RFID+ Study Guide and Practice Exams

An expert in multiple fields including computer networks and physics (the parent fields of RFID), Dr. Paul Sanghera is an educator, technologist, and an entrepreneur living in Silicon Valley, California. With a Master degree in Computer Science from Cornell University and a Ph.D. in Physics from Carleton University, he has authored and co-authored more than 100 technical papers published in well reputed European and American research journals. He has earned several industry certifications including CompTIA Network+, CompTIA Project+, CompTIA Linux+, Sun Certified Java Programmer, and Sun Certified Business Component Developer. Dr. Sanghera has contributed to building the world class technologies such as Netscape Communicator, and Novell’s NDS. He has taught technology courses at various institutes including San Jose Sate University and Brooks College. As an engineering manager, he has been at the ground floor of several startups. He is the author of the following four books:

SCJP Exam for J2SE 5: A Concise and Comprehensive Study Guide for The Sun Certified Java Programmer Exam; In Depth: Project Management Professional Study Guide for PMP and CAPM Exams; Sun Certified System Administrator for Solaris 10 Study Guide; SCBCD Exam Study Kit: Java Business Component Developer Certification For EJB.