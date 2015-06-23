RGS Protein Physiology and Pathophysiology, Volume 133

RGS Protein Physiology and Pathophysiology describes the current, state-of-the-art research occurring in the laboratories of leaders in the RGS protein field that utilize genetic mouse models to interrogate the function of RGS proteins in vivo.

Each chapter describes the elucidated role of a specific RGS protein or family of RGS proteins in normal physiology and/or disease with particular emphasis on how these discoveries inform healthcare and drug discovery.

The work is a timely reference as drugs targeting G protein coupled receptors represent 40% of currently marketed therapeutics.