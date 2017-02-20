Rheology
3rd Edition
Concepts, Methods, and Applications
Description
Rheology: Concepts, Methods and Applications, Third Edition provides a thorough historical and theoretical grounding in the field, and introduces rheology as the method of solving many practical problems in materials science and engineering. The book is practical and relevant for industry, but is also consistent with rheology courses in academia, making it relevant to both academics and accomplished rheologists in industry.
The first four chapters discuss various aspects of theoretical rheology and, through examples from numerous studies, show how particular theories, models, or equations can be used in solving different problems. The shared experience and insight contained in these chapters assists practitioners carrying out rheological studies in generating relevant data. This helps to avert costly errors in analysis which are common when data are generated under the wrong conditions, or are incorrectly used. The fifth chapter covers methods of measurement and treatment of raw data—eight groups of methods are discussed in this chapter, providing the reader with many options for experimentation, along with guidance on where and how to use them properly.
The final chapter demonstrates how to use rheological methods for different groups of products and manufacturing methods. The usefulness of chemorheological (rheokinetical) measurements is also emphasized. The chapter has a particular emphasis on real-world applications of rheology, and gives practical guidance to enable materials scientists to gather data and solve problems using these methods. This book is a systematic presentation of the subject of rheology—written by two of the foremost researchers in the field—showing the subject as an interrelated system of concepts, principal phenomena, experimental methods, and directions of their application. It also links with other branches of theoretical and applied sciences.
Key Features
- Provides substantial experience and insight to assist rheologists working in a range of industries to generate relevant data, avoiding costly errors in analysis
- Includes eight groups of measurement methods, providing the reader with options so they can choose the most effective for their situation
- Offers thorough coverage of different applications of rheology, demonstrating how to use rheological methods for different products—from polymeric materials to food products, biological fluids, and electro and magnetic materials
Readership
Scientists and engineers studying the flows of complex liquids or the deformation of soft solids, including materials scientists and engineers, chemists and mechanical engineers
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: CONTINUUM MECHANICS AS A FOUNDATION OF RHEOLOGY
- 1.1 STRESSES
- 1.2 DEFORMATIONS
- 1.3 KINEMATICS OF DEFORMATIONS
- 1.4 HETEROGENEITY ON FLOW
- 1.5 SUMMARY – CONTINUUM MECHANICS IN RHEOLOGY
- QUESTIONS FOR CHAPTER 1
Chapter 2: VISCOELASTICITY
- 2.1 BASIC EXPERIMENTS
- 2.2 RELAXATION AND CREEP – SPECTRAL REPRESENTATION. DYNAMIC FUNCTIONS
- 2.3 MODEL INTERPRETATIONS
- 2.4 SUPERPOSITION – THE BOLTZMANN-VOLTERRA PRINCIPLE
- 2.5 RELATIONSHIPS AMONG VISCOELASTIC FUNCTIONS
- 2.6 VISCOELASTICITY AND MOLECULAR MODELS
- 2.7 TIME-TEMPERATURE SUPERPOSITION. REDUCED (“MASTER”) VISCOELASTIC CURVES
- 2.8 NON-LINEAR EFFECTS IN VISCOELASTICITY
- QUESTIONS FOR CHAPTER 2
Chapter 3: LIQUIDS
- 3.1 NEWTONIAN AND NON-NEWTONIAN LIQUIDS. DEFINITIONS
- 3.2 NON-NEWTONIAN SHEAR FLOW
- 3.3 EQUATIONS FOR VISCOSITY AND FLOW CURVES
- 3.4 ELASTICITY IN SHEAR FLOWS
- 3.5 STRUCTURE REARRANGEMENTS INDUCED BY SHEAR FLOW
- 3.6 LIMITS OF SHEAR FLOW – INSTABILITIES
- 3.7 EXTENSIONAL FLOW
- 3.8 CONCLUSIONS – REAL LIQUID IS A COMPLEX LIQUID
- QUESTIONS FOR CHAPTER 3
Chapter 4: SOLIDS
- 4.1 INTRODUCTION AND DEFINITIONS
- 4.2 LINEAR ELASTIC (HOOKEAN) MATERIALS
- 4.3 LINEAR ANISOTROPIC SOLIDS
- 4.4 LARGE DEFORMATIONS IN SOLIDS AND NON-LINEARITY
- 4.5 LIMITS OF ELASTICITY
- QUESTIONS FOR CHAPTER 4
Chapter 5: RHEOMETRY EXPERIMENTAL METHODS
- 5.1 INTRODUCTION – CLASSIFICATION OF EXPERIMENTAL METHODS
- 5.2 CAPILLARY VISCOMETRY
- 5.3 ROTATIONAL RHEOMETRY
- 5.4 PLASTOMETERS
- 5.5 METHOD OF FALLING SPHERE
- 5.6 EXTENSION
- 5.7 MEASUREMENT OF VISCOELASTIC PROPERTIES BY DYNAMIC (OSCILLATION) METHODS
- 5.8 PHYSICAL METHODS
- QUESTIONS FOR CHAPTER 5
Chapter 6: APPLICATIONS OF RHEOLOGY
- 6.1 INTRODUCTION
- 6.2 RHEOLOGICAL PROPERTIES OF REAL MATERIALS AND THEIR CHARACTERIZATION
- 6.3 RHEOKINETICS (CHEMORHEOLOGY) AND RHEOKINETIC LIQUIDS
- 6.4 SOLUTION OF DYNAMIC PROBLEMS
- QUESTIONS FOR CHAPTER 6
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ChemTec Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 20th February 2017
- Imprint:
- ChemTec Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781927885222
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781927885215
About the Author
Alexander Ya. Malkin
Prof. Dr. Alexander Yakovelich Malkin is the Principal Research Fellow at the Topchiev Institute of Petrochemical Synthesis, Russian Academy of Sciences, Moscow. He has written five monographs and more than 100 papers in English, including three books on the subject of rheology. He has also taken part as an invited plenary or keynote speaker at numerous international conferences and meetings on rheology, polymer processing and physics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Research Fellow, Topchiev Institute of Petrochemical Synthesis, Russian Academy of Sciences, Moscow, Russia
Avraam I. Isayev
Prof. Dr. Avraam I. Isayev is a Distinguished Professor Emeritus in the Department of Polymer Engineering at the University of Akron, USA. He has been a member of the Society of Rheology since 1981, and a Senior Member of the Society of Plastics Engineers since 1984. His interests include polymer processing, rheology of polymers, and the injection, co-injection, transfer, compression and gas-assisted injection molding of polymers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor Emeritus, Department of Polymer Engineering, University of Akron, USA
Reviews
"However, although it is meant to provide a ‘systematic presentation of the subject matter in one book...[for] various people interested in rheology’, it is not an easy or necessarily persuasive read for the uninitiated. This is largely because it tries to cover too many issues without carefully organising and restricting the content of its overlong but rather idiosyncratically split-up chapters." --Materials World