Reward and Punishment in Human Learning
1st Edition
Elements of a Behavior Theory
Reward and Punishment in Human Learning: Elements of a Behavior Theory provides a different approach to the study of reward and punishment, emphasizing what is learned when a response is rewarded and how does this differ from what is learned when a response is punished.
This book discusses the distortions in impressions of success, accuracy in recall of reward and punishment, and determinants of outcome-recall. The role of open-task attitudes in motor learning, effects of isolated punishments, and structural isolation in the closed-task situation are also elaborated.
This publication is intended for psychologists, but is also helpful to teachers, executives, prison officials, psychotherapists, and parents.
Table of Contents
Preface
Translator's Preface
Chapter 1. Introduction: Learning, Behavior, and Personality
Success and Reward
Learning in Human Behavior
Chapter 2. Impressions of Success and Failure
The Problem
Distortions in Impressions of Success
Subject-Variables and Impressions of Success
The Role of First Experiences of Success or Failure in the Formation of General Impressions
Conclusion
Chapter 3. Recall of Reward and Punishment
Problem and Method
Accuracy in Recall of Reward and Punishment
Determinants of Outcome-Recall
Summary and Conclusion
Chapter 4. A Reconsideration of the Spread of Effect
The Problem
Experimental Evidence
Theoretical Implications —A Reconsideration of the Spread of Effect
Chapter 5. Does Reward Strengthen Connections?
Problem and Method
Are Rewarded Connections Strengthened in Open Tasks?
Are Rewarded Connections Strengthened in Closed Tasks?
Summary and Conclusions
Chapter 6. Task Tension and Learning
Hypothesis
Strengthening of Connections by Incorporation in a Task-Tension System
The Integrative Function of Reward
The Role of Open-Task Attitudes in Motor Learning
The Integrative Function of Punishment
Chapter 7. Structural Isolation and Learning
The Problem
Structural Isolation in the Closed-Task Situation
The Effects of Isolated Punishments
Effects of Isolated Punishments in Learning Tasks
Implications for the Law of Effect
Chapter 8. Elements of a Behavior Theory
A Theory of Learning
A Theory of Performance
Appendix. Further Experimental Analysis of Reward and Punishment
Introduction
Current Status of the Law of Effect
Dependent Measures and the Law of Effect
Experiments on the Law of Effect
Learning as a Function of Task Reward-Punishment Structure
Conclusion: The Role of Reward and Punishment in Human Learning
