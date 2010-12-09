Rheumatologic Manifestations of Endocrine Disease, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437724943

Rheumatologic Manifestations of Endocrine Disease, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, Volume 36-4

1st Edition

Authors: Joseph Markenson
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437724943
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 9th December 2010
Description

This comprehensive issue of the Rheumatic Disease Clinics of North America provides the latest information on the intersection between endocrinology and rheumatology, and explores rheumatologic manifestations of endocrine disease.  Topics covered include thyroid disease (hyperthyroid, hypothyroid, chronic autoimmune thyroiditis, and thyroid disorders in patients with connective tissue diseases such as RA, Sjögren’s Syndrome, scleroderma, juvenile RA, and hemochromatosis); parathyroid disease (hyperparathyroid, hypoparathyroid, rheumatic complaints associated with metabolic bone disease such as osteoporosis, osteomalacia, and renal osteodystrophy); diabetes mellitus (rheumatic manifestations of metabolic syndrome, diffuse idiopathic hyperostosis, carpal tunnel syndrome, adhesive capsulitis, flexor tenosynovitis, and Dupuytren’s contracture); adrenal disorders (Addison’s Disease and Cushing’s Syndrome); disorders of the pituitary gland (acomegaly and hypothalamic-gonadal axis); and pregnancy.

About the Authors

Joseph Markenson Author

