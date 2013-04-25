Rheumatic Rarities, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455773831, 9781455773848

Rheumatic Rarities, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, Volume 39-2

1st Edition

Authors: Jonathan Kay
eBook ISBN: 9781455773848
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455773831
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th April 2013
Description

Guest edited by Jonathan Kay, this issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics will cover the latest research and evidence surrounding the diagnosis, treatment and management of rarely seen rheumatic diseases.

About the Authors

Jonathan Kay Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Massachusetts

