RGS Protein Physiology and Pathophysiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128029381, 9780128029541

RGS Protein Physiology and Pathophysiology, Volume 133

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Rory Fisher
eBook ISBN: 9780128029541
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128029381
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd June 2015
Page Count: 226
Table of Contents

  1. Introduction: G Protein-coupled Receptors and RGS Proteins
    Adele Stewart and Rory A. Fisher
  2. RGS-insensitive G Proteins as in vivo Probes of RGS Function
    Richard R. Neubig
  3. RGS Protein Regulation of Phototransduction 
    Ching-Kang Jason Chen
  4. Role of Regulators of G Protein Signaling (RGS) Proteins in Bone Physiology and Pathophysiology
    Joel Jules, Shuying Yang, Wei Chen and Yi-Ping Li
  5. Regulator of G Protein Signaling 2: A Versatile Regulator of Vascular Function
    Patrick Osei-Owusu and Kendall J. Blumer
  6. Keeping the Balance Right: Regulator of G Protein Signaling 5 in Vascular Physiology and Pathology
    Ruth Ganss
  7. Two for the Price of One: G Protein-Dependent and -Independent Functions of RGS6 in vivo
    Adele Stewart, Biswanath Maity and Rory A. Fisher
  8. Physiology of RGS10 in Neurons and Immune Cells
    Jae-Kyung Lee and Malú G. Tansey
  9. Regulator of G Protein Signaling 14 (RGS14): A Molecular Brake for Synaptic Plasticity Linked to Learning and Memory
    Paul R. Evans, Serena M. Dudek and John R. Hepler

Description

RGS Protein Physiology and Pathophysiology describes the current, state-of-the-art research occurring in the laboratories of leaders in the RGS protein field that utilize genetic mouse models to interrogate the function of RGS proteins in vivo.

Each chapter describes the elucidated role of a specific RGS protein or family of RGS proteins in normal physiology and/or disease with particular emphasis on how these discoveries inform healthcare and drug discovery.

The work is a timely reference as drugs targeting G protein coupled receptors represent 40% of currently marketed therapeutics.

Key Features

  • Brings together information on the current state of the RGS protein field
  • Contains comprehensive descriptions of the known pathophysiological and physiological functions of RGS proteins, the first such undertaking
  • Gives particular emphasis to the ways these discoveries inform healthcare and drug discovery

Readership

Clinicians and researchers studying the involvement of GPCR signaling in health and disease as well as those specifically interested in the RGS protein family. In addition, the various vignettes planned for this compendium may be of direct interest to those studying cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and oncological diseases.  

Details

No. of pages:
226
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128029541
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128029381

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Rory Fisher

Rory Fisher Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Fisher is a 1983 graduate of Iowa State University (Ph.D.), who performed post-doctoral research at the University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, before joining the faculty in Pharmacology at the University of Iowa in 1987. He was promoted to associate professor in 1993 and to professor in 2004. He has a secondary appointment in the Department of Internal Medicine and is a member of the Molecular and Cellular Biology interdisciplinary graduate program, the Holden Cancer Center, the Medical Scientist Training Program, and the Gene Therapy Center. His research focuses on the biology and signaling of RGS proteins and G proteins. He has served on numerous NIH study sections and his funding includes an R01 to study novel actions of RGS6 in tumor suppression and DNA damage signaling.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA, USA

