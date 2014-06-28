RF Circuit Design
1st Edition
Description
Essential reading for experts in the field of RF circuit design and engineers needing a good reference. This book provides complete design procedures for multiple-pole Butterworth, Chebyshev, and Bessel filters. It also covers capacitors, inductors, and other components with their behavior at RF frequencies discussed in detail.
Key Features
- Provides complete design procedures for multiple-pole Butterworth, Chebyshev, and Bessel filters
- Covers capacitors, inductors, and other components with their behavior at RF frequencies discussed in detail
Readership
Circuit designers; electronics engineers
Table of Contents
Components
Resonant Circuits
Filter Design
Impedance Matching
The Transistor at Radio Frequencies
Small-Signal RF Amplifier Design
RF Power Amplifiers
Vector Algebra
Noise Calculations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1997
- Published:
- 28th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080516288
About the Author
Christopher Bowick
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior VP Engineering and CTO, Cox Engineering, USA
Reviews
