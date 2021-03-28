Rheumatology, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 105-2

Guest edited by Dr. Brian Mandell, this issue of Medical Clinics of North America will cover several key areas of interest related to Rheumatology. This issue is one of six selected each year by our series Consulting Editor, Dr. Jack Ende. Articles in this issue include but are not limited to: Vaccinations in Patients with Rheumatic Disease: Consider Disease and Therapy, Rheumatic Complications of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Managing the Cardiovascular Risk in Patients with Rheumatic Disease, Statin associated myalgias and muscle injury – recognizing and managing both while still lowering the low-density lipoprotein, Perioperative Management of Rheumatic Disease and Therapies, Fibromyalgia: Recognition and Management in the Primary Care Office, Management and Cure of Gouty Arthritis, Update on the Treatment of Giant Cell Arteritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica, Suspecting and Diagnosing the Patient with Spondyloarthritis and What to Expect from Therapy, Pregnancy and Management in Women with Rheumatoid Arthritis, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and Obstetrical Antiphospholipid Syndrome, Rheumatoid Arthritis: Early Diagnosis and Treatment, Management of Knee Osteoarthritis: What Internists Need to Know, Antinuclear antibody (ANA) testing for the diagnosis of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), and more.