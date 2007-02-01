RFID+ Study Guide and Practice Exams - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781597491341, 9780080516295

RFID+ Study Guide and Practice Exams

1st Edition

Study Guide and Practice Exams

Authors: Paul Sanghera
Paperback ISBN: 9781597491341
eBook ISBN: 9780080516295
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 1st February 2007
Page Count: 352
Description

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) is an automatic identification method, relying on storing and remotely retrieving data using devices called RFID tags (also called transponders).

This book is a guide to CompTIA's new RFID+ Security exam and includes the following study elements: Exam objectives covered in a chapter are clearly explained in the beginning of the chapter, Notes and Alerts highlight the crucial points, Exam’s Eye View emphasizes the important points from the exam’s perspective, Key Terms present definitions, Review Questions contain questions modeled after the real exam questions. Answers to these questions are presented with complete explanations in an appendix. Also included is a full practice exam modeled after the real exam. The answers to the exam questions are presented with full explanations.

Key Features

  • The only RFID+ study guide that provides 100% coverage of all exam objectives for the CompTIA RFID+ exam
  • Packed full of special features and material to aid and reinforce learning

Readership

Audience: This book targets a wide spectrum of audience:

  1. Readers who want to prepare for the CompTIA RFID+ exam.

  2. RFID professionals can use it as a quick reference.

  3. Beginners who want to join the RFID profession.

  4. Instructors can use it as a text book for a basic course on RFID

Table of Contents

Acknowledgments

Dedication

Author

Technical Editor

Author’s Acknowledgments

Foreword

Chapter 1: RFID+ Physics, Math, and RFID: Mind the Gap

Chapter 2: RFID+ The Physics of RFID

Chapter 3: RFID+ Working with RFID Tags

Chapter 4: RFID+ Working with Interrogation Zones

Chapter 5: RFID+ Working with Regulations and Standards

Chapter 6: RFID+ Selecting the RFID System Design

Chapter 7: RFID+ Performing Site Analysis

Chapter 8: RFID+ Performing Installation

Chapter 9: RFID+ Working with RFID Peripherals

Chapter 10: RFID+ Monitoring and Troubleshooting RFID Systems

Glossary

Appendix A: Answers to Chapter Self Tests

Appendix B: Final Exam

Bibliography and Resources

Index

About the Author

Paul Sanghera

An expert in multiple fields including computer networks and physics (the parent fields of RFID), Dr. Paul Sanghera is an educator, technologist, and an entrepreneur living in Silicon Valley, California. With a Master degree in Computer Science from Cornell University and a Ph.D. in Physics from Carleton University, he has authored and co-authored more than 100 technical papers published in well reputed European and American research journals. He has earned several industry certifications including CompTIA Network+, CompTIA Project+, CompTIA Linux+, Sun Certified Java Programmer, and Sun Certified Business Component Developer. Dr. Sanghera has contributed to building the world class technologies such as Netscape Communicator, and Novell’s NDS. He has taught technology courses at various institutes including San Jose Sate University and Brooks College. As an engineering manager, he has been at the ground floor of several startups. He is the author of the following four books:

SCJP Exam for J2SE 5: A Concise and Comprehensive Study Guide for The Sun Certified Java Programmer Exam; In Depth: Project Management Professional Study Guide for PMP and CAPM Exams; Sun Certified System Administrator for Solaris 10 Study Guide; SCBCD Exam Study Kit: Java Business Component Developer Certification For EJB.

Affiliations and Expertise

Educator, technologist, and an entrepreneur, California, USA

Ratings and Reviews

