoprotein, Perioperative Management of Rheumatic Disease and Therapies, Fibromyalgia: Recognition and Management in the Primary Care Office, Management and Cure of Gouty Arthritis, Update on the Treatment of Giant Cell Arteritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica, Suspecting and Diagnosing the Patient with Spondyloarthritis and What to Expect from Therapy, Pregnancy and Management in Women with Rheumatoid Arthritis, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and Obstetrical Antiphospholipid Syndrome, Rheumatoid Arthritis: Early Diagnosis and Treatment, Management of Knee Osteoarthritis: What Internists Need to Know, Antinuclear antibody (ANA) testing for the diagnosis of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), and more.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 28th March 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323796224
About the Editor
Brian F. Mandell
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman of Medicine Department of Rheumatic and Immunologic Diseases Center for Vasculitis Care and Research The Cleveland Clinic Cleveland, OH
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.