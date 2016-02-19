Revitalizing US Electronics
1st Edition
Lessons from Japan
Authors: John Sprague
eBook ISBN: 9781483292298
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 15th March 1993
Page Count: 262
Description
Written by one of the few executives who have extensive experience in the electronics industry in both the US and Japan, this book compares market research, design, and manufacturing techniques as used in both countries. Unlike other books on the Japanese business culture, Sprague gives specific advice and recommendations about what companies can do now to compete with Japan, clearly pointing out what is and what is not adaptable from the Japanese approach to business.
Table of Contents
Dedication
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Chapter One: Sprague in Japan: Expectations, Realities, and Some Lessons
Chapter Two: The History of the Electronics Industry: Myths vs. Facts
The Roots of Electronics
What About Japan?
U.S./Japan Semiconductor Competition Heats Up
The Role and History of Capacitors in Electronics
Chapter Three: The Process
Ceramics at Sprague
Manufacturing MLCs
Ceramic Variables and Quality
Other Devices, Other Processes
Success and Failure at Sprague Electric: Early Sources
Chapter Four: Sources of Competitive Advantage
Advantages: Japan
Advantages: United States
Lifetime Employment: Realities and Drawbacks
Chapter Five: From Basic Research to Actual Products
Gatekeeping
Licensing
Alliances
Other Sources
The Role and Management of Research and Development
The Commercialization of Technology
Allocation of Resources
Teamwork in Technology Commercialization
Personal Case Histories
Chapter Six: The Work Force
Education
The U.S. Manager
Management of Japanese-Owned American Companies
Managerial Compensation
Training
Labor Relations
Chapter Seven: Total Company Quality
Learning from America: Japan and TQC
How Sprague Exploited a Quality Advantage
The United States and Quality Competitiveness
Quality and Reliability
Relations with Suppliers
Supplier Links, Quality, and the Shell Club
Chapter Eight: The Manufacturing Floor
What is World Class Manufacturing?
Just in Time (JIT) Systems
Flexible Manufacturing
The Sprague Electric Experience
Manufacturing Management
Similarities and a Big Difference
Chapter Nine: The Marketplace
Serving the U.S. Market: The Sprague Experience
Corporate Structure and the Marketplace
The United States Electronics Market
Serving the Japanese Market
American Successes in Japan
Penetrating the Japanese Market
Chapter Ten: Government and Capital
The Costs of Government
Government Industrial Policy and Direction
Business/Government Relations
The Cost of Capital
Chapter Eleven: Challenges to Japan
The Other Japan
"The Tigers" and "The Cubs"
Europe
The Future
Chapter Twelve: Toward the Future
The Semiconductor Industry
Revitalizing the U.S. Electronics Industry: The Macro Perspective
Revitalizing the U.S. Electronics Industry: The Micro Perspective
Chapter Thirteen: NEWCO
Epilogue: Sprague Electric Redux
Notes and Sources
Index
About the Author
John Sprague
