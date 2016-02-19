Reward and Punishment in Human Learning - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483197234, 9781483222264

Reward and Punishment in Human Learning

1st Edition

Elements of a Behavior Theory

Authors: Joseph Nuttin Anthony G. Greenwald
eBook ISBN: 9781483222264
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 216
Description

Reward and Punishment in Human Learning: Elements of a Behavior Theory provides a different approach to the study of reward and punishment, emphasizing what is learned when a response is rewarded and how does this differ from what is learned when a response is punished.

This book discusses the distortions in impressions of success, accuracy in recall of reward and punishment, and determinants of outcome-recall. The role of open-task attitudes in motor learning, effects of isolated punishments, and structural isolation in the closed-task situation are also elaborated.

This publication is intended for psychologists, but is also helpful to teachers, executives, prison officials, psychotherapists, and parents.

Table of Contents


Preface

Translator's Preface

Chapter 1. Introduction: Learning, Behavior, and Personality

Success and Reward

Learning in Human Behavior

Chapter 2. Impressions of Success and Failure

The Problem

Distortions in Impressions of Success

Subject-Variables and Impressions of Success

The Role of First Experiences of Success or Failure in the Formation of General Impressions

Conclusion

Chapter 3. Recall of Reward and Punishment

Problem and Method

Accuracy in Recall of Reward and Punishment

Determinants of Outcome-Recall

Summary and Conclusion

Chapter 4. A Reconsideration of the Spread of Effect

The Problem

Experimental Evidence

Theoretical Implications —A Reconsideration of the Spread of Effect

Chapter 5. Does Reward Strengthen Connections?

Problem and Method

Are Rewarded Connections Strengthened in Open Tasks?

Are Rewarded Connections Strengthened in Closed Tasks?

Summary and Conclusions

Chapter 6. Task Tension and Learning

Hypothesis

Strengthening of Connections by Incorporation in a Task-Tension System

The Integrative Function of Reward

The Role of Open-Task Attitudes in Motor Learning

The Integrative Function of Punishment

Chapter 7. Structural Isolation and Learning

The Problem

Structural Isolation in the Closed-Task Situation

The Effects of Isolated Punishments

Effects of Isolated Punishments in Learning Tasks

Implications for the Law of Effect

Chapter 8. Elements of a Behavior Theory

A Theory of Learning

A Theory of Performance

Appendix. Further Experimental Analysis of Reward and Punishment

Introduction

Current Status of the Law of Effect

Dependent Measures and the Law of Effect

Experiments on the Law of Effect

Learning as a Function of Task Reward-Punishment Structure

Conclusion: The Role of Reward and Punishment in Human Learning

References

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Author

Joseph Nuttin

Anthony G. Greenwald

