Rheology of Non-spherical Particle Suspensions
1st Edition
Description
This book provides a review of the current understanding of the behavior of non-spherical particle suspensions providing experimental results, rheological models and numerical modeling. In recent years, new models have been developed for suspension rheology and as a result applications for nanocomposites have increased.
The authors tackle issues within experimental, model and numerical simulations of the behavior of particle suspensions. Applications of non-spherical particle suspension rheology are widespread and can be found in organic matrix composites, nanocomposites, biocomposites, fiber-filled fresh concrete flow, blood and biologic fluids.
Key Features
- Understand how to model and predict the final microstructure and properties of particle suspensions
- Explores nano, micro, meso and macro scales
- Rheology, thermomechanical and electromagnetic physics are discussed
Readership
Students of materials science, chemical engineering, chemistry, biology, medicine; Scientists in polymer, plastics, pharmaceutical, construction, coatings industries and medicine
Table of Contents
- Preface
- 1: Introduction to Suspension Rheology
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 General bulk suspension properties
- 1.3 Dilute suspension of rigid spheres
- 1.4 Dilute suspension of spherical droplets
- 1.5 Dilute suspension of rigid spheroids
- 2: Rheological Characterization of Fiber Suspensions and Nanocomposites
- Abstract
- 2.1 General considerations
- 2.2 Suspensions of fibers
- 2.3 Nanocomposites
- 2.4 Concluding remarks
- 3: Rheology of Carbon Nanoparticle Suspensions and Nanocomposites
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Diffusivity of nanoparticles
- 3.3 Fractal particles: carbon black
- 3.4 Aggregated particles: graphite oxide derivatives and carbon nanotubes
- 3.5 Analogy between shear modulus of nanocomposites and shear viscosity of suspensions
- 3.6 Conclusion
- 4: Rheological Modeling of Non-dilute Rod Suspensions
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Intrinsic properties of fibers
- 4.3 Description of fiber orientation states
- 4.4 Orientation evolution equations
- 4.5 Rheological equations for fiber suspensions
- 4.6 Closure approximations
- 4.7 Concluding remarks
- 5: Rheology of Highly Concentrated Fiber Suspensions
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Experimental trends observed at macro- and mesoscales
- 5.3 Microstructure and micromechanics
- 5.4 Rheological models: single-phase approaches
- 5.5 Rheological models: a two-phase approach
- 5.6 Conclusion
- 6: Towards a Kinetic Theory Description of Electrical Conduction in Perfectly Dispersed CNT Nanocomposites
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Orientation induced by the electric field
- 6.3 Introducing randomizing mechanisms
- 6.4 Proper generalized decomposition and parametric solutions
- 6.5 Electrical properties
- 6.6 Numerical results
- 6.7 Conclusions
- 7: Stick-Slip Instabilities in Magnetorheological Fluids
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Materials and methods
- 7.3 Experimental results
- 7.4 Theory and discussion
- 7.5 Conclusions
- 7.6 Acknowledgments
- 8: Numerical Simulations of Viscoelastic Suspension Fluid Dynamics
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Mathematical model
- 8.3 Shear flow
- 8.4 Poiseuille flow
- 8.5 Summary
- 9: Brownian Dynamics Simulation for Spheroid Particle Suspensions in Polymer Solution
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Modeling of spheroid particles and polymer solutions
- 9.3 Basic equations of the Brownian dynamics simulation for suspensions of spheroid particles in polymer solution
- 9.4 Example of Brownian dynamics simulation of disk-like particle/polymer system
- 9.5 Summary
- 10: Multiscale Mechanics and Thermodynamics of Suspensions
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Rheological modeling
- 10.3 Rigid fibers and rigid lamellae
- 10.4 Kinetic theory and closures
- 10.5 Deformable chains and deformable ellipsoids
- 10.6 Rigid spheres
- 10.7 Exercises
- 10.8 Concluding remarks
- List of Authors
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 396
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 18th September 2015
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081008126
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785480362
About the Editor
Francisco Chinesta
Francisco Chinesta is Professor of Computational Mechanics at the Ecole Centrale of Nantes, France, and a member of the Institute of Non-Newtonian Fluid Mechanics at the University of Wales, UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Computational Mechanics, Ecole Centrale of Nantes, France
Gilles Ausias
Gilles Ausias is Lecturer at the University of South Brittany, France. His research comprises the fields of rheology and composite processing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, Département Sciences et Techniques, University of South Brittany, France