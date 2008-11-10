RF and Digital Signal Processing for Software-Defined Radio
1st Edition
A Multi-Standard Multi-Mode Approach
Description
Understand the RF and Digital Signal Processing Principles Driving Software-defined Radios!
Software-defined radio (SDR) technology is a configurable, low cost, and power efficient solution for multimode and multistandard wireless designs. This book describes software-defined radio concepts and design principles from the perspective of RF and digital signal processing as performed within this system. After an introductory overview of essential SDR concepts, this book examines signal modulation techniques, RF and digital system analysis and requirements, Nyquist and oversampled data conversion techniques, and multirate digital signal processing..
KEY TOPICS
•Modulation techniques
Master analog and digital modulation schemes
•RF system-design parameters
Examine noise and link budget analysis and Non-linear signal analysis and design methodology
•Essentials of baseband and bandpass sampling and gain control
IF sampling architecture compared to traditional quadrature sampling, Nyquist zones, automatic gain control, and filtering
•Nyquist sampling converter architectures
Analysis and design of various Nyquist data converters
•Oversampled data converter architectures
Analysis and design of continuous-time and discrete-time Delta-Sigma converters
•Multirate signal processing
Gain knowledge of interpolation, decimation, and fractional data rate conversion
Key Features
Offers readers a powerful set of analytical and design tools Details real world designs *Comprehensive coverage makes this a must have in the RF/Wireless industry
Readership
Communications, RF, and DSP Engineers
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction 1.1 The Need for Software Defined Radio 1.2 The Software Defined Radio Concept 1.3 Software Requirements and Reconfigurability 1.4 Aim and Organization of the Book References
Chapter 2: Common Analog Modulation and Pulse Shaping Methods 2.1 Amplitude Modulation 2.2 Frequency and Phase Modulation 2.3 Common Pulse Shaping Functions References
Chapter 3: Common Digital Modulation Methods 3.1 Channel Capacity Interpreted 3.2 PSK Modulation 3.3 FSK Modulation 3.4. Continuous Phase Modulation (CPM) 3.5. Gaussian MSK (GMSK) 3.6. On-Off Keying (OOK) 3.7. Quadrature Amplitude Modulation (QAM) 3.8. Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM) 3.9. Spread Spectrum Modulation 3.10. Appendices References
Chapter 4: High-Level Requirements and Link Budget Analysis 4.1 High Level Requirements 4.2 Link Budget Analysis 4.3 Cascaded Noise Figure Analysis References
Chapter 5: Memoryless Non-Linearity and Distortion 5.1. 1-dB Compression Point Due to Memoryless Non-Linearities 5.2. Signal Desensitization and Blocking 5.3. Intermodulation Distortion 5.4. Cascaded Input-Referred Intercept Points 5.5. Cross Modulation Distortion 5.6. Harmonics 5.7. Phase Noise and Reciprocal Mixing 5.8. Spurious Signals 5.9. Appendices References
Chapter 6: Transceiver System Analysis and Design Parameters 6.1. Receiver Selectivity 6.2. Receiver Dynamic Range 6.3 AM/AM and AM/PM 6.5. Modulation Accuracy: EVM and Waveform Quality Factor 6.6. Adjacent Channel Leakage Ratio (ACLR) 6.7. Transmitter Broadband Noise References
Chapter 7: Uniform Sampling of Signals and Automatic Gain Control 7.1. Sampling of Lowpass Signals 7.2. Sampling of Bandpass Signals 7.3. The AGC Algorithm 7.4. Appendix: Derivation of Analog Reconstruction Formula for Half Integer Positioning
Chapter 8: Nyquist-Rate Data Conversion
8.1 Nyquist Converters 8.2 Overview of Nyquist Sampling Converter Architectures 8.3 Appendix: Gray Codes References
Chapter 9: ÄÓ Modulators for Data Conversion 9.1. The Concept of ÄÓ Modulation 9.2. Comparison between Continuous-Time and Discrete-Time ÄÓ-Modulation 9.3. SQNR Performance of ÄÓ-Modulators 9.4 Bandpass ÄÓ-Modulators 9.5 Common Architectures ÄÓ-Modulators 9.6 Further Non-Idealities in ÄÓ-Modulators References
Chapter 10: Multirate Digital Signal Processing 10.1. Basics of Sample Rate Conversion 10.2. Filter Design and Implementation 10.3. Arbitrary Sampling Rate Conversion References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2009
- Published:
- 10th November 2008
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080941738
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750682107
About the Author
Tony Rouphael
Tony J. Rouphael has worked on all aspects of wireless communications ranging from antenna and RF to digital signal processing. At Philips, Siemens, Northrop Grumman, RF Micro Devices, and others, he has developed products in TDMA IS-136, CDMA2000, GSM, WCDMA, UWB, 802.11, and software defined radio for JTRS applications. He holds 48 US patents, published over 20 journal articles in signal processing and communications, and published a book entitled RF and Signal Processing for Software Defined Radio with Elsevier-Newnes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief systems Engineer, L-3 Linkabit, USA