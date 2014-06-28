RF Circuit Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080516288

RF Circuit Design

1st Edition

Authors: Christopher Bowick
eBook ISBN: 9780080516288
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 28th June 2014
Page Count: 176
Description

Essential reading for experts in the field of RF circuit design and engineers needing a good reference. This book provides complete design procedures for multiple-pole Butterworth, Chebyshev, and Bessel filters. It also covers capacitors, inductors, and other components with their behavior at RF frequencies discussed in detail.

Key Features

  • Provides complete design procedures for multiple-pole Butterworth, Chebyshev, and Bessel filters
  • Covers capacitors, inductors, and other components with their behavior at RF frequencies discussed in detail

Readership

Circuit designers; electronics engineers

Table of Contents

Components
Resonant Circuits
Filter Design
Impedance Matching
The Transistor at Radio Frequencies
Small-Signal RF Amplifier Design
RF Power Amplifiers
Vector Algebra
Noise Calculations

Details

No. of pages:
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080516288

About the Author

Christopher Bowick

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior VP Engineering and CTO, Cox Engineering, USA

Reviews

Essential reading for experts in the field of RF circuit design and engineers needing a good reference.-RF Globalnet

Ratings and Reviews

