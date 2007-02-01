RFID+ Study Guide and Practice Exams
1st Edition
Study Guide and Practice Exams
Description
Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) is an automatic identification method, relying on storing and remotely retrieving data using devices called RFID tags (also called transponders).
This book is a guide to CompTIA's new RFID+ Security exam and includes the following study elements: Exam objectives covered in a chapter are clearly explained in the beginning of the chapter, Notes and Alerts highlight the crucial points, Exam’s Eye View emphasizes the important points from the exam’s perspective, Key Terms present definitions, Review Questions contain questions modeled after the real exam questions. Answers to these questions are presented with complete explanations in an appendix. Also included is a full practice exam modeled after the real exam. The answers to the exam questions are presented with full explanations.
Key Features
- The only RFID+ study guide that provides 100% coverage of all exam objectives for the CompTIA RFID+ exam
- Packed full of special features and material to aid and reinforce learning
Readership
Audience: This book targets a wide spectrum of audience:
Readers who want to prepare for the CompTIA RFID+ exam.
RFID professionals can use it as a quick reference.
Beginners who want to join the RFID profession.
Instructors can use it as a text book for a basic course on RFID
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: RFID+ Physics, Math, and RFID: Mind the Gap
Chapter 2: RFID+ The Physics of RFID
Chapter 3: RFID+ Working with RFID Tags
Chapter 4: RFID+ Working with Interrogation Zones
Chapter 5: RFID+ Working with Regulations and Standards
Chapter 6: RFID+ Selecting the RFID System Design
Chapter 7: RFID+ Performing Site Analysis
Chapter 8: RFID+ Performing Installation
Chapter 9: RFID+ Working with RFID Peripherals
Chapter 10: RFID+ Monitoring and Troubleshooting RFID Systems
Glossary
Appendix A: Answers to Chapter Self Tests
Appendix B: Final Exam
Bibliography and Resources
Index
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2007
- Published:
- 1st February 2007
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781597491341
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080516295
About the Author
Paul Sanghera
An expert in multiple fields including computer networks and physics (the parent fields of RFID), Dr. Paul Sanghera is an educator, technologist, and an entrepreneur living in Silicon Valley, California. With a Master degree in Computer Science from Cornell University and a Ph.D. in Physics from Carleton University, he has authored and co-authored more than 100 technical papers published in well reputed European and American research journals. He has earned several industry certifications including CompTIA Network+, CompTIA Project+, CompTIA Linux+, Sun Certified Java Programmer, and Sun Certified Business Component Developer. Dr. Sanghera has contributed to building the world class technologies such as Netscape Communicator, and Novell’s NDS. He has taught technology courses at various institutes including San Jose Sate University and Brooks College. As an engineering manager, he has been at the ground floor of several startups. He is the author of the following four books:
SCJP Exam for J2SE 5: A Concise and Comprehensive Study Guide for The Sun Certified Java Programmer Exam; In Depth: Project Management Professional Study Guide for PMP and CAPM Exams; Sun Certified System Administrator for Solaris 10 Study Guide; SCBCD Exam Study Kit: Java Business Component Developer Certification For EJB.
Affiliations and Expertise
Educator, technologist, and an entrepreneur, California, USA