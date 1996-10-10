Rheology for Polymer Melt Processing, Volume 5
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface. Molecular dynamics. The reptation model: tests through diffusion measurements in linear polymer melts (L. Léger et al.). Polybutadiene: NMR and temporary elasticity (J.P. Cohen Addad). Chain relaxation processes of uniaxially stretched polymer chains: an infrared dichroism study (J.F. Tassin et al.). Chain conformation in elongational and shear flow as seen by SANS (R. Muller, C. Picot). Molecular rheology and linear viscoelasticity (G. Marrin, J.P. Montfort). Constitutive equations and numerical modelling. Experimental validation of non linear network models (C. Carrot et al.). Mathematical analysis of differential models for viscoelastic fluids (J. Baranger et al.). Computation of 2D viscoelastic flows for a differential constitutive equation (Y. Demay). Simple and complex flows. Validity of the stress optical law and application of birefringence to polymer complex flows (R. Muller, B. Vergnes). Comparison between experimental data and numerical models (J. Guillet et al.). Slip at the wall (L. Léger et al.). Slip and friction of polymer melt flows (N. El Kissi, J.M. Piau). Stability phenomena during polymer melt extrusion (N. El Kissi, J.M. Piau). Subject Index.
Description
This book presents the main results obtained by different laboratories involved in the research group Rheology for polymer melt processing which is associated with French universities, schools of engineering, and the CNRS (Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique - France). The group comprises some 15 research laboratories of varied disciplines (chemistry, physics, material sciences, mechanics, mathematics), but with a common challenge viz. to enhance the understanding of the relationships between macromolecular species, their rheology and their processing. Some crucial issues of polymer science have been addressed: correlation of viscoelastic macroscopic bulk property measurements and models, slip at the wall, extrusion defects, correlation between numerical flow simulations and experiments.
Features of the book:
• The book is unique in that it allows one to grasp the key issues in polymer rheology and processing at once through a series of detailed state-of-the-art contributions, which were previously scattered throughout the literature.
• Each paper was reviewed by experts and the book editors and some coordination was established in order to achieve a readable and easy access style.
• Papers have been grouped in sections covering successively: Molecular dynamics, Constitutive equations and numerical modelling, Simple and complex flows.
• Each paper can be read independently.
Since the book is intended as an introduction to the main topics in polymer processing, it will be of interest to graduate students as well as to scientists in academic and industrial laboratories.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 423
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1996
- Published:
- 10th October 1996
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080540566
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
J.-M. Piau Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Domaine Universitaire, Grenoble, France
J.-F. Agassant Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
CEMEF Ecole des Mines, Valbonne, France